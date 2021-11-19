Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) units fell nearly 4.7% in 2022 despite raising guidance multiple times and having one of the strongest outlooks I have ever seen since first picking up coverage as a sell-side analyst some 15 years ago. GEL management referenced the opportunities in their narrative as well saying the outlook is one of the strongest in their careers. In my view, investors should listen to this kind of commentary since the management team has historically skewed towards being non-promotional.
To reiterate the positives discussed in the release and on the earnings call:
We continue to expect refinery and petrochemical plant activity to remain high with an increase in customer volumes. Barge availability is constrained as there is minimal new barge construction expected in 2023. These positive factors are expected to contribute to our barge utilization running in the low- to mid-90% range for the foreseeable future. These favorable supply and demand dynamics are expected to drive further improvements in the spot market…"
Our variance analysis for 4Q22 results shown below were largely in line with the January pre-announcement:
The outlook for 2023-2024 and beyond is the most positive outlook that I can recall in the ~15 years that I have been following the company. The positive outlook is in spite of management assuming a global recession in its guidance. Further, I had to be quite conservative in modeling the company to fit my forecast within the guidance provided in terms of volumes and pricing on the pipelines, soda ash pricing and volumes, as well as marine transport. None-the-less, based on the strong 4Q22 results and guidance, my forecast Adjusted EBITDA is up ~6% from my previous outlook for 2023-2025. We note that consensus EBITDA estimates for 2023-2025 stand well below guidance for 2023 at $762M vs $780-$810M guidance and our $810M estimate. 2024 consensus is at $807M versus our $866M and 2025 consensus is at $843M vs our $907M.
We believe that Street estimates are too low for the reasons we explain below.
Bottom line is we have significant conservatism embedded in the outlook in terms of both volume and price and yet we are still significantly above Street estimates.
We arrive at a target price outlook (TP) of $17, $23, $26 by the end of 2023, 2024, and 2025 respectively on a multiple of 7-8x EV/EBITDA which is two turns below the five-year average multiple of 9.5x.
If we average EV/EBITDA multiples and sum of the parts TPs go to $22, $27, $31 for 2023, 2024, and 2025. Also note as we show in the chart further below that the average EV/EBITDA multiple over the last five years is 9.5x and GEL sold a 36% stake in its CHOPS pipeline for approximately 11x EBITDA. We point out that assuming a 7.5x EBITDA valuation is two standard deviations below the 5-year average and still implies upside of over 40% from the current price of GEL units.
From updating our model, we provide an update on the outlook for the Genesis Energy balance sheet. For purposes of computing the Debt/EBITDA ratios we have included the Alkali notes even though they are excluded for purposes of complying with bank covenants for its credit facility. Note that GEL's prospects continue to mean that the balance sheet is likely to de-leverage rapidly. Note that leverage drops below 4.0x during the 2H23 and to approximately 3.0x by YE25. With high distribution coverage and a strong balance sheet we estimate that the distribution would rise from the current $0.15/unit/Q to $0.50/unit/Q with the declaration attributable to 2Q2024 (payable in 3Q2024). While we are seeing a 5.1% yield today, we believe that based on today's unit price, the yield would be over 16% in approximately 1 1/2 years and ~9.0% if our target price by the end of 2024 is achieved.
Note in the chart below that given how strong the balance sheet is likely to be along with the high distribution coverage, the distribution is likely to be growing rapidly. We forecast $0.02/unit/Q increases in the distribution through 2028 and translates to mid-teens to low teens growth rate for ~three years. Based on an annualized distribution of $2.16 by the end of 2024 and $2.80 by the end of 2025 and applying a yield-based value of ~8.0% would translate into GEL unit valuation of ~$27/unit by the end of 2024 and ~$35/share by the end of 2025 or more than double the current value by the end of 2024 and nearly triple the current unit price by the end of 2025.
The 4Q22 results and guidance was the best we have seen from Genesis Energy in years and supports the thesis we have been writing about for over a year. Genesis struggled for a number of years but has turned the corner and the company's future is the best we have seen in at least five years.
While no company is perfect, we continue to believe that an investment in Genesis Energy units remains compelling and could deliver returns that outperform the broader market averages all while delivering attractive income to investors.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KEX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Our firm is long GEL and KEX across various strategies and/or separately managed accounts. This presentation is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to general economic market conditions. The information contained herein should not be construed as personalized investment advice and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security or engage in a particular investment strategy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and there is no guarantee that the views and opinions expressed in this presentation will come to pass. Individual client needs, asset allocations, and investment strategies differ based on a variety of factors. Principal Street Partners, LLC (“Principal Street”) is an SEC-registered investment advisor with its principal place of business in the State of Tennessee. Principal Street and its representatives are complying with the current registration and notice filing requirements imposed upon registered investment advisors by those states in which Principal Street maintains clients. Principal Street may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from notice filing requirements. Any subsequent, direct communication by Principal Street with a prospective client shall be conducted by a representative that is either registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration in the state where the prospective client resides.
Comments