Superior Industries International: Promising Company That Could Provide Significant Returns

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
94 Followers

Summary

  • SUP recently posted solid FY22 and Q4 FY22 results.
  • The management tackled challenges like high inflation, supply chain disruptions, and OEM production volatility in FY22.
  • The stock has broken out of an important resistance zone.
  • I assign a buy rating on SUP.

motion blurred car wheel

deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) designs and manufactures aluminum wheels for OEM and aftermarket distributors in Europe and North America. In addition, they supply aluminum wheels to automobile manufacturers. The company offers its products under the RIAL, ANZIO, and ATS brand

Income Statement

SUP's Investor Relations

Technical chart

Trading View

Revenues

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
94 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.