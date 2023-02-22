Ninoon

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) offers a high-dividend yield that is not sustainable, plus its business practices are questionable, making it a poor income play right now for long-term investors.

As this is my initial coverage on MPT, first I do a review of the company's business and financial profile, and then discuss its recent controversies and how it impacts MPW's investment case.

Business Overview

MPW is a healthcare REIT that is focused on hospitals and other healthcare facilities, being a self-advised REIT formed to acquire and develop net-leased facilities. The company was formed in 2003 and has grown throughout its history both organically and through acquisitions, and has a current market value of about $6 billion.

Its business model is to acquire and develop healthcare facilities and lease them to healthcare operating companies, under long-term net leases. Usually, these leases require the tenant to bear the vast majority of costs associated with the property (triple net lease). MPW also makes mortgage loans to its tenants, collateralized by real estate assets, and other loans to certain operators. Beyond that, MPW does some equity investments in joint-ventures with operators, which historically have represented a small part of the company's total assets.

At the end of 2022, MPW's portfolio was valued at about $19.7 billion, consisting of 444 properties across the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Latin America. Most of its properties are general acute care hospitals, while other types have smaller weights.

Asset type (MPT)

Geographically, despite its diversification efforts in recent years, the company is still highly exposed to the U.S., which accounts for about 70% of its revenue, while the rest comes from international markets with a significant part being generated in the U.K (about 20%).

Regarding its portfolio, the company has good asset diversification, given that its largest property accounts for less than 3% of MPW's total portfolio, which means its income is not overly exposed to a few specific assets. Moreover, only five properties were not leased at the end of 2022, representing less than 1% of total assets, showing that MPW holds a quality portfolio.

On the other hand, its tenant concentration is quite high considering that its largest tenant (Steward Health Care) accounted for about 26% of total revenue in Q4 2022, while its five largest tenants together generate some 60% of total revenue in the last quarter. Therefore, MPW is highly exposed to a selected group of operators, which is clearly the most negative factor of its business profile.

Operators (MPT)

While historically the healthcare industry was quite resilient and not much related to economic activity, the industry's profitability has been impacted since the beginning of the pandemic by higher labor costs, which is the most relevant expense for operators, putting significant pressure on the profitability level of healthcare operators. While MPW is not directly exposed to this issue as the company only owns the real estate, financial hardship from its tenants has an indirect impact on its own financial performance

Indeed, this significant tenant concentration is a major concern for investors, particularly considering the challenging operating environment for the healthcare industry over the past few quarters.

Moreover, its largest tenant (Steward) is obviously not immune to this issue and has been facing financial challenges over the past year, leading MPW to extend the operator a $150 million corporate loan. In my opinion, this is a warning sign to investors of potential conflicts of interest, as MPW is financing its largest tenant to probably keeping it afloat, not likely the best use of the company's financial resources. As Steward is not a public company is not possible to know for sure its financial health, but most likely is not good. MPW's strategy has been to reduce its exposure to Steward (it represented some 38% of total revenue in 2018), but this tenant is likely to remain the largest one over the medium term.

Additionally, MPW's exposure to Prospect Medical Holdings (11.5% of total revenue) is also problematic, given that this operator has a weak rent coverage and may ultimately enter into default if operating conditions remain challenging.

This means that close to 40% of MPW's revenue may be at risk in a bearish scenario, which does not bode well for the company's business prospects ahead. While in the case of default from one of more of its largest tenants, the company will retain the properties and find another operator willing to use them, in the current challenging industry backdrop this may not be easy or may take some time, which will have a significant impact on MPW's financial performance. However, I don't think this is the most likely scenario, as MPW can use its own financial flexibility to finance its operators, and kick the can down the road.

For instance, its recent announcement about several transactions between its tenants can raise some questions, like if they were motivated by MPW itself to support its property valuations and to avoid making write-downs, and also if they were structured in a way to keep struggling operators afloat. While the company was able to structure a partnership deal with an external party (Macquarie Group) in 2021 and this can be considered a support for its property valuations, the same cannot be said when its operators are buying properties and stakes between them, being a warning sign for investors.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, MPW has a good track record and has reported a resilient operating performance recently, showing that operator's financial distress has not yet lead to material adverse impact on earnings so far.

Note that about 90% of MPW's revenue comes from rents related to lease agreements, thus the financial health of its operators is key for MPW to have a recurring and stable business over the long term. At the end of 2022, the weighted-average maturity of its leases and loans was above 17 years, and almost all have annual rent escalators based on the Consumer Price Index, boding well for a recurring revenue stream that is well protected against inflation, even though rent escalators can have caps.

Despite the challenging operating backdrop for healthcare operators in 2022, MPW was able to report flat revenues compared to the previous year at $1.5 billion, or adjusted revenue of $1.7 billion when considering the pro-rata revenue of its unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Its operating expenses increased to $898 million (+2.8% YoY), which led to a lower operating profit in the last year (-4% YoY to $644 million).

