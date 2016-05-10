juliadu/iStock via Getty Images

The Smoke-Free Investment Thesis

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) recently showed why it might just succeed with its ambitions of being "a predominantly smoke-free company by net revenues in 2025."

While PM's combustible segment continued to be its main revenue driver at $21.57B (-2.2% YoY or -10.9% from FY2019 levels), comprising 67.9% of its top-line in FY2022, the star of the show was its smoke-free segment in our view. By the latest fiscal year, the latter delivered $10.19B (+9.2% YoY or +82.6% from FY2019 levels) of revenues, accounting for 32.1% of the total sales and over 50% in 17 select markets.

This development was promising, since it suggests an accelerated consumer acquisition over the past three years, which largely resulted in the notable growth in its consumer base. By the end of 2022, PM reported nearly 25M IQOS users, growing tremendously by +3.5M YoY or +11M from FY2019 levels.

Particularly, the company delivered a total of 109.1B units of Heated Tobacco Units in FY2022, expanding by +14.9% YoY or +83.05% from FY2019 levels, against the conventional combustible volume of 621.9B, down by -0.4% YoY or -11.9% from FY2019 levels, respectively.

We reckon this growth may further contribute to PM's top and bottom line, and likely contributed to the company's optimistic guidance for FY2023. It expects to deliver smoke-free revenues of $13.5B in the next fiscal year, comprising up to 40% of its total sales.

This number suggests an excellent organic growth rate of up to +11.8% attributed to the raised combustible/ IQOS prices, with Swedish Match also contributing ~$2.1B.

In addition, PM guides for an adjusted EPS of between $6.25 and $6.37 (+6.5% YoY) in FY2023, against the consensus estimates of $6.02. We also expect to see a robust FCF generation of approximately $9.7B (inline YoY), based on its guided operating cash flow of $11B (+1.8% YoY) and capital expenditure of $1.3B (+21.4% YoY). However, despite zero share repurchases, $2.35B of its $34.85B long-term debts will also be due in this fiscal year.

It was also important to note that the company's dividend raises had typically occurred in the middle of the fiscal year, with a minimal $0.02 raise in FQ3'22 and $0.05 in FQ3'21. Therefore, based on our projections, we may see FY2023 dividends of between $5.12 (+1.5% YoY) based on another $0.02 raise in Q3, or up to $5.18 (+2.7% YoY) based on a more optimistic $0.05 raise.

In addition, PM's FQ1'23 performance may be lackluster, based on its guided EPS of between $1.28 to $1.33, suggesting a YoY headwind of up -16.3%. For now, we are not overly worried, since this is attributed to the rapid ramp-up of lower margin IQOS device replacements in H1'23, with things likely improving from H2'23 onwards.

Its performance may also be significantly lifted by the securing of rights for IQOS distribution and the potential launch of Swedish Match's products in the US from 2024 onwards, where demand for smoke-free products have been booming as well.

Despite the inherent nicotine content, US consumers have preferred smoke-free products, due to the supposed reduced health risks compared to conventional cigarettes. As a result, it was unsurprising that 15% of young adults preferred smoke-free products in 2022, with up to 5.6M American adults already switching away from conventional cigarettes.

Particularly, it is interesting to monitor PM's IQOS progress, attributed to the smoke-free segment's higher gross margins by +10% compared to the conventional combustibles per unit.

Combined with the company's excellent $2B cost-efficiency program, PM's cadence towards a smoke-free future may naturally trigger a more profitable company, with market analysts already projecting stellar FY2025 EPS of $7.44, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

So, Is PM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

PM 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

PM is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue ratio of 5.53x and NTM P/E of 15.53x, lower than its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 5.74x and 18.08x, respectively. It is also trading lower than its 1Y mean of 5.82x and 17.16x, respectively.

Based on its projected FY2024 EPS of $6.80 and current P/E valuations, we are looking at a moderate price target of $105.60, suggesting minimal upside potential from current levels.

PM 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

However, based on the PM stock's downward trend since the FQ4'22 earnings call in early February 2023, it seems that we may see another retest at the October bottom in the mid $80s. We must highlight that the moderation is likely attributed to the uncertain macroeconomic outlook, worsened by the higher than expected inflation trend after seasonal adjustments, instead of the company's fundamental performance thus far.

Therefore, we recommend investors take advantage of any future stock weaknesses to dollar cost average accordingly, due to the potential recovery attributed to PM's excellent forward guidance and tailwinds from the Swedish Match acquisition.

Any retracements from these levels may also provide an improved forward dividend yield of ~6.02% against its 4Y average of 5.46% and sector median of 2.44%, based on our more prudent projected FY2023 dividends of $5.12.