Okta, Inc. (OKTA) KeyBanc 2023 Emerging Technology Summit (Transcript)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) KeyBanc 2023 Emerging Technology Summit March 8, 2023 ET

Company Participants

Brett Tighe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Heath - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. Let's get started.

Eric Heath

I'm Eric Heath of the enterprise software team here at KeyBanc. Pleasure to have Brett Tighe here with us with Okta and we also have Dave Gennarelli from IR here as well.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Eric Heath

So Brett, let's just jump right into it. Maybe get the macro question out of the way. So talk about from your lines what you saw in the macro, how things kind of transpired from 3Q to 4Q and maybe into the early parts of 1Q here?

Brett Tighe

Yeah. There is -- in terms of what we saw in Q3 and Q4, actually similar signs of macro degradation. So one of the things that I think a lot of you've heard me talk about is really this new business versus upsell mix and just being much more weighted toward upsells, in both the pipeline build and also the sales in the quarters that -- at Q3 and Q4.

So that's one major impact that we're seeing. I mean it just makes sense, right? People buy from vendors they trust and know and have long relationship with. You can see that in our gross retention rates. You can see in our net retention rates, our customers tend to really enjoy working with us. So that's one thing.

The other side is around contract duration. We saw a bit of a contraction in contract duration in the quarter in Q4 specifically. And we believe that's directly related to companies just being a little bit more thoughtful with their long-term contracts and making sure they're thoughtful about it as we

