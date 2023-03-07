KanawatTH

The S&P 500 index was red across the board on Tuesday with all sectors recording losses. The declines came in the wake of comments made by the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell while testifying to the U.S. Senate. Those comments were particularly hawkish, in light of stronger than expected economic data and inflation over the past few weeks. In response, yields climbed higher with the dollar and risk assets suffered.

Risk assets reacted so unfavorably because the market was surprised by Powell's resolve and suggestion that rates may need to go higher than expected. It goes to show that the data matters more than narratives when setting policy. I expected that the risk was to the upside in rates. I continue to be positioned conservatively for a "higher for longer" scenario.

Powell Speaks

Sometimes, politics can have interesting ways of impacting markets. This was Powell's first major speech since the departure of arguably the FOMC's biggest dove Lael Brainard, who is now leading the National Economic Council. At first, the posture appeared tepid even when Powell stated:

...the Committee slowed the pace of interest rate increases over its past two meetings. We will continue to make our decisions meeting by meeting, taking into account the totality of incoming data and their implications for the outlook for economic activity and inflation.

This is a way to leave the door open to a stepped-up 50 basis point hike at the next FOMC meeting in two weeks. But then, a bombshell by Mr. Powell:

...the latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated. If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes.

Rates started rising immediately with the 2-year Treasury spiking up over 10 basis points before ending the day up 18 basis points. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.5% and gold was down 1.7%.

Of particular concern to me was when Powell described the labor market as "extremely tight." The Federal Reserve is deeply concerned that higher inflation expectations are becoming embedded. A significant contributor to this effect is the changes in wages. Due to inflation and a tight labor market, average wages have been increasing higher than the 10-year average rate. The Fed is motivated to induce weakness in employment in order to control inflation expectations. This aim was criticized by several Senators during the testimony.

Jerome Powell was confirmed for his current term as Fed Chairman in May 2022 by an overwhelming majority of 80-19. You might not have guessed it, then, that the confirmation was delayed for months. The Fed didn't start raising rates by 75 basis points until after the confirmation. One could speculate if the pace of hikes would have been faster if not for this delay.

Might It be 50 Bips?

While markets seemed caught off guard by the Chairman's comments, it was my base case scenario. In December I published an article with a bearish call on the S&P 500, this is what I said (bold added for emphasis):

What should investors believe? While it is difficult to forecast, I expect at least one or two more rate hikes in 2023. I also believe that the risk is to the upside in rates, compared to market expectations.

The effective Fed Funds rate at the time was at 3.83%. We've had two interest rate hikes since. Before Powell's testimony, markets were pricing in a 31% chance of a 50 basis point hike in March. After his testimony the probability jumped to 66%. Over the last year, the Fed has increased rates in line with market expectations. The CME FedWatch Tool now has the probability of a 50 basis point increase in March at 75%. I think if that probability holds, the Fed will likely not surprise the market and deliver. But weaker economic data between now and then could change the expectation.

The market narratives of no-landing and soft landing have been challenged by a string of strong economic data and inflation since January. The issue I have consistently pointed out is that changes in monetary policy take time to reach full effect. The full effects of interest rate increases can lag by 12 months or longer before being experienced by the economy. Powell supported this notion when he said:

"It will take time, however, for the full effects of monetary restraint to be realized, especially on inflation."

Twelve months ago, the Fed Funds rate was under 0.25%. Below is a chart of the 3-month T-bill with the past twelve months in grey. It's plausible that we have only begun to feel the effects of tighter monetary policy.

Finally, Powell stated this:

"...the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy."

Powell has stuck to the same message for a year. For a year, markets have found reason not to believe him. I have not been fighting the Fed. I'm positioned for a bumpy future. When this change is data dependent, just like Fed policy.