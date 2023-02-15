Prudential: Compelling Near-Term Setup To Extend The Post-November Rally

Mar. 08, 2023 12:36 PM ETPrudential plc (PUK), PUKPF
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • With a new CEO at the helm and the China reopening underway, Prudential is poised for a better FY23.
  • Beyond the post-reopening earnings recovery prospects, the recent Macau expansion also allows for new growth opportunities, particularly in the ‘Greater Bay Area’.
  • The strengthening case for a narrowing relative discount to key peer AIA also supports a valuation re-rating.

British Telecom PLC

John Li

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been re-rated in recent months following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China, as the government shifts its priority toward economic growth and stabilization. The significance of this event, along with the reopening of the

Chart
Data by YCharts

NBP Growth by Market

Prudential plc

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.85K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.