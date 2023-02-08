Phynart Studio

Investment thesis

The combination of a seemingly resurgent Chinese economy and what may be an EU steel industry that is potentially on the verge of collapse, makes for potentially higher steel prices going forward. U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) is one of the best-positioned companies to potentially take advantage, as it is based in North America, where energy prices remain somewhat stable, thanks to America's near self-sufficient status energy-wise. It can keep input prices from surging higher while taking advantage of the favorable supply/demand prospects for the steel industry, for the foreseeable future.

US Steel hits an earnings soft patch, partly on weak steel prices

For the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the full year, US Steel posted decent results, overall, with the last two quarters somewhat weaker, which is correlated with lower steel prices.

Even though earnings have hit a soft patch, 2022 was still the second-best year of the past five years.

As may be expected, the realized price of steel is the main determining factor in determining US Steel's financial results.

The bump in prices coincides with US Steel's stellar profits in the past two years. It also helped to consolidate its financial situation.

As we can see, after the huge leap in debt caused by the COVID crisis, US Steel managed to bring its total net debt down to almost pre-pandemic levels. The question of whether companies can keep their debt level stable is in my view one that is an increasingly important aspect of any company's overall financial performance, that higher interest rates for the foreseeable future arguably warrant more investor vigilance.

EU steel production is plunging. The industry could potentially collapse outright due to high energy costs and other issues that cut into the industry's profitability prospects

This chart showing a record of monthly EU steel production output tells the story of where the industry is headed on the old continent. It is currently at lows only seen during the global financial crisis of 2008 and the COVID crisis of 2020. Given the continued shortfall in EU yearly natural gas supplies, where a gaping hole caused by the loss of 155 Bcm of supplies from Russia is never likely to be ever completely filled, replaced, or substituted with other sources of energy, the EU will most likely see a continuation of the ongoing erosion of its industrial base.

It should be noted that it is not only an energy issue, but also many other factors that make it impossible for the EU steel industry to be globally competitive. There is the extra carbon permit cost, which now trades at almost 100 euros per tonne. There are also higher transport costs, and higher labor costs, at least compared with most Asian competitors, as well as a host of other issues that make it increasingly difficult for European steel mills to keep the gates open.

On the demand side, the end of the zero-COVID policy pursued by China until recently should help to stimulate steel demand in China in particular, but also in all of Asia indirectly, given that China's economy makes up a large chunk of the overall Asian economy. Recent data suggest a sharp pickup in manufacturing and other economic activities in China. Global steel demand is very much tied to Asia's appetite.

There are some concerns about growth in China & India this year. China recently released a GDP growth estimate of 5% for this year, which is by no means stellar by historical standards, while India has been signaling a slowdown as well, at least compared with last year. My take on growth in Asia's main developing economies is that there is a very high probability that growth will overshoot expectations, on the back of cheaper Russian and to some extent Iranian energy supplies. There are of course plenty of potential pitfalls that could derail an economic recovery in Asia, ranging from a global financial crisis to geopolitical frictions that seem to be intensifying.

Investment implications

Based on global steel supply/demand prospects, I expect to see steel prices averaging somewhere in the range of what we saw in the past two years. The current soft patch is likely to be temporary, set to last perhaps a few more quarters. Beyond that, we should see the fundamentals I highlighted in this article kick in more and more. For US Steel, it can mean financial results like we saw in 2021 and 2022 may continue and even improve this year and beyond. It has some exposure to Europe, because of the Kosice plant in Slovakia, which might end up becoming an asset that will weigh negatively on its profitability, and at some point, it may even have to scrap the plant, if things continue in the current direction. Aside from that, it is geographically well-positioned to mostly do well. For investors, we can see potential benefits as US Steel may use the money generated to reward investors through capital investments that may pay off, stock buybacks, debt reduction, and an increase in dividends, which right now is about .7% or a combination of these things. Overall, it continues to be a long-term buying opportunity, even if there may be some bumps in the road, along the way.