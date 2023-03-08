Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) 43rd Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference March 8, 2023 11:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Griffith - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Murdo Gordon - Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations

Conference Call Participants

Yaron Werber - TD Cowen

Yaron Werber

[Call starts abruptly] Once again to the 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. And it's actually the first TD Cowen Healthcare Conference. I'm Yaron Werber biotech analyst here at TD Cowen. And it's a great pleasure to moderate the next fireside chat with Amgen. And the management really needs no introduction all the way till at the left, at the end is Peter Griffith, who is EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and to his right is Murdo Gordon, who is EVP of Global Commercial Ops. Gentlemen, good to see you. Thank you so much for joining.

Peter Griffith

Great to see you, Yaron.

Yaron Werber

For many of you who have been at the lobby, you can see there's actually a video and talking about innovators in biotech and Murdo is on the video with us. We shot that at JP Morgan about a month and a half ago.

Murdo Gordon

Yes, don't send it to my daughter.

Yaron Werber

Yes. So Peter, let's start with you. Maybe give us a little bit opening remarks about guidance and sort of what's at stake for the year.

Peter Griffith

Let me do that and Yaron thank you and congratulations on your transaction. TD closing on the acquisition and we have great relationship with both institutions. So we wish you well, and I'm sure you'll do better. One plus one equal three, as you always ask us.

So 2022 was a year of continued solid execution. At Amgen, we drove unit volume growth at the portfolio of leading innovative brands achieving record sales, on 16 of our brands. Progressed our innovative pipeline, advanced six first-in-class molecules into Phase 3, or registration enabling trials. We advanced our industry leading biosimilars business, generated positive Phase 3 data for three molecules. The last month, as you know, we launched our HUMIRA biosimilar AMGEVITA in the United States. We strengthened our product portfolio through the acquisition of ChemoCentryx for almost $4 billion in October of 2022 with their key product TAVNEOS addressing ANCA-associated vasculitis.

We've announced the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 billion. And we're very excited about what that has to offer when that transaction closes. We delivered robust operating margins while investing in product launches, and pipeline opportunities with strong balance sheet and free cash flow, which was $8.8 billion last year, enabled us to continue our disciplined capital allocation approach in 2022. 2023 outlook reflects confidence in our ability to execute through continued macro headwinds, 2023 guidance of $26.0 billion to $27.2 billion in revenue and $17.40 to $18.60 of non-GAAP EPS excluding any impact from the announced acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics. So this reflects continued volume growth at the portfolio level products like Repatha, Prolia, TAVNEOS, TEZSPIRE and EVENITY. It also reflects declines in certain established products like Neulasta and EPOGEN as well as some continued price pressure on the oncology biosimilars.

It's important to note that our current publicly available consensus estimates are derived from a combination of estimates of Amgen as a standalone company, along with estimates from some analysts, who have already added Horizon into their estimates. So there's a little bit of a mixed bag there. As of today, this is true for both the first quarter and for the 2023 consensus.

So I just wanted to say a couple of clarifying things, Yaron. Thank you.

Our Q1 outlook excludes any impact from Horizon. To be clear about our expectations, there's some reminders as we work our way towards the end of the first quarter. We expect the first quarter 2023 revenues to be below Q1 of 2022. Simply reflects our COVID antibody revenues last year that we're lapping, that we don't expect to repeat this year.

We continue to expect a non-GAAP operating margin for the full year of roughly 50%. But as we indicated in the year-end call, we expect the margin to be below 50% in the first quarter, with correspondingly lower operating income. Reflects one time residual Puerto Rico excise tax of about $125 million, most of which we expect to materialize as a charge in the first quarter with no corresponding tax benefit. We also -- reflects an anticipated double-digit year-over-year increase in non-GAAP research and development expense in the first quarter, reflects the advancement of numerous priority programs here in the pipeline, including all Olpasiran, rocatinlimab, and bemarituzumab. It also reflects a year-over-year margin impact of those higher COVID antibodies in the first quarter of 2022. So we're lapping that.

