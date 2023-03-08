Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Presents at 43rd Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 08, 2023 1:29 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) 43rd Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference March 8, 2023 11:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Griffith - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Murdo Gordon - Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations

Conference Call Participants

Yaron Werber - TD Cowen

Yaron Werber

[Call starts abruptly] Once again to the 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. And it's actually the first TD Cowen Healthcare Conference. I'm Yaron Werber biotech analyst here at TD Cowen. And it's a great pleasure to moderate the next fireside chat with Amgen. And the management really needs no introduction all the way till at the left, at the end is Peter Griffith, who is EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and to his right is Murdo Gordon, who is EVP of Global Commercial Ops. Gentlemen, good to see you. Thank you so much for joining.

Peter Griffith

Great to see you, Yaron.

Yaron Werber

For many of you who have been at the lobby, you can see there's actually a video and talking about innovators in biotech and Murdo is on the video with us. We shot that at JP Morgan about a month and a half ago.

Murdo Gordon

Yes, don't send it to my daughter.

Yaron Werber

Yes. So Peter, let's start with you. Maybe give us a little bit opening remarks about guidance and sort of what's at stake for the year.

Peter Griffith

Let me do that and Yaron thank you and congratulations on your transaction. TD closing on the acquisition and we have great relationship with both institutions. So we wish you well, and I'm sure you'll do better. One plus one equal three, as you always ask us.

So 2022 was a year of continued solid execution. At Amgen, we drove unit volume growth at the portfolio of leading innovative

