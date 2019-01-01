AVDV: An International Solution To An Overpriced U.S. Market?

Jim Sloan profile picture
Jim Sloan
19.26K Followers

Summary

  • In a recent article I suggested international stocks as an alternative while the cap-weighted S&P 500 completed a downward rerating of high-priced growth stocks.
  • The Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF with little tech or overpriced growth might serve as a direct alternative to the S&P 500.
  • An excellent and aggressive idea is actively managed Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV), which is absurdly cheap by all statistical measures.
  • AVDV focuses on low price-to-book ratios (excluding Goodwill) and a high cash-backed measure of profitability.
  • Risks include a rising dollar which moves inversely to international stocks while some legendary investors dispute the need for international investments, but the price differential is currently large.
Wooden cubes building word ETF (abbreviation of Exchange Traded Fund) on light blue background

Nastassia Samal

In this recent article, I expressed doubt that the U.S. could begin a new bull market from its present level. While generally expensive, the S&P 500 (VOO) seems particularly burdened by the downward rerating of a dozen or

This article was written by

Jim Sloan profile picture
Jim Sloan
19.26K Followers
I am a retired professor, a retired investment adviser, and currently a private investor and full-time tennis pro. I bought my first stock in a custodial account in 1958. I am a student of history, particularly military and economic/market history. The intellectual passions of my retirement years have been markets, mathematics, and quantum theory. Recently I have found myself reading book after book on the thoughts and feelings of animals, and I believe they are subtly influencing some of my views. I have a cat I like a lot. I like to travel. I served in Vietnam.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.