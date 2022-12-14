The February Payrolls Preview: Luck Be A Lady

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
4.67K Followers

Summary

  • The payrolls report for February is likely to be strong, possibly exceeding expectations.
  • The Fed might be forced to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes to 50bpt in March.
  • Thus, the probability of a sharp selloff in S&P 500 is very high.

ravel to a Las Vegas casino to play slot machines and win at craps and poker.

Vnoam3d/iStock via Getty Images

Luck be a Lady is one of the greatest Frank Sinatra songs, famously performed at the Sands Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in 1963. It's still sort of an unofficial Vegas anthem.

The title is

United States Personal Spending

Trading Economics

Payroll expectations for February

Trading Economics

Initial claims for unemployment

Trading Economics

The JOLTS data

Trading Economics

United States Fed Funds Rate

Trading Economics

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
4.67K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.