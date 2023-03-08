EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Citi’s 2023 Global Property CEO Conference Call March 8, 2023 9:15 AM ET

Alright. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the 9:15 a.m. session and Citi’s 2023 Global Property CEO Conference. I am Eric Wolf with Citi Research and we are pleased to have with us EPR Properties and CEO, Greg Silvers. As a reminder, this session is for Citi clients only. If media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now. Disclosures are available on the webcast and at the AV desk. And as a reminder, the questions I will ask today do not reflect the views of Citigroup or myself and are being asked for information purposes only. For those in the room or the webcast, you can sign on to liveqa.com and enter code GPC23 and submit any questions if you do not want to raise your hand. Greg, I will turn it over to you to introduce your team, give some opening remarks and then we’ll go into Q&A.

Greg Silvers

Thank you. As Eric said, I am Greg Silvers, President CEO of EPR Properties. To my right is Mark Peterson, Chief Financial Officer and to my left is Greg Zimmerman, Chief Investment Officer. For those who don’t know, EPR is a REIT that focuses on what we call experiential properties. Again, properties where you really don’t necessarily buy a good, but you go to experience that. We have a concentration in the exhibition theater business, but we also have 60% of our business in many names that you have seen and enjoyed whether that’s Topgolf, Vail, Six Flags. And we think it’s a very exciting time to be in experiential properties. If you look pre-pandemic, in our non-theater portfolio, we had around a 2.0 cover. Last quarter, we reported that our coverage in our non-theater was 2.7. So the consumer is definitely supporting these properties. It’s where people want to spend their money. We are very excited about the opportunity set that lies in front of us that there is a really high growth profile and experiential properties. And we welcome the opportunity to discuss those with you guys today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Eric Wolf

Great, thank you. So we have been starting each session with the same question, which is what are the top three reasons to buy your stock today?

Greg Silvers

I think it’s pretty straightforward. From our perspective value, we are trading at a historically low equity multiple. We think also we have a very well covered dividend, we are generating over $100 million in free cash flow beyond our dividend. And fundamentally, what I talked about earlier is the growth profile that’s presented in the experiential space that we have a unique ability to identify underwriting close on deals. So we think we are an exciting space, we think there is a real value play for us and we think you are paid to wait.

Eric Wolf

So you recently announced that John Case is going to be joining the board. I was just curious, obviously, it has great experience sort of hoping to understand what you want like to get out of having them on the board, whether it represents any type of shift and an investment strategy from you or just tried to leverage his expertise?

Greg Silvers

It’s not a shift in our strategic objectives of experiential. It is really that John is well and a talented individual who has a vast knowledge of the net lease space. Again, somebody I have known and we have known for years and we thought he could add a lot of experience expertise in this space and we think it will be very much a value-add to our overall board composition.

Eric Wolf

I am sure that you spent a lot of time this week talking about theatres and you had probably rather talked about some other things in your business, but we will start with theaters, because I know it’s always sort of topical. If I look at sort of other businesses that were impacted by COVID, majority of them had sort of come back to where they were pre-pandemic. So I guess my question is why do you think it’s a little bit slower for the theaters? And if you look at sort of the major releases that are upcoming do you think you can sort of get closer back to that level in 2024 and 2025?

Greg Silvers

I think the answer is definitely. When you look at what happened to the theater business, it really is a content issue. As much as people want to think, I think the issue of the great streaming debate is over, you would have all the studios and all the content providers saying, we don’t make money releasing movies to streaming. And in fact, we are pulling movies that were made for streaming back and releasing them into theaters. So whether it’s [indiscernible] at MGM, who said, we didn’t make a dime on any movie, we released as streaming. So, clearly, it’s a content. And if you look at just the numbers, we talk in terms of wide releases, I mean, to give you a reference point, in 2019, we had about 135 wide releases. Last year, we had 75. Part of that is just pure production. It takes a while to make movies and it got shutdown during COVID. Next year, we should have close to 95. So we are improving there. 2024 between 110 and 120 that are already scheduled for release. So we think comfortably, box office is going to get back somewhere in the $9 billion to $10 billion range for ‘24. So we are now talking about a 15% to 20% kind of – 10% to 20% kind of off the highs of the 113, but then you look at what’s going on in the space. And in the space, we have had the average per cap F&B spin move pre-pandemic from about $4.20 to about $7.40 now and that’s much higher margin business.