We expect our first quarter non-GAAP tax rate to be in line with our full year guidance of 18% to 19%, reflecting the reclassification of that Puerto Rico excise tax from cost of sales down into the tax provision line. First two months are proceeding with our expectations. We remain confident in our full year outlook. The announced acquisition Horizon can further augment our long-term growth potential. Their key products TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA and UPLIZNA can benefit from our decades of leadership in inflammation and nephrology as well as our global scale. So we continue to expect the deal to close in the first half of 2023. And I would, once again too mention how important TAVNEOS that we acquired in October to address ANCA-associated vasculitis. So we're really excited about 2023 and delivering through '23. Yaron back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Yaron Werber

So peter, that’s a lot of information. Thank you for that. So the first question is, you did get a second request from FTC and you're still very comfortable with first half. It sounds like you anticipated that letter or that's just the thing that's something you can answer pretty quickly?

Peter Griffith

We don't anticipate anything out of the government. So I would just say we continue to be optimistic about closing in the first half of this year.

Yaron Werber

And I think one of the rating agencies changed the rating, the other one didn't based on the deal. So you're comfortable with where you are, I think remodeling about a 5% and obviously, the debt hasn't been priced. But is that sort of where you see the market right now for you?

Peter Griffith

Yes, so the debt is priced. So the deal that transpired, we have a 5.4% coupon on all the tranches of the new debt, average maturity about 16 years. That takes our overall portfolio Yaron. It keeps at about 16 years in maturity and then the overall interest expense rate will be about 420 basis points, 4.2%. So we received the proceeds from that last Thursday. And so we're all set on that. And as you can imagine, we're thoughtful and careful about how we invest that. And so we're advantaged by strong short-term rates right now.

Yaron Werber

Yes. And when you're thinking about a year ago, you gave a forward-looking sort of view through 2030. Obviously, Horizon was not a part of that guidance, presumably. How does Horizon -- I know you're not prepared to change anything here today. But how does conceptually this Horizon change your outlook?

Peter Griffith

If I can answer it this way, both ChemoCentryx and Horizon, we view as opportunities to derisk and be additive to our pipeline and what the company is doing. And what we issued in February 8 of 2022 was organic. We feel great about the organic business. We like our pipeline -- we like what's in the market right now. And certainly, Murdo will jump in and talk to you about Repatha and OTEZLA and Prolia and EVENITY, and TEZSPIRE had a great year and we look forward to more great things from TEZSPIRE and how it treats patients with severe asthma. We look forward to TAVNEOS in the market now and having that as part of our portfolio. So we feel great organically about where we're at. And so we continue to prosecute that. The pipeline is great, right? We talked about we are spending money on Olpasiran, on rocatinlimab, on bemarituzumab that our Phase 3, we have tarlatamab and a registration enabling Phase 2b trial, which is, as you know, your own small cell lung cancer, that’s been ending there. So this is bispecific T-cell engager to address a solid tumor that nothing exists out there and we're excited about that.

So the pipeline feels really strong. We talked about biosimilars on the way to 2030. We continue to be confident in that guide of a double of 2021 base of $2.2 billion by 2030. We think about the strength of Repatha, great volume growth last year, I think in excess of 50%. OTEZLA, we still like where it sits between the topicals, as Murdo like say post topical, pre-biological. So, we feel great about that medicine. And then, of course, our rest of our portfolio continues to move along strong and provide cash flow for us to reinvest in innovation, both internal and external.

Yaron Werber

So maybe I think to both of you and definitely Murdo chime in here. TEPEZZA, I know this is not your product yet. It's very hard for you to comment. TEPEZZA has been a little lumpy, kind of had a very strong first half, kind of slowed down and kind of stabilized, so to speak. And I know a sales force usually is fairly distracted in the middle of a deal. It's been a little flattish. I think historically consensus numbers sort of expected TEPEZZA at a double to $4 billion. They have been at a run rate of about $2 billion, $2.2 billion right now roughly, depending on which quarter you're looking at. Where's the growth going to come from?

