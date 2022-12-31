Buy CME Group Before The Yield Doubles

Mar. 10, 2023 9:00 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)5 Comments
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
4.87K Followers

Summary

  • The article provides a good understanding of CME Group Inc.'s business, its high barriers to entry, and how the company benefits from volatility, in the equity and fixed income markets.
  • CME's qualities as a dividend payer are highlighted using quarterly average daily volumes, free cash flow and dividend data from 2009 to 2022.
  • In addition, CME's profitability and balance sheet quality are analyzed and key risks are highlighted.
  • The article also provides an earnings and cash flow based valuation and concludes with my strategy for opening a position in CME stock.

Businessman hand pointing finger to growth success finance business chart of metaverse technology financial graph investment diagram on analysis stock market background with digital economy exchange.

Lemon_tm

Introduction

As the designer of a portfolio that aims to provide my family (and ideally future generations) with a reliable and growing dividend income, I constantly strive to balance my holdings so that the portfolio as a whole can withstand any

CME’s average daily volume of equity index contracts compared to the annualized weekly volatility of the SPDR S&amp;P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), calculated on the basis of daily log returns excluding dividends

Figure 1: CME’s average daily volume of equity index contracts compared to the annualized weekly volatility of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ((SPY)), calculated on the basis of daily log returns excluding dividends (own work, based on CME’s earnings press releases from 2009 to 2022 and SPY’s daily closing price)

CME’s average daily volume of interest rate contracts compared to the annualized weekly volatility of the yield of 10-year Treasuries, calculated on the basis of daily log changes in yield

Figure 2: CME’s average daily volume of interest rate contracts compared to the annualized weekly volatility of the yield of 10-year Treasuries, calculated on the basis of daily log changes in yield (own work, based on CME’s earnings press releases from 2009 to 2022 and ICE futures data)

CME’s product-line-specific average daily volume

Figure 3: CME’s product-line-specific average daily volume (own work, based on CME’s earnings press releases from 2009 to 2022)

CME’s segment revenues

Figure 4: CME’s segment revenues (own work, based on the company’s 2010 to 2022 10-Ks)

CME’s normalized free cash flow (nFCF) and nFCF margin

Figure 5: CME’s normalized free cash flow (nFCF) and nFCF margin (own work, based on the company’s 2008 to 2022 10-Ks)

CME’s average daily volume and average rate per contract on a quarterly basis

Figure 6: CME’s average daily volume and average rate per contract on a quarterly basis (own work, based on the company’s full-year earnings press releases from 2009 to 2022)

CME’s debt maturity profile as of December 31, 2022

Figure 7: CME’s debt maturity profile as of December 31, 2022 (own work, based on the company’s 2022 10-K)

CME’s dividend payout profile, consisting of regular quarterly dividends and special dividends

Figure 8: CME’s dividend payout profile, consisting of regular quarterly dividends and special dividends (own work, based on the company’s 2011 to 2022 10-Ks)

FAST Graphs chart of CME stock, based on adjusted operating earnings and illustrating the downside scenario

Figure 9: FAST Graphs chart of CME stock, based on adjusted operating earnings and illustrating the downside scenario (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis of CME stock

Figure 10: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis of CME stock (own work)

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
4.87K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.