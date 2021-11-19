Genesis Energy: Strongest Outlook In Years Of Covering The Company - Maintain Strong Buy

Summary

  • Genesis Energy 4Q22 Segment Margin: beat versus the preliminary release back in January while Adjusted EBITDA was in line.
  • Guidance Raised: From mid $700sM at the Q3 release to $780-$810M with such guidance assuming a worldwide recession.
  • Reiterated offshore oil transport opportunity for next 2-4 years: On top of the 160k bpd contracted for early 2025, management is in discussions for an incremental 150k-200k bpd by 2026.
  • Above average returns opportunity in our view: Even if we assume a 7.0x-8.0x EBITDA multiple (2 std dev below 5-year avg), GEL units could reach $14-$21/unit by the end of this year.

View Directly Below of Transport Pipelines

zorazhuang

One of the best outlooks for the company

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) units fell nearly 4.7% in 2022 despite raising guidance multiple times and having one of the strongest outlooks I have ever seen since first picking up coverage as

variance analysis

Source: Company filings, Principal Street estimates.

earings forecast

Source: Company filings, Principal Street estimates

Operating data forecast

Source: Company filings, Principal Street estimates

Valuation

Source: Company filings, Principal Street estimates.

sum of the parts valuation

Source: Company filings, Principal Street estimates.

EV to EBITDA history

Genesis Energy EV/EBITDA History (Source: Factset, Principal Street estimates.)

Debt to EBITDA history and outlook

Net Debt to EBITDA history and outlook (Source: Factset, Principal Street estimates.)

DPU

Distribution per unit history and outlook (Source: Company filings, Principal Street estimates. )

John Edwards, CFA joined Principal Street Partners in December 2019 and now leads the Infrastructure PLUS strategy. The strategy, goes beyond "bridges and tunnels" to include investments in sectors required for the function of a modern, technology-driven economy, delivered total return in excess of the overwhelming majority of other infrastructure ETFs and funds from its launch the last week of April 2020 through the present (as of November 19, 2021). John has long experience previously held Sr. Equity Research Analyst positions at Credit Suisse and Morgan Keegan as well as Partner at ATLAS Infrastructure. As a publishing analyst for 10 years John was ranked in the top 10 by Institutional Investor multiple times for his coverage of Energy Midstream and MLP's while at Credit Suisse. Prior to his work as an analyst, John worked in business development and project financing of independent power projects for a subsidiary of Edison International. John has also been widely quoted in the financial media including Barron's and the Wall Street Journal.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KEX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our firm is long GEL and KEX across various strategies and/or separately managed accounts. This presentation is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to general economic market conditions. The information contained herein should not be construed as personalized investment advice and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security or engage in a particular investment strategy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and there is no guarantee that the views and opinions expressed in this presentation will come to pass. Individual client needs, asset allocations, and investment strategies differ based on a variety of factors. Principal Street Partners, LLC (“Principal Street”) is an SEC-registered investment advisor with its principal place of business in the State of Tennessee. Principal Street and its representatives are complying with the current registration and notice filing requirements imposed upon registered investment advisors by those states in which Principal Street maintains clients. Principal Street may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from notice filing requirements. Any subsequent, direct communication by Principal Street with a prospective client shall be conducted by a representative that is either registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration in the state where the prospective client resides.