Peter Griffith

Yes. I think the Horizon team deserve a ton of credit for what they have done with that product. I mean, they have taken a condition that is severely debilitating for many patients with thyroid eye disease, where there was no treatment other than surgery. And they have turned it into a medically treated disease with a drug that has a demonstrable effect on symptoms. So kudos to the Horizon team for what they have done. And, I won't go over the history, but we all know what happened there. I mean, they were disadvantaged by the DPA and some other things. So, they have weathered that extremely well during a pandemic. And so I think where they are at now is, investing to grow the brand. One thing just to think about TEPEZZA is the course of treatment, has a fairly significant lag between intent to prescribe and when that first infusion occurs. So a lot of the things that are happening in the market with the increase in investment in sales and marketing resources and some medical resources may take a while to flow through in the demand performance of the product. So that's just something for everybody to keep in mind as they look at TEPEZZA.

But from our perspective, one of the things that we got really excited about was the international expansion of TEPEZZA. And Horizon were building new affiliate structures, while planning for launch. Now in a post close world, the affiliate structure of Amgen exists, I mean we are in over a 100 markets. So we don't need to be building and launching at the same time. We just need to launch. And so we can expand perhaps the number of markets that we can go into from perhaps where Horizon is. And we might be able to speed some of that up. So that's a major source of growth for TEPEZZA. And then it's about broadening the prescribing base and broadening the patient population that could take advantage of it. They did a clinical activity cut off point in their clinical trial that was -- that granted them an approval, but their indication statement is for thyroid eye disease. It doesn't specify the clinical activity score.

And so there is work that needs to be done including their chronic trial and I think additional work in the market and with payers to show the benefit of treating more patients with perhaps lower clinical activity scores, who could benefit from thyroid eye disease. This clinical activity score kind of takes what is a human condition and makes it numeric, but these are people even with low clinical activity scores that are miserable. Their eyes are itchy, they have some proptosis. They have some visual acuity issues, and they really do need treatment. And surgery is not a good option for them when there's a medical treatment available. So, we're very, very excited about TEPEZZA. And as I said, I think we can build on the strong work already done by Horizon.

Yaron Werber

Yes. And let's -- we're going to spend on the M&A side. TAVNEOS, the first quarter, if I remember correctly, was kind of mid-teens, 17 million, if I'm correctly, could be off just as the last quarter that you reported. So TAVNEOS has been…

Peter Griffith

Q4.

Yaron Werber

Q4, yes. I meant the first quarter that you really reported sales. That number was actually fairly good. Is there anything that we need to think about inventory build, replenishment or was this organic growth?

Peter Griffith

No, we've got good organic momentum on TAVNEOS, super young launch, right? The ChemoCentryx guys, I guess, again, did a very nice job in rheumatology. But roughly a third of the ANCA-associated vasculitis patients get diagnosed and treated by nephrologist. And so they were just beginning to expand into that nephrology community. We have nephrology coverage. We've got broad rheumatology coverage. So we're able to drive awareness of TAVNEOS both in rheumatology and in nephrology, and I think you'll see an acceleration in demand of that product. So really excited about that.

There's also an opportunity to broaden the prescribing base here. It's an oral, doesn't require infusion infrastructure. It just requires knowledge of how to diagnose the disease and knowledge that there's now a therapy that could potentially alter the course of disease and reduce remission and perhaps reduce the glucocorticoid use, which is a big issue in the treatment of autoimmune disease like this. We tend not to talk about the long-term effects of long-term treatment with drugs like prednisone. But if TAVNEOS can help there, we want to make sure that patients have the opportunity to benefit from it.

Yaron Werber

Can we talk about TEZSPIRE, the $170 million first year was really encouraging. The feedback has been really strong. It was strong into the launch. Survey work continues to be very strong, good feedback here on the panel. Why is it going so well? If you looked at previous biologics, they were definitely more sluggish initially.

Peter Griffith

Yes. I think severe uncontrolled asthma being treated with biologics has become a much better understood thing. And I think what you're seeing is the overall biologics category grow. But I also think, this is where you have to look at the strength of the partnership we have with AstraZeneca. You have two very large companies with a highly differentiated product and differentiated mechanism that can simplify the treatment of uncontrolled asthma.

