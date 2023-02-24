The Best Solution For Reducing Noise In Recession-Risk Estimates

Mar. 08, 2023 10:00 AM ETDDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SPLX, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.89K Followers

Summary

  • US recession risk is high, unless it’s not.
  • Forecasting is hard, but almost every effort to project data benefits by combining estimates from several models.
  • The Composite Recession Probability Index has yet to signal a high-probability estimate that an NBER-defined contraction has started.

Engineer writing formulas about noise reduction in buildings - Concept image seen through a magnifying glass

Francesco Scatena/iStock via Getty Images

US recession risk is high, unless it's not. After months of conflicting signals from various business cycle indicators, debate and disagreement reign supreme in the land of nowcasting and forecasting the odds for an economic downturn. In other words, the

Composite Recession Probability Index

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.89K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.