Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 11:45 AM ETAquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.13K Followers

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bennett Watson - Westwicke, Investor Relations

Dan Barber - Chief Executive Officer

Ernie Toth - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Steve Wargacki - Head of R&D

Ken Truitt - Chief Medical Officer

Ken Marshall - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Francois Brisebois - Oppenheimer

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital Markets

Ram Selvaraju - HC Wainwright

James Malloy - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Aquestive Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only-mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today’s conference call, Bennett Watson of Westwicke, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Bennett Watson

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to today's call. On today's call, I am joined by Dan Barber, Chief Executive Officer; and Ernie Toth, Chief Financial Officer, who are going to provide an overview of recent business developments and performance for the fourth quarter 2022, followed by a Q&A session. During the Q&A session, the team will be joined by Steve Wargacki, Vice President of R&D; and Ken Marshall, Chief Commercial Officer.

As a reminder, the company's remarks today correspond with the earnings release that was issued after market close yesterday. In addition, a recording of today's call will be made available on Aquestive's website within the Investors section shortly following the conclusion of this call.

To remind you, the Aquestive team will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures this morning as part of its review of fourth quarter and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.