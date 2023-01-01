Caterpillar Offers An Intriguing Mix Of Cyclical Drivers

Mar. 08, 2023 9:32 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)ATLKY
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.65K Followers

Summary

  • Caterpillar is a hotly-debated bellwether in the heavy machinery market, as bears believe most of the business is at or near the top of the cycle.
  • Light construction does indeed look "toppy" to me, but I think underlying strength in heavy construction (infrastructure), mining, and oil/gas could prove stronger for longer.
  • Caterpillar has traded at 20x to 25x trough EPS in the past.
  • If a 20x to 25x P/E multiple is still valid, 20x the lowest EPS estimate on the board right now ($13.50 in FY'24) supports a fair value of $270.

Excavator moving sand in a gravel pit

Pickone

Cyclical companies are always more challenging to model, as getting the magnitude and timing of the peaks and troughs correct more than a year out is tough for even the best analysts and investors. It gets even more interesting in cases

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.65K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.