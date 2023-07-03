Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The last article I wrote on Seeking Alpha covering the housing market, which called for the end of the 2008-10 housing crash, was published in September of 2011. At the time few believed its premise. Now, twelve years later, this article looks at the housing situation from a different slant, which I also think many will doubt.

Foundation

I do monthly analysis of housing markets throughout Southern California, so I know them well. Although not a perfect proxy for the nation, the conditions in Southern California are similar enough to other regions in the country so the arguments and conclusions here, I believe, apply nationwide.

Little Price Risk

Contrary to what many people feel, sales and inventory data shows there is minimal price risk in the current housing market. The present situation is not like the housing crash of 2008-10 in any way. That crash was driven by a financial crisis created from the over use of variable rate mortgages issued during the three year period following the dot com market crash in 2002-2003, when short term rates were held artificially low.

The collapse was set in motion a few years later when a large number of ARM mortgages were finally reset at double the rate and masses of people began “walking away” from their homes. This created an overabundance of supply, which crashed the market. None of that exists today.

On the contrary, the mortgage market today is rock solid. Plus, statistics that measure supply and demand currently shows demand still greater than supply in almost every market. This balance favors stable prices. While sales are down (few buyers), inventory is also shrinking as new listings hit record lows. Prices only crash when there's an abundance of supply and we have the exact opposite of that today. And it seems to becoming even more so.

The price decline of the last nine months, which has been relatively small compared to the previous two year advance, is primarily due to the reversal from a market with an average selling premium of 5% to a normal 2% discount. This 7% reversal is simply air coming out of the market. It was inevitable, but this price decline likely doesn't have legs.

The housing market isn’t crashing; it's freezing up – and for a reason I'll explain.

The Home Re-Buyer

Who buys homes? Data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows that, on average, 30% of home buyers are new buyers, while 70% are re-buyers. What's a re-buyer? A re-buyer is someone who has sold their home and is looking to re-buy somewhere else. If something ever made people stop selling their homes, the re-buyer would disappear and so would most sales.

Sales data from County Assessor offices show sales in most regions throughout Southern California are running 30% to 40% below their average level before the pandemic. This is huge decline. Some of it is due to high rates disqualifying buyers. But most of this drop is because fewer and fewer people are selling and re-buying. They may financially qualify to re-buy a home, but they have simply decided not to take that first step and sell.

This is a new phenomena to housing. The effect has always been there but never to this degree. The cause of this situation are high mortgage rates. We understand the idea that high mortgage rates limit qualified buyers but are not familiar with them also stopping people from listing their homes, selling and re-buying.

Why Are High Rates Preventing New Listings?

Data from the MLS system shows that, prior to the pandemic the average number of new listings in the five counties of Southern California was averaging about 22,500 units per month. It has fallen to just 16,871 units a month, which is down 25%. This drop in monthly new listings is strange in the face of high prices and record equity. Why do so few homeowners want to sell their home and lock in huge profits? What gives?

According to the mortgage data firm, Black Knight, Inc., 90% of first-lien mortgages now have an interest rate below 5%, and over two-thirds have a rate below 4%. Over 80% of these mortgages are fixed rate and stable. Mortgage brokers have been very busy bringing this about through active refinancing.

With so many homeowners locked into their home at a rate under 5%, few want to list, sell and re-buy somewhere else at 7% (3/7/23). That's the problem. As we said, this problem is relatively new to housing. This interest rate effect on limiting re-buyers doubles the negative affect that higher rates have on the housing market. But, in a strange way, it also helps stabilize prices as it limits supply

The Big Thaw

We think this will change and the market will begin to thaw when effective mortgage rates get below 5% again. We say "effective" because mortgage rates themselves don't actually have to get to 5% for this to happen since rate buy-downs by builders and sellers can drop the rate another 1%.

If homeowners know they can re-buy a home at a 4.5% fixed rate again, many will decide to list and re-buy somewhere else. It would take cooperation between builders, banks and real estate and mortgage brokers promulgating through an active advertising campaign that 4.5% mortgage rates were again available but I believe they will collectively do it when the time comes.

When might this occur? Probably later this year if the inflation rate drops to 3% and the Fed reduces rates a little. Sales would then slowly return to normal as things started moving again. Prices would probably stay near current levels for a few years as wages catch up to price.

Unless one is in the real estate business and dependent on sales commissions, from this point of view the price outlook for homeowners is not as dire as many believe.