So, on a pure EBITDAR basis, even at those lower box office levels, we may have exhibitors who actually make as much money, because they are making more money on their high margin business. So I think what’s a really interesting discussion that we are having now is if the theater business is returning and it’s going to stabilize, what we really have is traditionally we see in all kinds of venues is we have two tenants who over-levered their balance sheets to complete M&A activity. They did major inactivity prior to the pandemic, with 80% to 90% debt financing. That’s created stress on their balance sheet and they need to fix that. But the fundamentals of if you own good theaters and the industry is returning, we see that that industry is going to stabilize and that we will once again be enjoying the kind of coverage levels that we did pre-pandemic.

Eric Wolf

And so on a per customer basis, your point is that the customer at the margins, are actually better today than they were before given higher ticket prices. So the real goal obviously is to get the volume back. If you look at the sort of releases that are upcoming next year, I mean, part of what’s been missing, I think is just the some of the smaller releases getting that customer back. I mean, do you think from what you have heard that they will be successful in that getting that, not just people that are showing up for the superhero film, but those that show up for the kind of more small to midsize releases, that the content that’s going to be put out next year will be successful in bringing those types of customers back getting that volume up, so that it can support the sort of the higher EBITDAR that you are talking about?

Greg Silvers

Yes, I think it’s really again back to content, you haven’t had – we are going to see some test runs. And it’s really about if you talk to people in the industry, it’s the 55 and above cohort, which are generally driven much more by drama from a offering. And we are starting to see more of that content being offered, Amazon is going to release AIR, the Nike story originally that was made for – that was going to be a streaming release, they pulled that, they are going to release that into theaters prior to streaming. You also have Oppenheimer coming out. These are much more geared to that cohort of a demographic. So, we will see when we get content flowing for that specific demographic, if they are going to come back in better numbers. But if you don’t have anything to show them, there is no reason for them to show up. So we need to get the content flowing that is more directed at that demographic group.

Eric Wolf

And then I guess assuming the fundamentals come back the way you think, I mean do you think that the sort of valuations for theatres will come back? I mean, obviously, we just have higher interest rates than we did 3 years ago. So that’s a change. But, otherwise, let’s say Cineworld emerges from bankruptcy in June as plan their capital structure, looks better, higher amount of equity. Do you think there would be a market to be able to sell some of those assets and where do you think they would trade?

Greg Silvers

I think clearly there will come if you – if Cineworld emerges pursuant to their plan and they are 3.5x levered. And they have a backdrop of a strong content flowing into this. Again, there will be value and there will be a market for it. There is – I think the major stress that we had is and we talk about this. For years, we had the stress of okay, streaming is coming, it’s going – well, we face that. And now we are – the challenges we are moving past. And once we have stabilization, fundamentally, theaters have been part of most net lease portfolios for a long time, it’s just when we have these disruptions, something occurred, we got through the stress period, it stabilizes. It will create a market for them.

Eric Wolf

Assuming there is a sort of liquid market there, I know, just in general, there is liquidity in the market, it’s not great for transactions, but assuming, there is liquid market, if I think about your business, I think you guys said this before we came in, but 60% of it is doing very well, this 40% gets a ton of attention. Just from that perspective, would you sort of consider calling the theater portfolio even though you like it or do you think would you rather just try to grow out of it, meaning that over time you continue to acquire and that just becomes a smaller percentage of the overall asset base?

Greg Silvers

No, we publicly said, the only way we are going to achieve our objectives is to sell theaters. It’s not going to be grow out of it. So once we have a stabilized market, there is an opportunity to sell those assets, we will look to lower that exposure, it’s just not the right time now.

