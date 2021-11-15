Get Ready To Back Up The Truck On Amazon And Microsoft

Mar. 11, 2023 7:30 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), MSFTBRK.A, BRK.B
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Marketplace

Summary

  • The Fed is now expected to hike rates to 5.5% or even 5.75%, effectively 7.5% to 7.75%, including QT.
  • The bond market is convinced a recession is coming in late 2023 or early 2024. Stocks are likely to fall 10% to 15% from here.
  • But the world's best cloud computing titans, Microsoft Corporation and Amazon.com, Inc., are good for table-pounding buys today!
  • Amazon is 55% historically undervalued and has the potential for 7.5x returns in the next six years and could more than triple by 2025.
  • Microsoft is 5% undervalued and offers a 120% upside over the next six years and 14% long-term returns. At its Ultra Value price of $174 (35% discount), its six-year return potential rises to 200%. However, the lowest-risk U.S. company is unlikely to fall 31% and trade at 10X cash-adjusted earnings.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Multi-ethnic businesspeople under rain of money

FAST Graphs, Factset

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, March 7th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bear markets are wonderful, though they never feel that way while you're in them. Why? Because this is exactly the best time to buy the world's best companies

x

Legacy Research

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

CME Group

x

Daily Shot

x

Daily Shot

x

Legacy Research

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

CNN

x

Ycharts

x

CNN

x

Ycharts

x

CNN

x

Ycharts

x

CNN

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

CNN

x

Ycharts

x

CNN

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Legacy Research

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

x

FAST Graphs, Factset

x

Business Insider

x

FAST Graphs, Factset

x

FAST Graphs, Factset

x

FAST Graphs, Factset

x

FAST Graphs, Factset

x

Ycharts

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

JPMorgan

x

Ycharts

x

Legacy Research

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my $2 million family hedge fund

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
102.3K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK owns AMZN and MSFT in our portfolios.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.