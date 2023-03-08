Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Call March 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brice Hill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Brice Hill

We'll get started. I'm Joe Moore from the Morgan Stanley semiconductor team. Very happy to have with us here today, Brice Hill, the CFO of Applied Materials. I'm going to read a quick safe harbor, and then I'll go straight into it. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales rep. I know you've heard me say that 25x now, but I apologize. Anyway, Brice, thank you for joining us. I think you just told me that you just passed your one-year anniversary as CFO of Applied. So, maybe just kind of talk big picture about what your experience has been like, what your thoughts on the role and then we'll go into the business.

Brice Hill

Great. Yes. Thanks, Joe, and thanks for hosting us here. It's nice to be here. Nice to see the interest in Applied. So, from an industry perspective, we think that the world has recognized how important semiconductors are. You see that with all the government programs and incentives going on. And when I joined Applied, I was interested in understanding more about sort of the engine of innovation and how it works on the leading edge of transistors and semiconductors. And that's – recently, we made some product announcements.

You could go to our website. You can see some of the technology. That's really what you invest in when you invest in Applied. We've got a footprint that works collaboratively with the customers to identify leading innovations that are required to push