Eric Wolf

Got it. And are you already preparing for that or no, meaning like reaching out to the – because you kind of know what the capital structure is going to be like, right? I mean, generally for Cineworld post-bankruptcy have an idea of what it’s going to look like, you have an idea of what the fundamentals will look like in 6 months. So what I mean by prepared for it is sort of thinking through who the right buyers of this asset be whether you do maybe like a portfolio deal to try to get it done at once or maybe you do it on a onesie-twosie basis, but…

Greg Silvers

I mean, we know who the buyers are. I mean, again, it’s pre-pandemic we dealt in that world, so we know who those are. So I think it’s more about the capital markets settling down with any sort of thing being able to finance it, as always, first and foremost with someone. And I think as we see stabilization in the underlying tenant base and then we see capital market availability then that will be an opportunity to deal with transactions.

Eric Wolf

Got it. And I guess on the flipside sort of what are you seeing the best acquisition opportunities today? I know you are constrained by your cost of capital, but you are still looking at things. So where do you see some of the best risk adjusted returns in this environment?

Greg Silvers

Again, if you look at what we did last year, we have eight categories in experiential that we really focus on. We invested in all 8 of those. There is 10 categories that we list, we did a very minor cultural and we didn’t invest in gaming. Last year, the rest of the categories we are seeing really strong opportunities. As we talked about, we had a $1 billion plus pipeline. We closed $600 million worth of transactions last year. So, it’s not – these are organically growing businesses. As we said, the customer is heavily supporting them. So they – these – our tenants are wanting to grow their business. And we are seeing really good opportunities across the board. Greg, I don’t know if you want to comment on any specific areas?

Greg Zimmerman

Yes. I think we spent a lot of time curating things. A couple of the deals that we got done last year we have worked on for 3 or 4 years, starting pre-COVID. We get a lot of opportunities from referrals and from existing customers. And just to give you a couple of examples. In the fitness and wellness category, we have a really strong performing asset in Pagosa Springs, Colorado and natural hot springs resort did very, very well during COVID. So we decided to expand and renovate that. With that same operator, we acquired a property in Marietta, California, which is halfway between San Diego and Los Angeles, very strong demographics with natural hot springs that we are going to convert into a natural hot springs resort. We acquired Valcartier in Quebec City, Canada. It’s been around for 60 years family-operated indoor water park. We also did a deal in Frankenmuth, Michigan, which is one of the top 10 tourist destinations in Michigan with 2 million people a year. And lastly, I would say we did a deal with GravityHouse which is a really unique new concept around ski hills. It’s a combination of lodging, fitness and wellness, spa, fitness, and also co-working space and good food. So if you want to come for a couple of extra days to Breckenridge, you can work from there. So, a lot of great opportunities we saw last year.

Greg Silvers

Yes, that’s not a tough sell out. That sounds pretty good. Couple of days in Brackenridge. Hosted by Condé Nast is one of the top 10 places to stay in the entire west.

Eric Wolf

And you mentioned a couple of industries in there, you talked to the ski slopes, talked about some of the – you are doing the hospitality space. I mean, as you look across the different industries that you tend to invest in, can you maybe tell us about how sort of the acquisition team has set up the expertise of some of the individuals within there? Do you have people that are singularly focused on say like water parks, because that would be different than some of the things you are doing on the fitness side, which would be some of the things different on the hospitality side, just how you set that up, how you look at the specific industries and how your underwriting criteria might be different for each one of them?

Greg Silvers

Greg?

Greg Zimmerman

So yes, great question. I think, our acquisitions team, probably, I never really thought about it in terms of years of experience, but probably something like 50 years’ worth of experience between the four of them. We added a gentleman this year who has some experience in the lodging business, but candidly, he closed two deals, which were not lodging. We try to have the best athletes. And from the underwriting perspective, I think we know a lot about all of our businesses. So we are able to underwrite the businesses pretty well. In terms of the actual deals, it’s more about relationships. And I would say there is not a lot of difference, generally speaking between a water park deal and a lodging deal at that level. So, again, we have a lot of experience in all these industries and we do a very deep dive on them. As I said, a couple of these deals took 3 years.

Greg Silvers

Eric, I would say, I will add to what Greg, before we go into a space, we always do an internal white paper of what – these are generally 60 to 100 patients. It defines what success looks like and where points of failure are. And so we have a kind of a grid of what we are looking for and what metrics are key driving metrics that guide our underwriting team. And we compare back against those. So we are never usually. Again, when we are going into a space, we are not going into it blind and where we need, like when we are looking at gaming, we have probably one of the leading consultants in the industry that helps develop that matrix that we are going to look at. So we are very thoughtful in how we approach any specific sector and where we think about what success and what points of failure look like and relative to the underwriting under that. So I think Greg and his team do a great job of setting us up for understanding and part of that it feeds itself. As part of that research, we are actually meeting people in the industry, we are getting out, we are talking to people, often that turns into transactions.