So we're seeing if you look at our revenues, roughly half of our revenues are coming from biologic naive patients. So we are contributing to that expansion of the biologic class. And then half are coming from other biologics that patients might have seen in their frontline treatment of severe uncontrolled asthma. Of the base of business we're getting, we're also seeing, yes, we're getting slightly more low eosinophilic patients, but we're getting high eosinophilic patients as well. That means the message of, you don't need to do the phenotypic workup. You don't need to worry whether it's allergic or whether it's low eos, high eos, they're using TEZSPIRE in a broad array of patients. We have slightly more depth of prescribing in the allergist community. That's probably a function of it being a physician administered product launch. We would expect the prescribing base to broaden that we've launched the self-administered option. So we're super excited.

Clearly launches, we're definitely slowed by the impact of COVID, and access to physicians. And I'm very proud of the Amgen and AstraZeneca teams that have been able to take this product to our customers.

Yaron Werber

Let's move to AMGEVITA, that product was launched about just about five weeks ago. Two different price points, 5% and 55% presumably to address the different structures of plans that PBMs want to address. We're waiting for your interchangeability data soon, I believe it's coming this half or so. How fast can you then file and potentially launch that? And when you're thinking about conversion in general from branded HUMIRA this year, just given how plans are set up and the volume and the incentives will end the price in next year. So the year into it, at that point, you have an interchangeable version, there's a lot more versions out there in general. At what point do we really see the conversion?

Peter Griffith

Okay. So a lot to unpack there. First off, we -- when we launched AMGEVITA, we said that interchangeability was a nice to have, not a need to have. So I think that's still the case. We've secured broad access for AMGEVITA, the three large national PBMs. We're now working through pulling some of that access through in demand. The dual pricing structure, yes, it addresses the different customer types, but it also helps patients lower their out of pocket cost if they get the low list price prescribed. So that was another benefit of why we chose that pricing strategy. And then we've got some integrated delivery networks who are very interested in converting from HUMIRA to AMGEVITA.

So overall, the launch is progressing according to internal expectations. So nothing to report yet on that. You'll hear more and when we report on the quarter. And then when you think about this market, I would think about it in kind of three phases, I would think about it as the period of time where we're on our own in the market, the period of time post July when there are other competitors in the market, and then the period of time beginning in January of '24. And that's important because even though there are new biosimilars coming-in in middle of the year, and may have the opportunity to contract for some access, the contracting cycle tends to be on an annual basis. So I think we continue to believe that the description of our launch as being a gradual uptake is appropriate. And I think that we will continue to work with clients and customers who are willing to drive biosimilar adoption on behalf of their patients.

The overall interchangeability effect, I think, eventually will become important in the U.S. as it is in some other markets around the world. But nonmedical switching or switching of patients without a physician involvement on a biologic today in the U.S. is not something that's happening all that much on the pharmacy benefit side. So I think we decided it was important to have. We initiated the trial, as you said we'll have data soon on that. But it's -- I think it augments a already very strong program. Last but not least, like Amgen has got over 40 years biologics manufacturing experience. We can supply the market. We are the leading form of adalimumab outside the U.S. We have the commercial infrastructure to pull it through physician. We have the patient support structure to help support at the patient level. We think we can compete effectively.

Yaron Werber

Yes. And any -- I imagine -- and I don't know how much you can comment. I called one of the reasons back in the days during the Otezla deal is to go obviously leverage exponential international expansion and the ability to then contract for the portfolio, right? So now you have Enbrel, you have AMGEVITA and you have Otezla. Does that -- is that still an attractive package when you contract for access or things are getting more complicated?

