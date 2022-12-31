nimis69

Investment Thesis

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) is a global industrial specialty services provider headquartered in Minnesota, United States. This thesis is primarily focused on the company's performance in the recent quarterly results and its future growth prospects. Along with the financial performance, I will also be assessing its valuation at current price levels and the risks faced by the company. I believe that APG is a great investment opportunity for investors looking for growth companies at a cheap valuation.

Company Overview

APG operates under two business segments; the Safety services segment and the Specialty services segment. The safety services segment provides integrated safety solutions, including fire protection, ventilation, entry solutions, and air conditioning systems. The company designs these solutions and systems, and they are also involved in installing and maintaining these systems. The specialty services segment provides specialized infrastructure and industrial plant services, including gas, sewer, water, electric, and telecommunication facility maintenance. APG operates globally, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Australia.

Q4 FY22 Results

APG posted stellar Q4 results beating the market revenue and EPS estimates by 4.7% and 6.2%, respectively. The company experienced a significant increase in revenues while reporting a profitable quarter. The safety services segment proved to be the outperformer for APG in Q4 FY22, reporting a solid 18% organic revenue growth. I believe APG was successful in achieving its revenue and earnings target, and they are on a significant growth track, which paints a positive picture for FY23.

APG reported Q4 FY22 net revenues of $1.7 billion, a significant increase of 53% compared to $1.1 billion in the same quarter last year. As per my analysis, the primary driving factor behind this increase was a remarkable 110% increase in the revenues from the safety services segment. The safety services segment managed to achieve this growth owing to the strong demand for inspection and monitoring services. APG managed to improve its gross profit margins from 24.6% to 27.8% y-o-y because of a meteoric rise in revenues and a relatively lower increase in the cost of sales. The net income for the quarter stood at $22 million, a solid 46% increase from $15 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The Q4 FY22 EPS stood at $0.04, a massive increase of $0.79 compared to a loss per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year.

Now let us have a look at the company's balance sheet. As of 31st December 2022, APG reported cash and cash equivalents of $605 million, representing a y-o-y decline of $583 million. Even though the drop is significant, I believe it is not alarming. APG invested heavily in acquisitions in FY22 to achieve their revenue targets, which they were successful in achieving. I believe these acquisitions were important for the company's growth in the long term, and we will continue to see their impact on the company's performance in the coming years. APG reported long-term debt of $2.5 billion, a y-o-y increase of $817 million. I believe the increased debt was necessary to fuel the company's growth through acquisitions and expansion. However, the company is now focusing on improving its leverage, and as a step in that direction, they have repaid $200 million term loan in the month of January.

Overall, APG posted solid quarterly results with remarkable revenue growth. As a result, the company has provided optimistic guidance for FY23, with revenues estimated to be in the range of $6.8-$6.95 billion, reflecting a 6% increase on the higher end compared to FY22 revenues. In addition, APG has estimated FY23 Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $735-$775 million, representing a 15% increase on the higher end compared to FY22. I believe APG should be able to achieve these targets given the strong demand for their services and the organic revenue growth from the safety services segment, which will likely continue throughout FY23.

Key Risk Factor

High interest obligation: APG incurred $37 million in interest payments for Q4 FY22, an increase of $20 million from the year-ago period. Higher debt obligation coupled with increased interest rates resulted in this increase. The higher interest payments are significantly affecting the company's profit margins. As I mentioned earlier, the management is taking steps towards reducing their long-term debt by repaying $200 million of term loans in the month of January. However, this risk cannot be ignored, especially in the current economy with sky-high interest rates.

Quant Rating and Valuation

Seeking Alpha

APG has been assigned a Quant rating of buy by Seeking Alpha, which clearly represents the company's upside potential. The company is ranked 5th out of 34 companies in the industry, which reflects its current and future expected performance compared to its peers. I believe that APG is well positioned in the industry to capitalize on the opportunities in the future. The Wall Street rating of a buy further solidifies my thesis on APG.

Seeking Alpha

APG is trading at a share price of $23.5, a YTD increase of 27%. It has a market cap of $5.5 billion. APG is currently trading at a forward non-GAAP P/E multiple of 15.85x against the industry standard of 18x. This reflects the fact that APG is undervalued compared to its peers in the industry with respect to expected future earnings. The Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $27 for APG, representing a 14.75% increase from current price levels. I believe the stock can give even higher returns to its investors.

Conclusion

APG is on a significant growth trajectory with solid revenue and income growth. They managed to improve profitability while achieving 53% revenue growth in the recent quarter, which is quite significant and impressive. APG is undervalued compared to industry standards with a forward P/E multiple of 15.85x. High debt is a risk faced by the company, but the management is taking steps to mitigate this risk. I believe APG provides a great risk-reward profile, and hence I assign a buy rating for the company.