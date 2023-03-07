Oilfield Services: Screening And Matrix Evaluation

Summary

  • Given the uncertainty in energy markets, I believe oilfield services investors should concentrate on quality and profitability.
  • 58 oilfield services equities were screened for profitability based on net income margin; only 33 were profitable over the previous twelve months.
  • The 34 profitable OFS equities were evaluated using a quality matrix based on valuation, profitability, free cash flow, and debt.
  • Based on this evaluation, clear winners were identified including Cactus, Inc., RPC, Inc., and NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Oilfield Services: The Fed and Oil Prices

On March 7th, the Federal Reserve restated the central bank's intentions to continue raising the Fed Funds Rate in its ongoing effort to reduce inflation. Although many believe the Fed

plot

US EIA STEO, March 2023

plot

Author, SA Data

plot

Author, SA Data

plot

Author, SA Data

I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEX, RES, LBRT, WHD, SLCA, TOLWF, TS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

