Summary

  • BlackBerry Limited's financial performance is expected to decline in 2023 due to significant government deals slipping into the fiscal year 2024.
  • Despite short-term challenges, the market is optimistic about BlackBerry's long-term market opportunities and strategic investments.
  • BlackBerry is concentrating heavily on research and development and exploring partnerships and acquisitions to expand its capabilities and market reach.
  • The pullback has created an attractive entry point, and BB stock is a speculative buy for the short term.
Blackberry sign at BlackBerry Limited campus

Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is enduring cyclic adversities in its financial performance and market valuations. As a result of a negative forecast for the fiscal fourth-quarter performance, BB shares plunged 13%. However, its long-term fundamentals suggest an

BlackBerry EPS
Data by YCharts

BlackBerry (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/BB' title='BlackBerry Limited'>BB</a>) revenue targets

Investor Presentation Q3FY23

Blackberry QNX software development platform

www.elektrobit.com

Blackberry - Market Opportunity

Investor Presentation Q3FY23

Blackberry (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/BB' title='BlackBerry Limited'>BB</a>) With Blackberry IVY, AWS and BB are playing the long game

thestack.technology

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos
Yiannis Zourmpanos
2.82K Followers
Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

