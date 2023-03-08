grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Ever since Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) cut their dividends in early 2016, their shares have been quite underwhelming as their price struggles to gain traction and rally past $20, despite having previously often traded for upwards of $40+. Thankfully, it seems these years of disappointments could finally end after 2023, provided they gain traction and push ahead with their dividend growth plans from before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Background

If we rewind the clock to the later days of 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic was gripping world news, Kinder Morgan, Inc. had plans to increase their annual dividends to $1.25 per share, but sadly as fate would have it, this all changed in early 2020 when the world went into lockdown, as my earlier article discussed. At the time of writing this earlier article in late 2021, I felt as though their dividend growth was set to accelerate in 2022, but alas, we saw more disappointments with only a meager dividend increase, thereby leaving their annual dividends at $1.11 per share and thus still short of their once-touted priority of $1.25 per share.

Fast-forward to the later days of 2022, and upon the release of their guidance for 2023, we were once again left with disappointments. Although this time, it saw management dropping the ball by leaving the company too exposed to higher interest rates that, as my previous article explained, eroded their forecast earnings for 2023. Regardless, at least hope remains for the years after 2023, especially as there are no realistic scenarios whereby their shareholders are facing a dividend cut given their ability to generate free cash flow, despite their recent disappointments elsewhere.

Whilst Kinder Morgan, Inc. stock's capital expenditures have varied across the years, they consistently generated enough free cash flow to fund their dividend payments during 2020-2022, which saw average coverage of a strong 137.49%. Following these three consecutive years, it proves they are capable of living within their means, so to speak, whereby their cash inflows can meet their cash outflows, which is critical for dividend safety.

Granted, the capital-intensive nature of the midstream industry may see higher capital expenditure during occasional years in the future that makes this balancing act temporarily impossible, although due to the reasonable size of their dividends, they should remain safe. Apart from ensuring they can be funded with free cash flow, another important consideration is their relative size to their operating cash flow since the latter is a hard ceiling. Since their operating cash flow represents the entirety of their cash inflows excluding non-repeatable sources such as divestitures, the more their dividend payments comprise, the less scope they are left for capital expenditure and thus to fund growth investments. Thankfully, in this situation, their dividend payments of $2.504b during 2022 only comprised a reasonable circa 50% of their accompanying operating cash flow of $4.967b.

The last few years have seen disappointments, although since their dividends are not too difficult to fund concurrently whilst also funding growth investments, it means the future could still see low-to-mid single-digit annual dividend growth in the long term. If interested in further details regarding their outlook, cash flow performance or their financial position, please refer to my previously linked articles that covered these topics in detail because the focus today is on their valuation.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since the midstream industry is already very mature and given its stable financial performance, it largely attracts income investors, hence why the majority of the discussion centers around their dividend yield in one way or another. This means that their intrinsic value is heavily dependent upon the future income they can provide their shareholders, and thus can be estimated by utilizing discounted cash flow valuations that replace their free cash flow with their dividend payments. If interested, further details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the relevant subsequent section.

Whilst there are numerous ways to approach these valuations, in this situation the main uncertainty pertains to their dividend growth going forward as realistically, there is no material scope for a cut within the foreseeable future. In my view, this leaves the most bearish scenario whereby their current quarterly dividends of $0.2775 per share remain unchanged perpetually into the future, as investors hypothetically see more disappointments. Conversely, I see the most bullish scenario that is still realistic, entailing dividend growth of 5.00% per annum perpetually into the future. Meanwhile, the remaining scenarios that reside in between this range see dividend growth at 1% intervals to represent a range of scenarios for readers to consider, all of which once again carry forwards perpetually into the future.

Author

Whilst their high 6%+ dividend yield may leave some investors feeling as though their future growth does not necessarily matter too much, the results for their intrinsic values speak differently. If first looking at their result for the most bearish scenario, it produced an intrinsic value of $15.15, whereas this quickly climbed as their annual dividend growth increased with the most bullish scenario producing an intrinsic value many magnitudes higher at $48.98.

Thankfully for shareholders and potential new investors alike, their current share price corresponds way closer to the most bearish end of the range, rather than the most bullish end. In fact, their current share price of $17.35 is actually slightly less than the intrinsic value of $17.70 for annual dividend growth of only a mere 1% and therefore, any dividend growth beyond this point should see investors generate alpha.

Once considering the reasonable size of their dividends and history, I feel annual dividend growth of 3% seems quite reasonable and produces intrinsic values of $26.22, which is a massive 51% above their current share price. If this proves apt, investors would stand to generate material alpha in the long term given this upside potential. Equally as importantly, even without any future dividend growth, their downside risk is minimal given the intrinsic value of $15.15 for zero future growth is only a modest 13% below their current share price. By providing a variety of results, readers can cross-reference their own views with these valuations as they may vary from my own.

Valuation Inputs

When conducting these discounted cash flow valuations, they utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model. The inputs were a Beta of 0.95 (as per Barron's), an expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates per year that track the United States Treasury yield curve on March 8th, 2023, as the table included below displays.

Author

Conclusion

Even though Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s guidance for 2023 saw even more disappointments, not all hope is lost thanks to their ability to generate free cash flow and the reasonable size of their dividends. If they can prove their potential for dividend growth in the coming years after 2023, the resulting intrinsic values indicate they should finally see their share price rally past $20 and begin pushing onwards to levels not seen since at least 2015, thereby meaning their years of disappointments could finally end. Since their intrinsic value climbs rapidly alongside only low-to-mid single-digit annual dividend growth with even a 3% per annum translating into a massive 50%+ upside potential, I believe that maintaining my buy rating on Kinder Morgan, Inc. is appropriate. If not for the disappointments of 2023, this would have been an upgrade to a strong buy rating, which may still come later in the year.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Kinder Morgan's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.