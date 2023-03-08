Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 8, 2023 1:25 AM ET

Company Participants

Gianluca Romano - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Erik Woodring

Gianluca Romano

Thank you very much. Thank you for inviting us here.

Erik Woodring

So, it's been about five weeks since you reported December quarter results. At the time you're alluding to still some continued in market challenges across enterprise cloud, China consumer, each one kind of various stages of slowdown or recovery. And so, kind of what are you seeing from a demand standpoint today if we touch on each one of those markets?

Gianluca Romano

Okay. And before I answer your question, let me just say that I will be making forward-looking statements today. And you can learn more about the risk associated with those statements on our website. I would say in general, now the quarter is coming out as we were expecting. With a fairly slow January a little bit better February, we have a lot to do in March. But overall know our estimate two days were aligned in terms of revenue to what we discussed that as the earnings release.

In terms of the segment, the improvement quarter-over-quarter is coming from nearline. Now going into the March quarter, March is also a seasonally down quarter is probably the lowest quarter of the calendar year. For our legacy business and also for our visual image application that is part of the mass capacity. Despite no this seasonality in the March quarter know we have guided revenue a little bit higher compared to December, so the improvement is all coming from nearline.

But our different trends in different parts of the business. I would say for China, we start to get some good discussions with our customers. At the same time, I will say this is still no preliminary discussion on mid-term, long-term. I know, I still wait to see real orders coming in.

I would say we were not counting on a lot of China Business in the March quarter and is probably what is going to happen as we were expecting, but we are also now more confident of what we can see in the next few quarters, we think a sequential recovery coming from that part of the world. So that is the good news, not too much for the current quarter that maybe is not so important, but I will say for the rest of the calendar year.

In the nearline space, I would say no, the major problem was inventory. In general, now, every customer is different, but in general, I would say, enterprise OEM are going maybe to be faster in depleting the extra inventory base ahead compared to cloud. But more or less, no, everyone is going in the same direction. So probably the cloud fires will take a little bit longer, no few more months from now to fully deplete the inventory, as they head.

But as I said before, now sequentially they are actually buying more. So, it will be two different trends, they are buying more, they are depleting, maybe a little bit less. So, it's the two trends they need to find, we need to find, as an industry that is the right balance between short-term and inventory deflation. So, it's a little bit of both.

Finally, for consumer legacy in general, of course, as I said before, March is the lowest quarter of the calendar. Deals, inflation, as you know, is still very high. So, there's not a lot of recovery from that part of the business. Again, we think in the next few quarters, also that part will start to improve.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Erik Woodring

Okay. That's a great way to start. You answered question two and three, all in one question. So that's perfect. I just want to make sure one bit of clarification on the inventory, build up and work down is when we talk about the end markets that are furthest through that inventory correction, I just want to make sure it's enterprise OEM before cloud, is there any way or anyone else that you'd point to in terms of, is that an issue in China? Is that an issue in consumer, those are more just end market demand related trends more?

Gianluca Romano

I would say maybe no cloud is more general is mainly U.S. But no, it would be more general. For the rest of the business in China we don't see a lot of inventory build-up. So, we think is only a slowdown of the economy when happening the last actually three quarters, and now it's starting to reopen. As you know, there was a budget meeting last week. So, the budget has been approved for certain segments and now that budget has to translate into business and orders to Seagate.

Erik Woodring

I guess another way I kind of want to delve into the kind of the near-term dynamics is really what you're hearing from customers. I think throughout this week, we're hearing a bit of a mixed message across a number of different customers, whether that's delays, cancellations, push out, just broadly speaking from your customers is their fear. Is it just kind of short-term concern? Is there still confidence in spend longer term? Help us frame the customer conversations you're having today?

Gianluca Romano

I will say for the medium-term, long-term, we don't see any difference. I think they are very confident their business is going to grow as they were expecting they need to manage their short term down cycle and with no in some cases, in some cases, this inventory build-up, but we don't see any change in the long-term view. So, they will grow. Basically, no the mass capacity part of the business will continue to grow. And now is just a matter of time.

I would say the only difference is more on China. We are now starting to have this discussion with the customers. It's giving us a little bit more confidence for the recovery in the next two or three quarters.

Erik Woodring

Okay. All right. And then as it relates to production, when you had talked about the production ramp back at earnings, is everything kind of trending inline with your expectations, not only in terms of the ramp, but in terms of the costs or charges associated with that ramp?

Gianluca Romano

Maybe this is a bit different from what we discussed as the earnings release. We kept January and February production fairly low.

