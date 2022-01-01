pandemin

I am watching the chart of commodities closely right now. The broad DBC commodity ETF is straddling key support as oil prices range from the low $70s to the low $80s. Higher interest rates and a rising dollar could be problematic from a demand perspective and technically. A breakdown in oil prices would negative impact energy equipment companies.

I still see Tenaris as a buy on valuation, but its chart is also less bullish than last year.

Commodities Testing Critical Support Again

According to Bank of America Global Research, Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is a global supplier of OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) pipe to the oil and gas industry, with an estimated 37% market share globally. Tenaris has manufacturing facilities and sales offices in key oil- and gas-producing regions and has major welded steel operations serving the U.S. and Latin American markets. Sales in the key seamless tubes business are well distributed across the globe.

The Luxembourg-based $20.4 billion market cap Energy Equipment & Services industry company within the Energy sector trades at a low 9.6 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a 2.0% forward dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

An ongoing earnings growth cycle with enough energy sector capex spending should help the growth trajectory with Tenaris. BofA took up its estimates following a top-line beat last month, though the firm missed on earnings estimates. What I like about Tenaris is its robust free cash flow and strong balance sheet, which supports higher dividends. Lower oil prices and weaker global demand are key risks to margins though.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising another 25% this year before stabilizing just shy of $5 in 2024 and '25. The Bloomberg consensus outlook is more upbeat near-term. Dividends are expected to grow over the coming quarters amid strong FCF.

Both the company's operating and GAAP P/Es are attractive here and the stock trades way below its historical EV/EBITDA ratio. I found that the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.0 right now versus a 5-year average of 10.1, according to Seeking Alpha. If we assume $5 of earnings with a 12 multiple, that's a $60 stock.

Tenaris: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, April 27, AMC, with a shareholder meeting the following week. Shares then trade ex-dividend on May 22.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Options Angle

Digging into the earnings report expectations, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $1.65, which would be a strong 94% jump from just $0.85 of per-share profits earned in the same period a year ago. There have been 7 analyst EPS upgrades since the February earnings report.

Amid that momentum, the stock has a mixed earnings beat rate history. The current at-the-money straddle that expires soonest after the reporting date shows a somewhat small 5.0% expected stock price swing - in line with previous moves. So, the premium pricing appears fairly valued to me.

TS: Options Priced Fairly Ahead Of April Earnings

The Technical Take

I was bullish on TS last December on a breakout to new highs, but momentum has waned recently. The stock has failed to climb much above the June 2022 $35 peak. Notice in the chart below that shares remain above key support in the $31 to $32 range and the 200-day moving average is upward sloping (bullish), but the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart is trending down. I would like to see RSI break that trend on high volume to help spark a price jump. Still, long with a stop under $30 makes sense. And buying shares on a dip to key volume-by-price support in the low $20s would be a steal.

TS: Struggling Near Its Highs, Momentum Downshifting

The Bottom Line

I continue to like the valuation on TS while the technicals have cooled down. The valuation overtakes the less-strong chart in this case.