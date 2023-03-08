Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 08, 2023 3:22 PM ETMarvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.13K Followers

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Transcript March 8, 2023 12:50 PM ET

Executives

Matt Murphy - President and CEO

Willem Meintjes - Chief Financial Officer

Ashish Saran - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Analysts

Joe Moore -Morgan Stanley

Joe Moore

Great. Thanks, everyone. I am Joe Moore from the Morgan Stanley Semiconductor team. Happy to have the management team of Marvell here with us. Matt Murphy; and Willem Meintjes; and Ashish Saran, CEO, CFO and IR, respectively.

Just quickly, you have heard me say this 75 times. But for important disclosures, please see the morning research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

So thank you guys for being here. I really appreciate it. And I know you are hot on the back of OFC, so we can talk about some of that later.

Matt Murphy

Yeah.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joe Moore

Maybe we could just start off generally big picture. We sort of went from this environment where you were supply constrained pretty severely so, and within a couple of quarters, that turned into some inventory excess that you are burning off, which tends to happen sometimes in these types of environments. Can you just kind of talk through what you are seeing now in some of the bigger picture trends that you talked about in your earnings call last week?

Matt Murphy

Sure, Joe. Yeah. No. I think having been through these cycles over the last 30 years. I would say this is not unexpected. In fact, our Head of Operations who took a new role a couple of years ago in the middle of the supply crisis. Chris Koopmans, some of you have met him. I said, look, it’s going to give you some advice right now, it’s blazing hot and it’s

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.