Eric Wolf

Great. What’s the sector that maybe you did a whitepaper on that, that just didn’t meet sort of the criteria that you were looking for couldn’t sort of define that exactly?

Greg Silvers

The greatest example that we can tell you and it doesn’t mean that it’s not going to work for everybody. So again – but we probably have 10 pickle ball ideas that come into our office all the time. And we cannot, for the life of us figure out, I mean, in essence relative to the square footage you are using, it becomes a very big restaurant. And 80% to 90% of the money is truly just food and beverage. And so, on a square footage basis and the productivity of it, we haven’t been able to meet our requirements.

Greg Zimmerman

To give you an idea of one that actually works, we did a lot of research on the RV space for years, went to conferences, met a lot of operators, etcetera etcetera. We did a deep whitepaper, did our first and second deals with operators and then through that process, found another operator with whom we have been able to do two more deals and they just heard about us through the meetings we went to in the industry. So that’s the way we develop relationships.

Eric Wolf

Got it. And maybe on the RV, are those similar to sort of the transient sort of seasonal RV like that we would see at ELS or centers, are they sort of a different type of property?

Greg Silvers

Generally, what we would see is they are anchored to some sort of experience, meaning they are in and around either where some – there is something to go to other than park your RV, so whether it be mountains or water, lakes, things of that nature that create a better sense of destination. And I think what you would see and most of what we have done is finding a property that needs to be amenitized. So if you saw what we did in Cajun Palms, which is in Louisiana and a very lake setting, we have just relabeled it and now it’s a Camp Margaritaville, so we stepped it up. And we have seen a really, really strong response by taking a very – a productive property and then amenitizing it to a level that greatly increases the productivity of it.

Greg Zimmerman

Yes, let me give you an example. So we have a Camp Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. So it’s 10 minutes from Great Smoky Mountains National Park. So it’s amenitized. Okay, it has a water park. It’s got the Camp Margaritaville brand, but it’s also close to a national park. And then we have some Jellystone in the Midwest that also have water parks, water features. And to Greg’s point, whenever we are investing, we are looking at ways to improve them with experiential amenities.

Eric Wolf

And then just in terms of the competition you guys come up against and when you are doing deals, I am sure it varies a lot by different space. But like, for instance, you did a $68 million mortgage loan to the Bavarian Inn Lodge, is that something that they are just coming directly to you and you are just doing it? Would they go to anybody else? Is there anybody else that….

Greg Silvers

I don’t even think they talk to anybody else. And here is a great example of how that occurred. They were looking to, again, as Greg said, 75-year history, lots of things to do there, they wanted to add this element. They went out and talked to the actual products supplier of slides and things of that nature. And as part of that, that products supplier said, who you really need to talk to is EPR Properties. I got the call of just a random call from the family, or people on the phone and said, hey, so and so said, we need to talk to you guys. And I said, well, that’s wonderful, spent time talking to them, turned it over to Greg and his team. And it never, I don’t think it ever went anywhere in the market. And that’s the kind of deal flow we make it living as opposed to some other people here who are much bigger. We make it living out of $50 million to $150 million deals. We find those deals that candidly for a lot of people it isn’t worth their time. We got our size turns into advantage. If we do that group of deals, $600 million for us is 10% net asset growth. That is very powerful given our size. And we really don’t see. I would tell you for most of the big deals, we always get called on them. We always find out our interest. But most of the deals that we do, whether it’s the biggest and best waterpark in Canada, never went to market other than they call to us. So, that’s very – we have spent 25 years building our brand in that space. And we are generally a go to call for anybody who is looking at exploring that this type of sale leaseback financing.

Greg Zimmerman

The one thing I would add, especially when it comes to something like Bavarian is, we actually add value because it’s not our first waterpark. So, we have a lot of ideas that we are happy to share with the customer, whether it’s about the location of the real estate, or how big something should be or what kind of amenities there should be. And again, we are just, we have a lot of knowledge that we are happy to share. And I think our customers appreciate that.

