VEU: Weaker Growth Prospects And Still Not Attractively Valued

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.67K Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF invests in large-cap stocks globally.
  • The fund has a weaker growth prospect than the S&P 500 Index.
  • According to Warren Buffett Indicator, VEU’s fund is still not attractive enough.

Global data office screens

Laurence Dutton

Introduction

Sometimes we may want to invest our money in foreign countries and wonder which ETF provides the best option. In this article, we will analyze Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) to help investors to see

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Table Description automatically generated

Morningstar

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.67K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.