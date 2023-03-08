Royal Bank of Canada (RY) RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.13K Followers

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference March 8, 2023 11:55 AM ET

Company Participants

Nadine Ahn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets

Darko Mihelic

Can you hear me? All right. Perfect. There we go. Thank you very much. Very happy that everybody could join today. I'm very happy, Nadine Ahn, Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bank.

And as in all of my other sessions, I just want to remind everybody that -- Bank's reported last week in Canada, so we're going to be basically rehashing some stuff from the earnings call and maybe diving into things a little more deeper than what you typically would an earnings call, Nadine.

Nadine Ahn

Sure.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Darko Mihelic

One of the things that I've been asked to ask you from some investors is to maybe let's revisit the net interest margin discussion from the quarter. Talk about the one basis point improvement, how that arrived and your forward outlook, please, if you could, just on the margin? That's a start.

Nadine Ahn

Yes. No, for sure. I mean it's obviously a hot topic of conversation, and I think it's probably easy to break it down a bit for you if I focus on kind of what happened quarter-over-quarter, how that changed from what we initially thought was going to happen at the end of last year and then come what our forward-looking is guidance on it.

So, I think part of it, we've talked a lot, and I'm sure you've heard it from others around when you think about NIM, think about index trading because we obviously were down to nine basis points on a quarter-over-quarter. And a lot of that has to do with the way we report from a capital

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.