Greg Silvers

A reference point to that Eric is we have a long relationship with Topgolf and every – there is a lot of other net lease groups that are now doing Topgolf. And we still see every Topgolf deal before it goes to, I think anyone else. And so we picked this last year as a reference point we did San Jose, Suburban L.A. and King of Prussia. So, we are really pleased with building those long, deep relationships that allow us to access what we think are really quality products.

Eric Wolf

And so when you do these sort of $50 million to $150 million type mortgage financings, I mean like in a case like the Bavarian Lodge, I mean is it secured by the overall hotel? Hopefully, the waterpark, I guess works, but in the case that it doesn’t like, what’s the security behind it? How do you structure it to make sure that you have enough…?

Greg Silvers

Protected by the overall hotel. So, on a conservative loan to value, yes. And it’s also not only do you have the security of the physical plant and equipment and the hotel, you also have a family run business, that they are very, very deeply committed. And in that nature, it ended up being 60% loan to cost. So, when you are able to do that with a very, very strong underlying commitment from the family, it feels like a very, very strong investment.

Eric Wolf

And it looks like you have sort of picked up some of your mortgage financings recently, is there sort of a limit to the amount that you would do there? Just because I know that the public market doesn’t always reward earnings, that it abuse or 2623 uses or perhaps temporary and go away at some point. And then I guess the second question that you mentioned on the call that there were some conversion rates on some of these?

Greg Zimmerman

I was going to mention that. A lot of those, like you see with some of the deals that we are doing, whether it’s Gravity House and some things, that we have conversion rights. But when there is development going on, there is a couple of reasons that that works. One, the security is actually better, as a mortgage, vis-à-vis, other lien right holders construction. And second of all, you actually get the earnings of the cap rate, as opposed to capitalized interest. So, I wouldn’t interpret necessarily that it’s going to be a mortgage for its entire life, it may be a mortgage, by and through construction, and then some period afterwards, we convert it more to a traditional kind of lease structure.

Eric Wolf

Is that solely at your option, you pay some kind of extra amount?

Greg Silvers

No, consider our option.

Eric Wolf

Okay.

Greg Zimmerman

We also try to be flexible to meet our customers’ needs. So, when we are doing mortgage financing, our view is it is a long-term investment. I understand we don’t own the real estate, but we don’t view it as in and out thing. We try to build relationships and provide additional financing if as future needs for a rise.

Eric Wolf

Is there extra capital that you put in at the end to exercise the option?

Greg Zimmerman

No.

Eric Wolf

Okay. Got it. Can you help us understand sort of the earnings potential of the development and the redevelopment program, probably not generating that much income today? I think in total, what do you have about $175 million, $200 million or so of the asset? So, help us understand how much that’s generating today versus what it could look like in say 2 years or 3 years?

Greg Silvers

And there is a lot of opportunity for development. What we are constrained by, Eric right now is our free cash flow. Again, as I have said, we think we are trading at a very depressed equity multiple. So, we are very mindful of really not issuing new equity. So, we are limited not by our opportunities, but as I have said earlier, we are generating over $100 million of free cash flow. So, when you look at it out there, as I have said, we had a lot more opportunity. But we had to look at what we thought was the best risk reward. And some of those were development projects, as Greg talked about earlier, this opportunity in Marietta, California, we had a very, very strong operator that we had done business with. We found this new opportunity. It’s incredible real estate with a proven operator. And we felt like that was a better risk reward. And we think those opportunities continued to be there. I mean we are approached a lot about expanding things of redevelopment, doing things at our existing properties. But we are candidly we are limited by the capital constraints that we find ourselves.

Mark Peterson

In that $250 million, we are capitalizing interest and then it flips to the cap rate, of course. So, we lay that out in our supplemental as in terms of when the money is going out. But more importantly when it goes in service so you get the pop-in, sort of capitalized interest moves to the cap rate. And of course, that will annualize even again in ‘24, because we will get the full year from the ‘23s that that go on service. So, there is some ongoing earnings.

