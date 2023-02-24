Brandon Woyshnis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ford Hits A Sales Grand Slam

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) just knocked the ball out of the park in regards to February sales. In fact, you could say the company actually hit a Grand Slam, as sales came in strong across the board. According to Seeking Alpha News:

"The Detroit automaker, For Motor, reported U.S. sales growth of 21.9% Y/Y and 7.7% M/M to 157,606 units, driven by strong demand for models Ford F-150. F-Series pickups sales jumped 21.5% Y/Y to 54,995 units, including 1,336 units of its electric F-150 Lightning. Truck sales totaled 89,258 units, up 29.5% Y/Y and SUV sales rose 18.3% Y/Y to 55,982 units. Electrified vehicles sales jumped 68.1% Y/Y to 3,523 units."

So, overall sales were up 22% year-over-year, F-series pickup sales rose 21.5%, and, last but not least, electrified vehicle ("EV") sales jumped 68%. I'd say that was a Grand Slam sales report if I ever saw one. Even so, the company has bigger fish to fry in the coming days. In the following report, we discuss recent developments and break down what may lie ahead for prospective and current Ford shareholders.

Strap Yourselves In and Prepare for Takeoff

Ford has a series of events scheduled in the coming days and months that have the potential to move the stock dramatically.

Ford Upcoming Events

Ford

The March 23rd "Teach In" of Reorganization

The "biggie" is the March 23rd new financial reporting "Teach In." This is where Ford will finally lay out how it plans to completely revamp the company and reporting process along business segments. Ford announced the company will report its results based on areas of customer segmentation as follows:

Ford Model E (Electric vehicles)

(Electric vehicles) Ford Blue (ICE vehicles)

(ICE vehicles) Ford Pro (Commercial/Fleet vehicles)

(Commercial/Fleet vehicles) Ford Next (Mobility/Autonomous vehicles)

(Mobility/Autonomous vehicles) Ford Credit (Financing arm of company).

Huge make-or-break Farley messaging moment

I see this "Teach In" day as a huge make-or-break moment for the company. If the company doesn't do a great job of explaining the new reporting system and its benefits to analysts, that could be bad news for the stock. What's more, Ford's management needs to do a tremendous job pointing out the positive attributes of the reorganization. Many have stated they believe it would have been better if Ford had completely spun off the EV segment, making it a separate entity. I don't see it that way.

Smart move for Ford to not spin off EV unit

Instead of completely spinning off the EV unit, Ford will simply change the reporting structure and treat the ICE unit (Ford Blue) and the EV unit (Ford Model E) as separate business segments. This will provide investors and analysts alike with a better understanding of each unit's profitability, costs, and capital expenditures. The legacy ICE segment should provide substantial cash flow to finance the investments Ford must make to stand up the EV business segment. Having them report as separate units will bring greater clarity to the process and hopefully a positive response from analysts and ratings agencies alike.

Eventually, as all automakers shift to 100% electrified vehicles, the ICE segments will be discontinued. The separation of these units will do a good job of highlighting how far along Ford is on the electrification journey. Increased transparency is always a positive. Finally, separating the units for reporting purposes, yet keeping them under the same roof, so to speak, will allow Ford to continue to take advantage of any potential synergies between the two segments.

My take is they will come through. The one thing CEO Farley excels at is salesmanship. I see him doing a bang up job selling the new structure. Moreover, I am hoping he will include some concrete numbers regarding the increased saving and revenues based on the streamlined structure. Farley said he left $2 billion on the table. I am hoping he will say he went back and picked it up! Ha! Regardless, this is going to be a big moment for the company. I want to now shift the focus and talk a bit about the state of affairs regarding Ford's debt.

Ford Debt Review

There are many who look at Ford's debt load and misconstrue the nature of the debt. In regards to debt, Ford has two major segments, Ford Automotive and Ford Motor Credit.

StockDividendScreener.com

Ford Motor Credit Debt Review

A vast majority of the debt lies with Ford Motor Credit, FMC, the financing arm of the company. Many who are unfamiliar with the nature and relationship of FMC to Ford Automotive see the vast debt and think of it as a negative. It is actually the exact opposite. You see, FMC finances a majority of the vehicle sales for Ford. So Ford actually makes money on the debt by collecting the interest on the loans to customers. Furthermore, the larger the debt load is, the more money Ford makes. Finally, having their own in-house financing arm allows them to get more deals done at a faster pace. The bottom line is the higher FMC's debt load is, the better the company is doing. It's a sign they are selling more vehicles. I hope this clears things up.

Now, there is risk that the customers will stop paying if we head into a recession or Ford is making a lot of subprime loans. Yet, it appears from a recent interview with the CFO of FMC that things are going quite well. FMC's CFO Eliane Okamura was recently interviewed at the J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference. Below are the highlights from her interview.

