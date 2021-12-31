InMode: Key Takeaways From 2022 Full-Year Results

Mar. 08, 2023 11:23 AM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)1 Comment
Hindsight Investor profile picture
Hindsight Investor
204 Followers

Summary

  • With a 44% margin of safety, InMode Ltd. is a growth company trading at value prices.
  • InMode's full-year 2022 results and earnings call did little to quell investor frustrations and concerns over future growth.
  • Has the market concluded INMD stock is a one-trick pony with market saturation priced in?

Mature Woman In Consultation With Female Doctor Sitting On Examination Couch In Office

monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images

I've been a shareholder of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) on more than one occasion, having first discovered the company during the Covid crash of 2020. Like many of you, I use a stock screener to find potential investments. And InMode

Chart
Data by YCharts

P/E ratio for INMD

INMD P/E Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

DCF analysis for INMD

INMD DCF Analysis (Author's data)

This article was written by

Hindsight Investor profile picture
Hindsight Investor
204 Followers
A serious-minded investor combining a passion for investing with that of writing to help others discover something they did not know or had simply forgotten. I love researching companies, analyzing financial statements and balance sheets, listening to earnings calls, and scouring Investor Relations websites. A Warren Buffett disciple with a value investing mindset. I also admire Charlie Munger, Peter Lynch, Mohnish Pabrai, and Li Lu.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.