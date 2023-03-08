Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 8, 2023 1:25 AM ET

Company Participants

Gianluca Romano - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Erik Woodring

Erik Woodring, I lead the hardware coverage here at Morgan Stanley.

I'm delighted to be joined this morning by Seagate CFO, Gianluca Romano. He's been at Seagate since 2019. He brings decades of financial experience multiple senior roles at other companies. Gianluca thank you for joining us this morning.

Gianluca Romano

Thank you very much. Thank you for inviting us here.

Erik Woodring

So, it's been about five weeks since you reported December quarter results. At the time you're alluding to still some continued in market challenges across enterprise cloud, China consumer, each one kind of various stages of slowdown or recovery. And so, kind of what are you seeing from a demand standpoint today if we touch on each one of those markets?

Gianluca Romano

Okay. And before I answer your question, let me just say that I will be making forward-looking statements today. And you can learn more about the risk associated with those statements on our website. I would say in general, now the quarter is coming out as we were expecting. With a fairly slow January a little bit better February, we have a lot to do in March. But overall know our estimate two days were aligned in terms of revenue to what we discussed that as the earnings release.

In terms of the segment, the improvement quarter-over-quarter is coming from nearline. Now

