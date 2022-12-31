Newmont: Rising Real Yields Ding Gold, NEM Shares Near Fair Value

Mar. 08, 2023 8:56 AM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM), NGT:CAXLB, UUP, GLD, GDX1 Comment
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.94K Followers

Summary

  • The Materials sector has traded well in the last few years, and some technicians suggest there's more relative upside ahead.
  • There are risks, though, and rising rates are generally a headwind for gold miners.
  • Newmont has a fair valuation picture while the technicals suggest a trading range may be developing.
  • I outline key price levels to watch.

Old Prospector Panning For Gold In A Western Sunset

LifeJourneys/E+ via Getty Images

The Materials sector has enjoyed some relative strength in recent years despite a volatile US Dollar. BofA suggests the technicals are somewhat bullish today. I am less sanguine about this cyclical and resource-dependent sector. Many commodities are simply rangebound

Materials Sector: Eyeing A Breakout, Says BofA

BofA Global Research

Newmont: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

NEM: Bearish Earnings-Related Price History, Low IV Today

ORATS

NEM: Trading Range Developing

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.94K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.