Booking Holdings: Massive Share Buybacks Inbound

Mar. 08, 2023 4:02 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)ABNB
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
740 Followers

Summary

  • Booking Holdings Inc. is a travel accommodation giant that owns several of the most well-known travel sites and platforms.
  • The company has finally recovered from the significant hit it took from the covid-19 pandemic when travel restrictions meant extremely low demand for its services.
  • Booking delivered excellent financial results for both 4Q22 and FY22 and looks like it is back to growth mode, now having fully recovered.
  • Management is focused on improving the platform, making it more consumer- and supplier-friendly by offering a go-to place for all aspects of booking a vacation or stay.
  • In addition to a strong moat and growth potential, Booking Holdings Inc. management also plans to retire over 20% of its current share count by leveraging a $24 billion share buyback program.

Booking.com office building in Orlando, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) has been the new hot stock in the traveling industry for the last couple of years. The company is a true industry disruptor, with its platform focused on hosting, offering many different sorts

graph

Business of Apps

graph

Booking Holdings revenue (Statista)

graph

Gross bookings of Booking Holdings worldwide from 2015 to 2022, by type (Statista)

graph

Business of Apps

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Revenue consensus (Seeking Alpha)

graph

EPS consensus (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
740 Followers
Long term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets.I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to assure a well diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date.I write exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.