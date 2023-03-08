LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 2:13 PM ETLifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.13K Followers

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Monica Prokocki - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ken Burdick - Chief Executive Officer

Dave Bourdon - Chief Financial Officer

Danish Qureshi - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Jack Senft - William Blair

Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies

Jamie Perse - Goldman Sachs

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the LifeStance Health Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Please note today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I will turn the conference over to Monica Prokocki, VP of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Monica Prokocki

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to LifeStance Health fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I am Monica Prokocki, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Ken Burdick, Chief Executive Officer; Dave Bourdon, Chief Financial Officer; and Danish Qureshi, Chief Operating Officer. We issued the earnings release and presentation before the market opened this morning. Both are available on the Investor Relations section of our website investor.lifestance.com. In addition, a replay of this conference call will be available following the call.

Before turning the call over to management for their prepared remarks, please direct your attention to the disclaimers about forward-looking statements included in the earnings press release and SEC filings. Today’s remarks contain forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial performance outlook, business model and strategy. Those statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, as noted in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual results to differ materially. In addition, please note that we report results using non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide additional information for investors to help facilitate comparison of prior and past performance. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.