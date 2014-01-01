Nigeria Cash Crisis Hits Activity In February

Mar. 08, 2023 9:21 AM ETNGE
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • February Stanbic IBTC Bank PMI data, compiled by S&P Global, signalled the sharpest decline in business activity since the Nigeria PMI survey began in 2014, outside of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Fuel shortages exacerbated the cash-related difficulties facing firms.
  • Efforts by the authorities in Nigeria to replace old banknotes with new ones have resulted in widespread cash shortages across the economy at the start of 2023.

Nicaragua money, shopping cart, the concept of high prices, inflation, rising prices of shopping and living, Empty space for text

Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

In the musical Cabaret, Liza Minelli sang that 'Money makes the world go round'. The enduring truth of this lyric is evident in Nigeria at present, where a shortage of cash in circulation has had a severe halting

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.72K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.