Eric Wolf

That’s probably 200 basis points, something like that 250 basis points, meaning…

Mark Peterson

Actually, our debt rate is like 4.5, long-term debt rate. That’s what you capitalize that, and then it moves to 8, 8.5. So, it’s pretty significant when it goes in service.

Eric Wolf

Got it. And I guess along that same one thing, we never questioned from the audience. Can you just talk about your balance sheet management? How you are sort of preparing for higher rates for longer?

Mark Peterson

Yes. I think the good news is we had pretty good timing in our bond issuance in October of ‘21. We had a 3.6% bond, took out maturities. So, our first maturity, we have nothing to do this year, $136 million due in ‘24. So, pretty modest amount, $320 million in ‘25. So, our debt maturity and laddering looks really good. As Greg mentioned, our ongoing cash flow is very strong. We took the opportunity coming out of the pandemic, to reset our payout ratio to 70%, or even less, right now, it’s in the high-60s. So, we are generating a lot of free cash flow and we are able to reinvest that cash flow, very accretively, obviously, if you are doing 8, 8.5 cap rate. And it’s internally generated cash flow combined with a little bit of leverage, it’s pretty accretive. So and that’s kind of what we are focused on not raising capital in this market with the displaced debt market and our equity multiple being low, just using that internal cash. And we have got plenty of it. Even last year, we generated in excess of $175 million of free cash flow over the dividend, some of that was due to some deferral payments that don’t repeat in 2003. But we still, as Greg said, expect in excess of $100 million of free cash flow in ‘23. So, our leverage is, we are in the 5s, low-5s, so we feel very good about that. And we are very mindful of that, especially in this environment. But we are really set up well to endure, I think any coming storm, recession or soft landing or, and so forth in terms of low-debt maturities, strong cash flow, and not need to access in any meaningful way the capital markets.

Eric Wolf

Got it. I wonder off to look at where they are trading, but is there any opportunity to buyback sort of in the market sort of your debt or preferred just based on where they are trading, or…?

Mark Peterson

We have looked at that. It’s always a source – we look at, is it better to buy or buyback stock or keep investing. And I will tell you on the preferred side, it’s hard to get a meaningful amount, frankly. That’s somewhat similar, it takes a lot of time to accumulate. But we do look at that. I think in our analysis and we also look at buying back stock. But in our analysis of looking all of that, it appears doing the math. It’s best to keep investing at the cap rates, we are investing. Continue the relationship with these tenants, so they don’t look elsewhere during the time if we decided to pull back, because we do see the other side of this and we want to be there for them, continue on with them as a customer. So, and if you think about it, instead of shrinking as we continue to invest, we are continuing to diversify our portfolio, lower that theater concentration. So, all things considered. We think using that free cash flow to buy assets at the cap rate we are buying is the best use of capital.

Eric Wolf

Great. And then before we do the rapid fire questions we have been asking in each session, what’s your top ESG priority this year?

Greg Silvers

Again, I think we are still focused on improving our tenant reporting. We have a lot of really, really ESG aware tenants, whether that’s Vail, or Six Flags that are doing a lot of things. And we are continuing to improve that, so we can tell that story as a net lease REIT. And I think we did a good job, a very good job with our initial Corporate Responsibility Report. And hopefully, we will continue that path as we go forward.

Eric Wolf

Alright. So, the rapid fire, what will same-store NOI be in 2024 for the net lease sector? And I guess you can sort of include any sort of estimate around that debt or rent reserves or rent loss?

Greg Silvers

My guess is, it still comes in somewhere 1.5%and a half to 2%.

Eric Wolf

What’s the best real estate decision today by build, sell, hold or redevelop?

Greg Silvers

As what Mark said, for us given our cost of capital constraints, it still is buy. We think the buy opportunities even greater if we can get back to a cost of capital. We think we can still locate incredible assets in this market. We are talking about mid-8 cap rates, that’s long-term, that seems like a very good proposition.

Eric Wolf

Last question is, will there be the same, more or fewer public companies in the net lease space a year from now?

Greg Silvers

Again, I am horrible with this prediction. So, I am just going to say the same. There is no good, or I guess we went back and looked at this, everybody is wrong, but I will say the same.

Eric Wolf

Thank you.

Greg Silvers

Appreciate it, sir. Thank you.