Probably could be lower than what we were planning before. So, we will have a little bit higher underutilization charges. Again, it's just a short-term impact.

We are still -- we still keep the same estimate in term of revenue. So, it's just how we manage productions, the timing of that production, the timing of the ramp, and how we manage our cash. Because of course, there is a trade-off between underutilization and cash. And of course, right now, we focus more on cash.

So, I would say probably the underutilization will be at the same level of December. I think as the earnings release and subsequent meeting, I said, was fairly close. I was expecting a little bit lower. I think our plan was more than $60 million to $70 million. In the December quarter, we had $80 million I think we will be probably around $80 million at this point. So little bit higher, not enormously higher, but little bit higher. But again, it's not impacting our view of the revenue or our expectation of that revenue in the quarter.

Erik Woodring

Right, okay. And then just as we -- I don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but just as we think about the ramp from March into June, how do we think about production ramp, underutilization costs associated again with that? Or should we think about that as being a relatively cleaner quarter, for example, from a cost perspective?

Gianluca Romano

It will be. Probably not completely clean. My prior estimate was to have June with a very minimal underutilization charge. I think we will have some, but way over what we have seen in December and March, maybe half of that cost. Of course, we will know better in few more weeks and when we discuss as earnings release in April. But also, we will have some cost. Again, a big improvement sequentially, but not zero.

Erik Woodring

Okay. And then again, as we think about going from March into the rest of the year, whether it was fiscal or calendar doesn't necessarily matter. But where does the relative improvement come? Is it broader-based? Where should we think about the relative, again, kind of like sequential strength coming from, relative to market?

Gianluca Romano

I think all the segments will improve for different reasons. Nearline will improve because inventory will be depleted. China will improve because now they are now in a different phase of their economy. And the legacy part particularly the consumer part hopefully will improve because inflation will start to decline and also because of seasonality. Now that part of the business, if you look at the calendar year, as we know sequentially improve normally and we think 2023 should be a more normalized year, compared to the 2022 that was not unusual

Erik Woodring

Last quarter, just kind of want to touch on pricing too. Last quarter, you talked about some pricing pressure and lower capacity drives otherwise relatively stable pricing. How would you frame the pricing environment today? Is that still the case of what has changed, if at all?

Gianluca Romano

I would say it’s still the case, the lower capacity drive pricing is impacting more from the NAND situation than they are this competition. As you know, right now, NAND is selling probably at negative gross margin is not going to only been like that for very long-term I have. But right now, where situation is, of course, creating more competition with our 1 terabyte, 2 terabyte, 4 terabyte drives. So, on that path, various pricing pressure.

Again, possibly this will improve actually, in the rest of the calendar year, when the NAND cycle we start to weigh in on the upside. The high capacity I will say, no change, whatever it is no overlap between NAND and I would say the industry is actually behaving in a way to support as much as possible profitability, even during a down cycle, instead of no fighting for a few points of market shares.

Erik Woodring

Okay. Very helpful. Let's touch on some of the announcements or kind of the key announcement that I thought he made a December quarter earnings in terms of starting to qualify 30 terabyte plus hammer drives. In the June quarter, just as an update is there, are you still on track to start commercializing in June, maybe just if there's anything, if there's anything you'd add relative to what you spoke about in December, just in terms of an update on hammer, and we'll kind of dig into a few questions.

Gianluca Romano

We are going a little bit faster, so that is good news. We are shipping samples. Actually, we started shipping samples already end of January, February. So, it's a bit earlier than what we were planning. So, we will start our qualification process in the next quarter possibly know fairly early in the quarter. But it's a bit or doesn't what we were expecting also. So, I don't see any change for the commercialization path starting in July 4th.

Erik Woodring

And then, when you guys are having these conversations with customers, they're on whatever 22 to 24 terabyte PMR drives. How do you communicate the decision to purchase something like 30 terabyte and higher? What are the key factors that get them to move from one capacity up to the next? Especially with a new technology?

Gianluca Romano

Yes. I would say probably technology's not impacting the decision. No, it's always the TCO, which is in passing the decision. And of course, how much they want to invest in qualification. Of course, no in the upcycle of the demand, they want to go very, very fast, because now they are buying millions of units in the down cycle, it can take a little bit more time. But the driver is always the same is a better TCO. They are physical a lot busier, so they want to optimize the cost and the revenue for that physical slot.

So, moving from 20 terabytes to 22 or 24 and by the way, we will have a 24 PMR drive coming out fairly soon also. Gives them a good improvement in TCO and a good improvement in revenue for that single slot now 20 to 22 they basically get 10% more revenue. And they get a better cost. So that is a double advantage.