Despite that, its net income was up to more than $900 million in 2022 (vs. $656 million in 2021), mainly justified by property gains in the transaction with Macquarie Asset Management, while on the other hand it recorded impairment charges of $283 million related to the bankruptcy of its tenant Prospect. While Prospect continues to pay rent to MPW, this rent is now recognized on a cash basis only and therefore had a negative impact in MPW's accounts on real estate ($171 million) and reserves for non-cash rent ($112 million).

Its free funds from operations (FFO) amounted to $934 million, a slight decrease from the previous year, and its diluted FFO was $1.56 per share, while its normalized FFO was $1.82 per share. Regarding its guidance, MPW guided for a decrease in NFFO for 2023, expecting it to be between $1.50-1.65, which was below market expectations, due to the uncertainty regarding Prospect lease payments this year. Assuming that Prospect makes all its lease payments on time, MPW's NFFO should be about $1.79 per share, which will be only a slight decrease compared to 2022.

Regarding its dividend, MPW has a good history, considering that it has consistently increased its dividend over the past few years, and it's well covered by FFO. Indeed, its current quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, or $1.16 annualized, its well covered by FFO (payout ratio of 74%), thus the dividend doesn't seem to be at risk from an earnings perspective.

However, from a cash flow perspective its dividend sustainability is not great, considering that cash generated by operating activities was $739 million, while investing activities amounted to $304 million. This means that free cash flow of $435 million was not enough to finance its $698 million in dividend payments, which means MPW is financing its dividend through a combination of asset sales, and increasing debt levels. While the company can continue to finance its dividend through stock or debt issuance in the short term, this is not sustainable over the long haul and therefore MPW's current dividend is clearly not sustainable.

Therefore, MPW's current high-dividend yield of more than 11% is an income trap, and the likelihood of a dividend cut is considerable over the coming quarters, especially if MPW struggles to refinance debt in the capital markets.

Investors should note that MPW had some $10.3 billion in debt as of February 17, 2023, with refinancing needs of $500 million in 2023 and $800 million in 2024. Its liquidity is enough to cover this year debt, but it needs to sell assets or issue new debt to refinance 2024 maturities, which is not a comfortable financial position. This is another negative factor regarding MPW's dividend sustainability, thus the risk of a dividend cut seems to be considerable over the coming quarters.

Controversies

Beyond MPW's fundamental issues related to struggling operators, its tenant concentration, and poor dividend sustainability, another issue that has negatively affected its share price over the past year has been short-seller attacks, first from Hedgeye and more recently from Viceroy Research. As can be seen in the next graph, MPW's share price is down by close to 60% from its peak level at the beginning of 2022, vindicating bearish calls during this period.

Share price (Bloomberg)

As both Hedgeye and Viceroy share their research publicly, anyone can analyze by themselves the bearish arguments, but it's up to management to prove them wrong as just based on published financial data, in my opinion, is not possible for someone outside the comment to refute bearish arguments. MPW's disclosures and transparency regarding its relationship with tenants and property valuations could be better, which is also a major reason why some loopholes may exist.

While long-term MPW investors may easily dismiss negative research on the company, in my personal experience, this can be costly. For instance, I became aware of Viceroy Research through the Wirecard saga, which was a German company operating in the digital payments sector, that eventually went bankrupt.

As I'm a European investor, I was a Wirecard bondholder in my credit funds through the company's 2024 EUR bonds, and took a big hit from the company's fallout, even though I was able to sell my position before the company went bust. As can been seen in the next graph, Wirecard's bond was trading close to par (100%), and when the first negative news about its supposedly aggressive revenue recognition policies were disclosed, the bond price declined to a range between 85-90%. What eventually led to the bankruptcy was the company's inability to prove it had $2 billion in cash at a Singapore bank, which only happened due to tougher scrutiny from auditors due to public awareness of the company's suspicious accounting practices.

Wirecard bond price (Bloomberg)

Another company that Viceroy was able to report serious flaws was Adler Group, also a German company, which operates in the real estate sector. Adler's share and bond prices have also collapsed and the company's auditor KPMH has refused to sign its 2021 accounts. While this doesn't mean by itself that Viceroy is right about MPW's suspicious relationship with Steward, it does mean that Viceroy has a good track record regarding finding fraud or aggressive accounting and is something that MPW's shareholder should be aware of.

Conclusion

Medical Properties Trust offers a very high-dividend yield that is obviously very attractive to income-oriented investors, but its fundamental issues, poor dividend sustainability, and questions about its business practices are all warnings signs that shouldn't be overlooked.

In my opinion, income investors should care mostly about recurring and safe income over the long term, and don't be greedy looking just at the current high yield, thus MPW's investment case is not really compelling play right now due to several issues that can be costly to investors.