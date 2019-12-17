Chewy: Digging Into Its Business Model, This Doesn't Look Good

Mar. 08, 2023 12:57 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)3 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • Chewy is many things, but one thing that it's not is a growth business.
  • Therefore, Chewy's business model needs to rapidly ramp up its profitability profile, to support its valuation.
  • Because looking at the business on a P/Sales ratio really does not fully shine a light on how expensive this company now seems.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Happy young African American man petting his dog outdoors in nature.

DjelicS/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) has several considerations that make it a very mixed investment. We know that its growth rates are slowing. But as we think through its business model, I don't see what levers it has

CHWY revenue growth rates

CHWY revenue growth rates

Chart
Data by YCharts

CHWY Q3 2022

CHWY Q3 2022

CHWY unit growth disaggregation

CHWY unit growth disaggregation

CHWY Q3 2022

CHWY Q3 2022

CHWY Q3 2022

CHWY Q3 2022

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
41.09K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.