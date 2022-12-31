APi Group: On A Significant Growth Trajectory With Improved Profitability

Mar. 08, 2023 8:38 AM ETAPi Group Corporation (APG)
Mayank N. Sharma profile picture
Mayank N. Sharma
429 Followers

Summary

  • APG posted stellar Q4 FY22 results beating the market revenue and EPS estimates by 4.7% and 6.2%, respectively.
  • The safety services segment proved to be the outperformer for APG, reporting a solid 18% organic revenue growth.
  • The Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $27 for APG, representing a 14.75% increase from current price levels.
  • I assign a buy rating for APG.

Stationary engineer at work

nimis69

Investment Thesis

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) is a global industrial specialty services provider headquartered in Minnesota, United States. This thesis is primarily focused on the company's performance in the recent quarterly results and its future growth prospects. Along with the financial

Quant Rating

Seeking Alpha

Price target

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Mayank N. Sharma profile picture
Mayank N. Sharma
429 Followers
I am an Equity Research Analyst. I have a passion in researching undervalued companies with high growth potential. Having 4 years of fundamental analysis experience at hand, I look forward to keep investors informed about the lucrative investment opportunities in the Equity market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.