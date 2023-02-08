U.S. Steel: Taking Advantage Of EU Steel Production That Is On The Verge Of Imploding

Mar. 08, 2023 8:43 AM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)2 Comments
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.03K Followers

Summary

  • While European and to a lesser extent Asian countries are grappling with high energy and other input prices for steel production, U.S. Steel enjoys the benefits of North America's affordable energy.
  • EU steel production is currently near 25-year lows, with only the post-2008 financial crisis monthly production recording slightly lower output volumes.
  • Meanwhile, signs out of China suggest that it is on pace for a robust post-COVID economic recovery, which should boost global steel demand.
  • U.S. Steel is well-positioned to take advantage of low input costs, and higher steel prices going forward, thanks to growing Asian demand and shrinking EU supply.

Metal worker using a grinder

Phynart Studio

Investment thesis

The combination of a seemingly resurgent Chinese economy and what may be an EU steel industry that is potentially on the verge of collapse, makes for potentially higher steel prices going forward. U.S. Steel (NYSE:

US Steel quarterly earnings 2022

US Steel

US Steel yearly net earnings

US Steel

Steel rebar price chart

Trading Economics

US Steel debt

US Steel

EU monthly steel production

EU monthly steel production (Trading Economics)

Global steel demand by region

Statista

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.03K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of X either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.