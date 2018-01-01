V&M Breakout Update - March 8th: Bear Bounce Fades Into February Breakdown

Summary

  • The Market Momentum Gauges® turned negative Tuesday as SPY negative weekly outflows were above $2 billion for the third week in a row.
  • The larger negative signal from February 3rd continues to follow the breakdown pattern from August 2022.
  • Long term V&M portfolios are beating the major indices with Neg Forensic +11.5%, Piotroski-Graham value +15.0%, Pos Forensic +15.5%, Growth & Dividend March +0.9%.
  • Update article includes Momentum Gauge signals, daily Economic Data, CFO insider trading, Daily Breakout tracker, Fed balance sheet tracker, and Portfolio returns.
  • Weekly MDA Breakout portfolio is up 38.0% YTD and Bounce/Lag Momentum portfolio +24.8% following the signals.
Traffic Lights

Jarvell Jardey/iStock via Getty Images

V&M Breakout Update - New Bearish Signals

We have new bearish signals this week for both the broad market of 7,500+ stocks and the S&P 500 (SP500). However, sectors remain mixed while all weakening sharply

Momentum Gauge Dashboard

app.VMBreakouts.com

S&P 500 volatility

VMBreakouts.com

Finviz Chart SPY

VMBreakouts.com FinViz.com

SPY daily chart

VMBreakouts.com FinViz.com

ETF Momentum Gauge trading

VMBreakouts.com

S&P 500 with QE QT intervention

VMBreakouts.com FinViz.com

Weekly Breakout returns

VMBreakouts.com

Long Term portfolio returns YTD

VMBreakouts.com

Fed SOMA holdings

Federal Reserve

Fed Balance Sheet 2022 / 2023

VMBreakouts.com

Daily Momentum Gauges

app.VMBreakouts.com

CFO insider activity

SecForm4



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

