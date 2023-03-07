traveler1116

During his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee yesterday, Chairman Powell stated that "the latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated." That was all it took to send stocks reeling shortly after the open. The dollar strengthened, the 2-year Treasury yield climbed above 5% for the first time since 2007, and Fed Funds futures now anticipate a 50-basis point rate increase at the March 21-22 meeting, which is up from 25 basis points the day before. This was quite a departure from Powell's acknowledgment one month ago that the "disinflationary process" in the US economy had begun.

Finviz

Yet Powell is probably just hedging his bets after a string of strong economic reports from January, which is why he also said that the rate decision would be based on the 'totality of the data." That means that Friday's jobs report for February and the inflation report that comes next week will be determining factors. I think both will show that January's strength was an anomaly, which he knows, and that the Fed is likely to stick with another 25-basis point rate increase rather than increase it by 50.

Bloomberg

It is no secret that the 517,000 jobs created in January was a statistical irregularity created by the seasonal adjustments to the data used by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The blowout number was derived by subtracting a decline of approximately 2.5 million in non-seasonally adjusted payrolls from the decline of roughly three million that was calculated using seasonal adjustments. Similar adjustments were made to the length of the workweek, which saw a huge increase for one month from 34.4 hours to 34.7 hours, due largely to warmer weather reducing the number of hours typically lost to bad weather that did not occur this January. These adjustments are intended to smooth out the volatility in the data from month to month, but they did the exact opposite in January, which is what has fueled concerns that the Fed is behind the curve in its rate-hike campaign..

Barrons

January's 3% surge in retail sales was the result of similar distortions from seasonal adjustments, as auto sales supposedly soared 17.7% during the month, but the unadjusted increase was actually a decrease of 18.6%. There are still parts shortages in the auto industry that are tempering sales activity, so adjustments are made to smooth out the numbers from month to month. This is creating more volatility in the numbers during this post-pandemic normalization process, which is the exact opposite of what they are intended to do.

Still, January's seemingly strong retail sales numbers have Fed officials on edge because of the persistent price pressure that remains in the service sector. Yet I think that has more to do with the tremendous build up in excess savings that still remains elevated above pre-pandemic levels. This is what has helped stave off recession during the inflationary boom, but it is a mountain of cash that is gradually shrinking. It is estimated to be gone by the second half of this year, which should greatly alleviate the upward pressure on prices in consumer services.

MacroOps

That may be perceived to be bad news, but not if the rate of inflation has fallen below a still healthy level of wage growth, which is my base case. That would restore real-income growth and help to maintain real consumer spending growth.

Therefore, I think Chairman Powell is using January's strength as another opportunity to jawbone risk asset prices lower in advance of the next Fed meeting, allowing him to raise by another 25 basis points without igniting another rally in risk. Perhaps he will speak with a less hawkish tone in his testimony today after yesterday's drubbing. If not, I expect Friday's jobs report to reflect a more moderate rate of economic growth, which should alleviate concerns about a higher for longer short-term interest rate.