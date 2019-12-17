DjelicS/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) has several considerations that make it a very mixed investment. We know that its growth rates are slowing. But as we think through its business model, I don't see what levers it has to reignite its growth prospects.

And then, on top of that, I don't find the stock particularly cheaply valued. So I'll continue to watch and cheer from the sidelines.

Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out

CHWY revenue growth rates

Everyone involved in Chewy now knows that the days when this business was growing at +20% are now in the rear-view mirror.

Therefore, I won't encircle this point further, as there are more insightful aspects to discuss, that will give us a view of where Chewy's stock is likely to go in the coming year.

How to Value This Stock?

Data by YCharts

Consider this, even if we recognize that Chewy's sales multiple has come down dramatically with time, does this necessarily mean that the stock is undervalued?

There are several aspects that led to this contraction in CHWY's sales multiple. Raising interest rates is the most obvious, but beyond that, investors' perceptions that the business' prospects are rapidly slowing down are also crucial.

But frankly, here's what I believe the investment community may have been too quick to disregard: Chewy's lack of a moat.

CHWY Q3 2022

As you can see here, I don't doubt Chewy's ability to retain active customers, which incidentally, saw flat growth y/y.

But the business model is reliant on having to increase prices and to do so consistently by upselling into its customer base to drive top-line growth.

And as you know from Amazon (AMZN), and other retailers too, there's a limit to how much merchandise customers will be willing to buy. For Chewy's business model to thrive, it must look to increase its market share, rather than solely driving its top-line growth.

CHWY unit growth disaggregation

Let me paint the picture more simply. What you see above is that 85% of Chewy's Q3 2022 revenues come from what it terms core food and healthcare. Now, let me put this to you, how much food can a pet consume?

Accordingly, at the most elemental level, Chewy's business model is contingent on how much pets are willing to eat.

That being said, if I were to highlight a bullish consideration it's that many pet owners, look to their pets like family members. And even if household spending tightens in a recession, pet owners will still be willing to pay up for quality food for their pets (meaning, family members) and to ensure their pets have adequate healthcare.

But will Chewy's shareholders stand to benefit from this?

Scrutinizing What is a Profit

Throughout Chewy's shareholder letter, we see references to Chewy's improving profitability profile.

CHWY Q3 2022

And there's no question that Chewy's business model has now started to improve its profitability as the business reaches an inflection point. But $2 million of GAAP net income is far from supporting Chewy's market cap.

Next, let's consider the makeup of its EBITDA line.

CHWY Q3 2022

As you can see here nearly all of Chewy's EBITDA lines are either made up of SBC or depreciation and amortization.

And keep in mind, that depreciation is probably the worst of the add-backs, because its costs go out the door first, which may or may not be recouped with time.

The Bottom Line

I didn't want to belabor the argument that the stock is expensive at somewhere close to 100x this year's cash flows. Even if Chewy somehow positively surprises investors to the upside over the next twelve months and ends up reporting $300 million of free cash flow, which would be extraordinary, this would still leave Chewy priced at more than 55x forward free cash flows.

For a business that's clearly got ample challenges already in growing its revenue line, I simply don't believe that we'll see such a dramatic jump on its free cash flow line.

Altogether, I remain on the sidelines watching for a more compelling entry point.