S&P 500: Federal Reserve Signals Bumpy Ride Ahead

Wright's Research
Summary

  • As Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell visits Capitol Hill this week, he reinforces his determination to get inflation back to 2%.
  • Fed Fund futures are already factoring in a 50bp move at the next FOMC meeting, with a terminal rate as high as 5.75%.
  • The S&P 500 seems rather expensively priced, comparing earnings yields to Treasury yields in anticipation of a recession.
  • After the meeting, the yield curve, specifically the spread between 2-year and 10-year treasuries, inverted to a multi-decade low and shot past the -100 bp mark.
  • Much of the next Fed decision hinges on economic data which is being released this Friday and next week.

Inflation

DNY59

Investment Thesis

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is visiting Capitol Hill this week for his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress. In his prepared remarks, he hammered home the usual message: They're determined to bring inflation back to their 2% target.

Federal Reserve Fed Funds Vs PCE

Federal Reserve (FRED)

CME FedWatch Terminal Rate

CME FedWatch

Federal Reserve Inverted Yield Curve 2s10s

Federal Reserve (FRED)

S&P 500 Earnings Expectations 2023 2024

Yardeni Research

Federal Reserve Unemployment Rate

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Federal Reserve Consumer Price Services Less Rent Shelter

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Federal Reserve Credit Creation

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Federal Reserve M2 Money Supply

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Federal Reserve Total Nonfarm

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Federal Reserve Nonfarm History Payroll

Federal Reserve (FRED)

This article was written by

Wright's Research
Long-term, Equity & Macro Research. Providing independent research with a unique perspective on publicly traded equities and other securities. Our thesis is short: if we can find exorbitant value in it, with an ample margin of safety, it becomes part of our portfolio. Wright's Research prefers a fundamentally driven investment model based on rational thinking and quantitative measures, also incorporating the fast pace of innovation by considering factors such as cost declines and adoption rates, to provide exposure to growth and innovation at a fair price. We adopt a bottom-up strategy and consider changes in the macroeconomic environment in our investment strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

