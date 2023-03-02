cokada

Background

Prior to 2008, Applied Materials (AMAT) used to be in the ion implantation business. The company generated revenues of $300 million in 2000 in the High Current Implant sector, giving the company a 35.1% share of the $855 million market. The company couldn't compete against Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates (VSEA), and in 2008, after generating only $1.7 million in revenues, exited the market. In 2011, Applied Materials acquired VSEA.

The acquisition of VSEA marked Applied Materials' return to ion implantation for semiconductor processing in 2011. It also marked the move by AMAT's board to bring in all VSEA management into the fold, and give the then-AMAT management golden parachutes. Current CEO and President Dickerson was CEO of VSEA and ex-AMAT CFO Halliday was CFO of VSEA. In 2011, VSEA had revenues of about $1.2 billion.

While a matter of interpretation, I contend that Ion Implantation is "the" core sector of the AMAT-VSEA merger. Yes, AMAT is into larger sectors such as deposition and etch, but Ion Implant was the focal point to bringing in VSEA management.

I also call it a merger because even though VSEA was acquired, the company's top and middle management merged into AMAT's top and middle management.

Implant Market 2011-2022

According to our report entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts, Chart 1 shows that the Axcelis (NASDAQ:ACLS) share of the implant market (the combined revenue of ACLS and AMAT) increased from just 6.8% in 2012 following the acquisition to 31.8% in 2022.

In addition, trendlines show that while the combined revenue of ACLS and AMAT grew over this period (orange dotted line), the trendline (blue dotted line) showing ACLS's share increased at a greater rate than the growth of the implant sector.

Chart 1

This trend is challenging for AMAT CEO Dickerson since he was hired to run AMAT following his stint as CEO of VSEA when it held a 75% share that has now eroded to 62%.

This market share erosion follows the overall erosion of AMAT's semiconductor segment since Dickerson, et al., took control. Chart 2 shows the downward trend line between 2013 and 2022. It also shows how AMAT moved $331 million from 2018 into 2019 to improve market share (orange bars).

Based on the estimated global revenue growth of semiconductor equipment in 2022 from SEMI of 5.8%, AMAT's estimated growth of 7.4% moved the company up to a share of 17.9% in 2022 from 16.9% in 2021. Nevertheless, the trendline continues to show a negative downward trend.

Chart 2

Investor Takeaway

In 2023, semiconductor equipment sales will exhibit a -25% growth due to excessive capex spend in 2020 and 2021. However, SiC growth will be strong, as I discussed in my March 2, 2023, Seeking Alpha article entitled "STMicroelectronics: Top Pick For Both Silicon And SiC Power Chips."

Axcelis and Applied Materials have products for the SiC sector. Axcelis has several products that are listed Chart 3. Axcelis expects its Power device segment to account for greater than 55% of 2023 shipped system revenue, up from 39% in 2021.

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows share price % change for the trailing three-year period. ACLS' share price change of 453% is 4.5x that of AMAT at 105%. ACLS's generates 97% of its revenues from implant, whereas AMAT generates less than 8% of its semiconductor revenues from implant. Share prices are comparable.

Chart 4

Chart 5 shows Seeking Alpha Quant Factor Grades, illustrating the better performance of ACLS.

Chart 5

I rate Axcelis a hold. ACLS won't be impacted much by U.S. China sanctions. Axcelis' mature process technology segment accounted for 82% of its shipped system revenues in 2022, which aren't impacted by sanctions preventing sales to China of equipment <14 nm. While SiC is strong (see below) there remains 45% going for Silicon chips, and memory a bust in 2023 and logic starting to show cracks in the market except for the <5nm sector. Macrofactors and the Fed will continue to weigh on the company, as with all tech companies in 2023.

Axcelis management estimates that 55% of its systems will be used for Power Semiconductor sales, particularly SiC. According to my analysis in the report entitled Power Semiconductors: Markets, Materials and Technologies based on a bottoms-up analysis of SiC chip suppliers, the sector will exhibit a CAGR of 35% between 2022 and 2025.

This is huge, as SiC has become the battleground of the implant business. While the medium current segment of implant is the focal point for SiC implant, Axcelis' M SiC (see Chart 3) is priced more than $1 million greater than its M Si system.

I rate Applied Materials a sell. In the past 10 years, AMAT's share against competitors and peers has dropped. Yes, revenues have increased, but revenues of competitors and peers have increased more. Sadly for AMAT, even its core business, implant, which was the reason for the acquisition of VSEA in the first place, has also been losing share.

Much of AMAT's revenues come from Taiwan foundry TSMC (TSM), and equipment sale pull-ins from TSM buoyed AMAT's revenues in CY Q4 2022, particularly at <5nm nodes. Unfortunately, TSM has cut back capex spend, which would decrease to $32-36 billion in 2023 from $36.3 billion in 2022 following guidance for a first quarter 2023 revenue drop as much as 5%.