Royal DSM: Significant Execution Risk

Mar. 08, 2023 2:16 PM ETKoninklijke DSM N.V. (KDSKF)
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.1K Followers

Summary

  • DSM continues to engage in optimization of their product portfolio, which introduces execution risk related to integrating acquisitions, particularly with Firmenich due to its size.
  • DSM expects inflation to be an ongoing problem, which may contribute to growth but will likely undermine margins. Declining volumes could also become a problem going forward.
  • DSM's valuation is relatively high given execution risks and the uncertainty of expansion into new markets.

Technological equipment in modern dairy plant

Lenorlux/iStock via Getty Images

DSM (OTCPK:KDSKF) is a large supplier of ingredients to end markets like health, nutrition, F&B, and personal care. DSM continues to shift their product portfolio towards higher value add products, through a combination of M&A, divestitures, and internal development. In particular, DSM is merging

DSM Revenue

Figure 1: DSM Revenue (Created by author using data from DSM)

DSM 2022 Growth by Segment

Table 1: DSM 2022 Growth by Segment (Created by author using data from DSM)

DSM Operating Profit Margin

Figure 2: DSM Operating Profit Margin (Created by author using data from DSM)

DSM Efficiency

Figure 3: DSM Efficiency (Created by author using data from DSM)

DSM Job Openings

Figure 4: DSM Job Openings (Revealera.com)

DSM Mid-Term Targets

Table 2: DSM Mid-Term Targets (Created by author using data from DSM)

DSM EV/S Multiple

Figure 5: DSM EV/S Multiple (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.1K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMRS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.