Ford Credit CFO Interview Highlights

The following are quotes from the FMC CFO I found very enlightening regarding the health of Ford's customer loans and the company. CFO Okamura stated:

"The books are very healthy, our FICO score is high, and our subprime ratio is very, very low. So nothing concerning." "We have a very strong ABS, asset backing securities, credit lines, and our ABS investors are very happy with the quality of our assets. So, our credit and liquidity protect us from -- our cash and liquidity protect us from downturn macroeconomic scenarios." "We offer also 84 months financing, which is a small portion of our portfolio, but that helps also manage the monthly average payment." "The values of the used vehicles are very high still." "Our objectives are to sell 50% of vehicles will be electric vehicles by 2030." "We expect that as the more Ford Motor improves EBIT margin, and free cash flow, that the rating agencies will feel comfortable to upgrade to investment grade, and then as they do so, Ford Credit rating will also be changed to investment grade as the parent moves."

So, FMC doesn't have huge exposure to subprime loans. The average FICO score is high in the 750 range for the typical customer. The company has plenty of liquidity, with about 50% of the debt securitized with ABS investors. Used vehicle values are still very high, which helps to reduce risk regarding trade-ins. Finally, if the company executes and increases profitability and cash flow, they are on the verge of obtaining investment grade status. Fitch recently revised Ford and Ford Credit's outlook to positive. Now let's look at Ford Automotive's debt.

Ford Automotive Debt Review

Ford Automotive's balance sheet remains strong. CFO John Lawler stated on the recent earnings conference call:

"We generated a record $9.1 billion in free cash flow, well above our cash conversion target of 50% to 60%. And importantly, most of the free cash flow came from the Automotive business, and this reflects more disciplined capital allocation, including the restructuring of our operations outside of North America, which until recently was a significant source of cash burn. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we ended the year with $32 billion of cash and $48 million of liquidity. This, coupled with the improvement in free cash flow, provides us with ample flexibility to both fund our growth and return capital to our shareholders."

In closing, regarding Ford's debt, the FMC debt is solid and provides many positives for the company as a whole. Finally, Ford currently has a fortress balance sheet with $32 billion in cash and $48 billion in liquidity. So, the news of the death of Ford due to its high debt level has been greatly exaggerated, much like Mark Twain's. Ha! Now let's take a look at Ford's valuation.

Ford Valuation Analysis

Seeking Alpha's quantitative analysis tool does a great job of analyzing Ford's valuation in detail.

Seeking Alpha Quant Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha's quant tool rates Ford's valuation as a B+. This is due to the fact the company currently trades at a 45% discount to the sector and a 4% discount to its five-year average. This has been the case for quite some time. Ford's stock hasn't gotten much respect for years. Hopefully, Farley can pull off the upcoming reorganization and gain the respect of institutional and retail investors alike, catching up to its peers. This would imply a nearly 100% move in the stock. Fingers crossed. Now let's take a look at the charts for a peek at the current technical status.

Ford Technical analysis

Current Chart

Finviz

Ford's technical status actually looks quite strong presently. The stock took the hit from the earnings report negative narratives very well. Many were expecting the stock to retest the 2022 low of $10.50, yet that didn't happen. Support held at the 50-day SMA. What's more, the stock managed to surge back above its 200-day SMA in recent days as well. If things continue on this trajectory, the highly positive technical "Golden Cross" looks likely. This is when the 50-day SMA crosses above the 200-day SMA. It is a sign that the bulls have taken charge and further upside is more likely. Now, before we wrap this up, let's take a look at what is most important, the dividend developments.

Ford Dividend Analysis

I feel very positive about Ford's dividend.

Seeking Alpha

Ford CFO John Lawler stated on the earnings conference call regarding the dividend:

"In fact, today, we declared our first quarter regular dividend of $0.15 per share as well as a supplemental dividend of $0.65 per share, reflecting our strong free cash flow and the monetization of our Rivian stake, which is now nearly complete. Going forward, we intend to target distribution of 40% to 50% of free cash flow, consistent with our focus on total shareholder return."

The company is obviously focused on return of capital to shareholders. I see Ford as an excellent dividend growth investment. The fact the CFO stated they plan to reach a target of 50% of free cash flow for dividend distribution is amazing. Now, let's wrap this piece up.

Investor Takeaway

Ford is currently standing on the precipice of either greatness or disaster. It's like a cat that's used up 8 of its 9 lives. I am not sure how many more chances management is going to get if they don't get things in order soon.

I stated in my last piece I felt Farley had one strike left. The discussion in the comments section of that article was very enlightening. I was swayed by the argument that Farley is nowhere near being ousted, even if they don't come through next quarter. Even so, Ford is going to have to have some good reasons for the continued issues as well as a solid remediation plan.

In the end, I see Ford Motor Company coming out on top. I am in the stock for the dividend coupled with the opportunity for capital appreciation. I see Ford as an excellent total return play which fits well with my Seeking Alpha Income Investing Group's objectives. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.