Peter Griffith

It's always complicated, but there are advantages to having depth in a portfolio because some PBMs want to restrict not just the number of products, but the number of manufacturers that they develop contracting relationships with. But we are definitely at the table, when it comes to those types of insurers and/or pharmacy benefit managers. I also think just there is a certain advantage to being in the market and having negotiations across multiple assets in a category, because you can cross-reference and see where trends are going with respect to gross to net. And I think it helps you with strategy for your pipeline, because it helps you then understand what are the development criteria that I need to share with Dave and his organization? Dave is our Head of R&D and his organization. So we know what we are shooting for when we go to market, and we did that with TEZSPIRE, right? We said, hey, you’re going to have to differentiate here. You go in there and you are not differentiated, you are going to get a really difficult time trying to secure access at a reasonable rebate rate. So I think all of that helps.

Yaron Werber

And what are you seeing on Otezla? It's the facing competition from SOTYKTU. It's still early in that launch, but that increasingly you are beginning to see Zoryve and Vtama coming in too on the topical side with biologics like activity.

Murdo Gordon

Yes, I think it's important that you mentioned the new topical launches. We have been fortunate with Otezla in that. The data have turned over well since we acquired that product. We got the mild data -- mild to moderate data at the beginning or prior to last year, but we got the indication last year. And since then, we have been moving the positioning of the product to that post topical first biologic, which Peter mentioned earlier. The beauty of that is, it's a huge unaddressed population, right? You have got roughly 4 million on topical treatment for their psoriasis. We would estimate about 1.5 million of those patients aren't going to get sufficient symptom relief for their psoriasis just on a topical. They are going to need to add a systemic. Majority of those patients are cycling through topicals, because they don't want to take a biologic. So this is where Otezla as the only systemic agent that's indicated for the treatment of psoriasis without regard to the severity of the disease, becomes the first systemic treatment option available that dermatologists can offer their patients.

Now what's happening right now in the market? Well, the two topicals are running free drug programs, the Sotyktu is running a free drug program. Dermatologists in general don't love treating psoriasis, because they make more money and prefer to be doing things like Botox and electrolysis. But for the patient who says, hey, I'm not doing that well on my topical. That's when Otezla becomes a really good option for them. And then our access helps to reinforce that. We have broad coverage, major -- at the major PBMs. And we have very, very few restrictions on that coverage. So the utilization management criteria are relatively simple. And in many cases, we don't have any utilization management criteria other than perhaps physician attestation.

So really, really nice situation for Otezla. It is clear we have got a little bit of pressure on the business right now, because of those free drug programs. So there is a bit of switch away. The other thing to remember here with Otezla is roughly half of the patients who will try Otezla will not get the symptom relief they're looking for and will go on to other therapies. So that's where we see the role of another oral like Sotyktu or even a biologic as a post Otezla treatment. So that first systemic option of Otezla I think is really well positioned.

Yaron Werber

And then I was going to talk about STELARA, because we're expecting interchangeability data, I believe this year, right, even this half. You haven't said a lot about your launch timelines. I believe you can launch this year, but it's pending some potential litigation that's still ongoing with J&J. So I don't know how much you can say about that. But whatever you can share?

Peter Griffith

I think the simplest way to answer that question Yaron is we expect to be first or first wave in terms of STELARA biosimilar launch.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Because I believe the patents should have expired or the composition should have expired in May of this year. Am I in the right ballpark? But there's other logistical…

Peter Griffith

There are other things to consider. But we expect to be first or first wave…

Yaron Werber

And again, here, the interchangeability data is coming afterwards. When we looked historically, and we just published this not too long ago, it's usually the first two launchers that really captured the lion's share of the market, right? And then there’s always a share war and a price war that happens afterwards, but then usually are the stick-it-to-brand. And was that sort of the always the strategy, get there first, again, even if you have to supplement with interchangeability later, you're not going to lose that much share?

Peter Griffith

Definitely. We feel that the most important criterion when reviewing biosimilar target opportunities is can we be first or in first wave, very close to first or simultaneously first, if you will. And so that's a criterion that we apply to the strategy of our biosimilars business and I think where we've done that, we've been very successful with established leadership. The other thing, just to remember is the reason that the follow on biosimilars have a tough time penetrating is most of the benefit is from the innovator to the biosimilar in terms of price advantage. Going from biosimilar to biosimilar doesn't yield you a large price advantage. But you still have to -- if you're a healthcare provider or network or a payer, you have to deploy resources to create that switching. And so the ROI on that effort isn't always that good. We call it the switching cost, and you even see it outside the U.S.