The advantage is much bigger when you can jump from 22 to 20. That is a much bigger advantage for them and benefit for them. It will be also a benefit for us, of course, because we want to keep some of that improvement to increase our gross margin and our profitability in general and our EPS and our free cash flow. So, it would, we think it will be a win-win for both, for us and the customers. So far, no, we are progressing as we said, and we were expecting so no plan -- no change to our plan.

Erik Woodring

Good. So then just thinking about how that can have an impact on the model and the P&L. How do you initially frame the revenue contribution from this launch? How long does it generally take after launching a new capacity point for a customer crossover? Are we multiple years away from this moving the needle just again, help frame the relative impact on the revenue side first, at least?

Gianluca Romano

I'd say if you look at the past, crossover is usually three to four quarters. So, I'll say for the long term, which is what I guess bet also for me, there is no reason why should be different. For the first HAMR product is more difficult to say the new technology. So, we need to rent we need to see what is the yield, when we start renting hundreds of thousands of drive and is a yield is good, we will do exactly what we have done with PMR is a yield is not as good.

We will go through our learning curve and then improve the yield. And then we rent, we don't want to rent the product where now it's not yielding financially a good result. So, I will say, I will not, I cannot be 100% sure on the first product. But we are very confident that no after the normal learning curve, but by the way everyone will have to go through when they have HAMR. After that that will be a normal transition.

Erik Woodring

And then maybe just as a slight deviation on that, how do you think about specifically when it comes to HAMR the competitive landscape and the competitive advantage that you have on that end?

Gianluca Romano

I'll say no, it is important because the industry is going in the same direction. I think at least one of our competitors is now developing HAMR. They are to be late, mainly because they were looking at different technology before and then they decide to come back to HAMR. So, let's use our advanced that is mainly I'll say two things.

One is we have a product today. So, we don't we don't need to develop HAMR anymore. We have the technology we have the product, we just need to develop nowadays the next product.

They still need to go through the development of the technology. So, the benefit for us is the time and the fact that is not sure when other companies will be able to develop HAMR even if no we think in the longest term, probably they can. But no, we think we have a fairly big-time advantage. And again, HAMR is growing faster than PMR in terms of capacity. So, the first product is a 30 terabyte the following product will be at 36 terabyte. So, having time advantage is extremely important because now that one or two products advantage is a lot of capacity, a lot of benefit for customers. So, in theory, they should be more interested in not only product adding higher capacities, I think we will have better higher capacity for a fairly long time.

Erik Woodring

Okay. So then maybe switching against I think last question on HAMR, but switching kind of to the cost side of things. Longer-term, we have expected to -- at least you guys have communicated it to drive an improvement in gross margins. How do we think about that ramp? And then is that a point of tailwind? And then again, in the near-term, are there any other costs that we need to be mindful of as you think about the ramp of HAMR and the impact that it would have on the cost side of the equation?

Gianluca Romano

Yes. I would say that is the second major benefit. It is not only the capacity increase, but also the cost decrease coming from HAMR. In a very simplified way, I would say, you should take 30 terabytes, 36 terabyte, 40 terabyte. I think at the earnings release, we discussed about 5 terabyte per disk, so a 50-terabyte drive.

All those drives will have the same below material. We will have 10 disks and 20. So an enormous increase in capacity but with the same unit cost. So, the cost per terabyte will decline a lot, much more than what you have seen recently with PMR. The increase was a couple of terabyte and often what's coming from an additional disk and two more. So, it's a great opportunity to reduce the cost and to keep a big part of their benefits into Seagate to improve our own EPS, to improve our own cash flow.

Erik Woodring

Okay. So, I imagine the next question I asked, part of the contribution you will see is from HAMR, but you are targeting 30% to 33% gross margins, 18% to 22% operating margins. We have really only seen you generate that type of gross margin when revenue is call it about $3 billion on a quarterly run rate. Is that what we need to see for you to get back to 30%? Can you do 30% with a smaller revenue base? And if so, how do you get there?

Gianluca Romano

I would say, when we go back to that level of revenue and now adding HAMR part of that revenue, so we expect we have higher profitability. We gave the range of 30% to 33% for gross margin and 18% to 22% for operating margin based on a PMR road map. And we actually achieved that on December last year, 2021, not 2020.

So, we were already at that point, before the down cycle we were already at 32%. So, when we go back to that level of revenue and with some contribution, from HAMR, I expect to be higher than where we were before. Some is product, some is mix, some is our changing cost structure. As you know, we went through a fairly big restructuring effort in November. So, this is also taking out cost that is always not needed anymore for the company. And every day, every week, we look to more opportunity to improve our cost structure and reduce our cost. So even this time that we will have will help us in also reducing our fixed cost and cost structure overall.

