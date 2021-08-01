Kratos: Expect Free Cash Flow To Improve From Here

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
265 Followers

Summary

  • KTOS has strong potential to benefit from DOD initiatives to develop combat drone capability and potential space opportunities.
  • Unmanned drones are the primary growth driver for KTOS due to numerous opportunities in the pipeline, but the market for combat drones is also fertile with potential.
  • I expect FCF to improve in FY23 and FY24, but the company needs to do a better job of managing working capital.

Drone no copyright fly in the sky

evandrorigon/iStock via Getty Images

Description

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is still, in my opinion, in a strong position to benefit from any Department of Defense (DOD) initiatives to develop combat drone capabilities. In addition, KTOS has access to development programs and potential space

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
265 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.