Yaron Werber

What about aflibercept, 2 milligrams, I think that's potentially launching in 2025. We're expecting in that, that those -- we saw some Phase 3 data last year. There's going to be another, I think the full set of Phase 3 data coming this half. I don't know what you could discuss on the data, what are we going to get now that we didn't get last time?

Peter Griffith

But for competitive reasons, we're not going to comment on that. But again, we feel really confident in that program and we expect to be the first or first wave.

Yaron Werber

And what about high dose EYLEA. And they filed a brand new BLA, which they're eligible for 13 year protection for that 8 milligram formulation. What about the underlying composition on aflibercept? Is that going to get a whole new 13-year clock? Or how are you thinking about that?

Peter Griffith

You need to ask the innovator that question. We think that there's an opportunity for our biosimilar and so that's what we're pursuing.

Yaron Werber

An 8-milligram approval should not impact your ability to launch a biosimilar, 2-milligram?

Peter Griffith

We still think there's an attractive opportunity there, yes. I think that you'll see more companies looking at strategies to develop new BLA, so that shouldn't be a surprise and some of those may be successful and many of them won't be.

Yaron Werber

So I guess my question is essentially you can -- I guess there's a question of whether it's a new drug or it's really a new formulation, and there's a whole bunch of logistical considerations for that. Does that mean that you won't be able to launch another formulation for a 13-year clock? Or is it a question just developing your own formulation and circumventing whatever patents they might have?

Murdo Gordon

Again, there's complexity to every individual situation. So I'm not going to comment on that one. But I do think you'll see more companies considering strategies like you're seeing play out in the market, because of the IRA and other things.

Yaron Werber

Any questions from the audience? If not, then let's talk in the last two minutes or so about the IRA. There are some puts and takes in the bill. It's highly complicated. There's definitely provide some incentives to developing biosimilars, the timing is critical. There's also the sort of catastrophic coverage, that there's multiple facets to it, how do you view the IRA?

Murdo Gordon

I view the IRA as wasted opportunity to help improve care for patients and to reduce the cost of medical treatment for patients. I think, you've heard different members of our industry come out and say, that there were a number of different things that happened in the IRA hadn't been passed on to patients, we would have understood it. But unfortunately, it's going to debt reduction, and other parts of the government budget.

Having said that, this is a piece of legislation that I think Amgen is well positioned to endure, if I can say that. We have predominantly a biologics based business. We are in specialty areas. We have many products that are single orphan indication. So I think, we have the opportunity at Amgen to continue to run a very successful innovative company for many years to come. And the IRA will change some of the way in which we think. We will have to look at small molecule and biologic products and prioritize differently than we might have in the past, because you have a nine year period of exclusivity prior to government selecting your product for a price reduction on the small molecule versus a large. I think the inflation caps are things that we can deal with. So that's already impacting our business. That was in -- as Peter said, that was in our consideration, our long range guidance that we provided at the beginning of last year.

And then when it comes to the biosimilar legislation, I think we can help CMS understand how to implement that in a way that doesn't disincentivize biosimilar drug development. So we've engaged there, and we hope that they will listen to some of our ideas on that. But yes, overall, it's a shame that it went down as it did. The catastrophic piece is something that you mentioned, I'm not sure that's well understood Yaron. So that's probably another discussion, another time, but the PBMs are likely to react to that, and it won't be in a way that helps patients.

Yaron Werber

And maybe just finally, Enbrel is obviously the most exposed product from 2026 onwards for negotiation. Of the roughly 4 billion how much was Medicare facing with Enbrel?

Murdo Gordon

Very little. Yes, it's predominantly commercial.

Yaron Werber

Well, great. Peter and Murdo. Thanks so much for joining us.

Murdo Gordon

Yaron, thank you. Thank you, TD. Thank you, Cowen.

Murdo Gordon

Thank you.

Peter Griffith

Great to see everybody be healthy.

Murdo Gordon

Thanks, everyone.