Erik Woodring

Okay. So, I want to touch on kind of two debates are very common questions that I get from investors. One is just, again, HAMR plays a part of this, but thinking about the competitive landscape when it comes to flash and the threat of disruption longer term, how do we, how should we think about that? How is HAMR and anything beyond that kind of insulating you is there; does it keep you up at night? Has you apply that?

Gianluca Romano

Not really. It's an interesting question. But…

Erik Woodring

There’re other things in there.

Gianluca Romano

I'd say, then these overlapping with obvious only on low capacity, and that part of the business is declining, of course, until I'd say middle fiscal year '20, our legacy business, so, low capacity compared to the high capacity was still in the 50%. So, where decline was a major input to the company and despite that, company, overall revenue was actually growing in fiscal '20, in fiscal '21, in fiscal '22.

I think last year, legacy was maybe 25%. So, for what it was just couple of years before. So, the empathy is becoming smaller and smaller, and in the future will be even smaller. At a certain point, where part of the business will be completely immaterial to Seagate. Now, we also need to consider the impact of HAMR at lower capacity, because today, everyone is focused on the AI capacity revenue and profitability coming from HAMR.

But if you think in few years, we will have a 40 terabyte HAMR drive with 10 disks and 20 ads. At fair point probably segments. Like within image application where today use no 8, 10, 12 terabytes, probably they will be using 20 terabytes. We can have an HAMR 20 terabytes, with five days and 10 days. So that is a major improvement, also for lower capacity applications where we can develop our HAMR and get an improvement in our profitability.

But our end at the same time, though, as in a bigger gap with an end. So, what are a lot of benefits coming from HAMR that are a little bit underestimated right now? Of course, we're in a down cycle. So, it's kind of normal to be less optimistic. But when we will meet again, in few quarters, I think we will have a difference.

Erik Woodring

Okay. The other debate is kind of around the cyclicality of the business. Again, you touched on it, but you're seeing this mix shift to mass capacity, more specifically nearline. If we think of those end markets as being more secular type growers, that becomes a more defensible model for Seagate, relative to history. And someone made the comment to me well, sure that could be true, but look what happened in fiscal '22.

And so, I guess my question for you is, should this mix shift actually make your business less cyclical? How do you think about that? I imagine there will still be a degree of cyclicality of course but.

Gianluca Romano

I would say is not only out of disk, I will say in almost all the technology industries, you have some kind of cyclicality. The important is not to look at the business over a certain number of years and see what is the trend and what are the drivers for demand. And I will say even today, but there's no change in the drivers for data storage, demand growth.

All the important new applications that now are maybe progressing at a bit lower than what it was before, that are still progressing. And they will no restart, generating a lot of data, no artificial intelligence and machine learning as much cities more factories, no one was driving, Internet of Things.

All those are not disappearing. Just slow down a little bit, they will come back as it will generate a lot of data. 90% of that data is going to be stored on our disk. So, the cycle, now can happen of course.

Even those outside. Now if you look at the growth rate we had in fiscal year '24 for much capacity in terms of exabyte was almost 60%. And then the following year was 30%. And fiscal '22 was another 30% is not always the same, it's different. Now, the other important point is the base is now much bigger.

Now the cloud business was almost zero now 10 years ago, now as millions and millions of units installed, and exabytes. So, you also need to consider that the percentage maybe can change a little bit by the exabyte, that is what we produce is actually probably increasing more, even if the percentage of growth is a little bit lower.

Erik Woodring

So, in and around this conference, the topic of AI has been pervasive. You mentioned there, when we think about the big picture drivers of data is AI and machine learning, kind of like a number one in your mind. Is there, are we at an inflection point, or at least from your perspective, is the IoT? Help us think about the relative importance of AI for you.

Gianluca Romano

It's a bit difficult for us to know which one will go faster. I will say they all generate data and know even AI, but I will say two parts of AI. One is a lot of computing where we play less and the second is a lot of data storage, where we are the predominant industry. So, difficult to know which of those application will be generating more data in the next year or two? I will say they will all generate more data and probably some will be faster and some it will be slower. But for us, no. Data is data, so we just store data and exabyte and…

Erik Woodring

if we just want more data

Gianluca Romano

Is that's no different.

Erik Woodring

Well, that is that brings us up to time. So Gianluca, thank you very much for being with us.

Gianluca Romano

Thank you.

Erik Woodring

Thank you.