Why Essential Utilities Faces 35%-50% Downside Risk

Ben Axler profile picture
Ben Axler
3.53K Followers

Summary

  • WTRG is a roll-up of waste/water assets that we believe is facing severe growth headwinds due to challenges of completing new acquisitions among other things.
  • We estimate WTRG needs to raise $1.7bn of capital in the next 12-18m, including $500m of equity being sold at market to cover capex, dividends and pending deals.
  • WTRG's $4.3bn levered diversification bet into natural gas in 2020 is showing signs of failure. WTRG just included a warning of goodwill impairment in the new 10-K.
  • WTRG just reduced its water organic rate base growth, and delays from closing DELCORA, rising interest costs and abnormally warm weather put 2023 estimates at risk of failure.
  • WTRG's bad debts are significantly higher than peers, while cash flow margins have been falling every year since 2017. WTRG is pro forma levered >8x and has a premium valuation that we believe should contract. We see 35%-50% downside risk.

Flowing Water - Liquid, Freshness, Horizontal Movement, Bright

DKosig/iStock via Getty Images

Spruce Point Capital Management is also pleased to release a unique forensic research report on Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:WTRG) entitled "A Non-Essential Stock Holding". Below is a summary of some of our

WTRG's Corporate Transformation

WTRG's Corporate Transformation (Company)

Deals

Pending Deals (Spruce Point Research and Public News)

Deal Velocity

Declining Deal Velocity (Spruce Point Research)

Adjusted Cash Flow

Adjusted Cash Flow (Spruce Point analysis and WTRG financials)

Allowance for Bad Debts Benchmarking

Allowance for Bad Debts Benchmarking (WTRG and Peer SEC filings)

Voluntary Turnover

Voluntary Turnover (Spruce Point Research)

Organic Rate Base Growth Declining

Organic Rate Base Growth Declining (WTRG Presentation)

Issued Noted By PUC With Peoples/Essential

Issued Noted By PUC With Peoples/Essential (PUC)

Nat Gas Rate Base Growth Revision

Nat Gas Rate Base Growth Revision (Investor Presentation)

Nat Gas Segment Performance

Nat Gas Segment Performance (WTRG SEC Filings and SP Analysis)

PUC Report on WTRG Gas

PUC Report on WTRG Gas (PUC)

Goodwill

Goodwill (WTRG 2022 10k)

Earnings Quality Deteriorating

Earnings Quality Deteriorating (WTRG SEC filigns and SP Analysis)

2023 Guidance Changes

2023 Guidance Changes (Investor Presentations)

Estimated Capital Requirements

Estimated Capital Requirements (WTRG Filings, Statements and SP Analysis)

Relative Valuation of Peers

Relative Valuation of Peers (SP Analysis)

Valuation Range

Valuation Range (Spruce Point and WTRG Data)

This article was written by

Ben Axler profile picture
Ben Axler
3.53K Followers
Mr. Axler is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Spruce Point Capital Management, an activist hedge fund manager. Mr. Axler also co-founded Prescience Point Research Group (2012-2014). Mr. Axler specializes in activist short-selling, forensic financial research, and has exposed over $1.0 billion of alleged listed frauds on Nasdaq and the NYSE. Prior to founding his company in 2009, Mr. Axler spent eight years as an investment banker with Credit Suisse and Barclays Capital where he structured and executed billions of dollars of financing, derivative risk management, and M&A deals for leading Fortune 500 clients. Mr. Axler is a contributing writer to Seeking Alpha, has been profiled in Barrons, and in the book "The Happiness Advantage: The Seven Principles of Positive Psychology That Fuel Success and Performance at Work." Mr. Axler's short research has been profiled by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) in an analysis entitled "How Constraining Are Limits to Arbitrage? Evidence from a Recent Financial Innovation," and shown to produce superior investment returns. In addition, according to a research study from Sumzero analyzing 12,000 analysts recommendations since 2009, Mr. Axler ranked #1 globally for idea performance. A recent analysis by Sentieo ranked Mr. Axler's @sprucepointcap profile the 13th most influential financial blogger on Twitter. Mr. Axler graduated from Yale University with a masters degree in Statistics, and received both a Bachelor of Arts degree in Statistics and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Business Administration from Rutgers College, where he graduated with Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa honors.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of WTRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.