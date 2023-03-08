Bird Construction Inc. (BIRDF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 4:00 PM ETBird Construction Inc. (BIRDF), BDT:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.13K Followers

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCPK:BIRDF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Teri McKibbon - President & CEO

Wayne Gingrich - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Yuri Lynk - Cannacord Genuity

Bryan Fast - Raymond James

Jonathan Lamers - Laurentian Bank

Naji Baydoun - IA Capital Markets

Ian Gillies - Stifel

Operator

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Bird Construction Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast. We will begin with Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer's presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the webcast is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

Before commencing with the conference call, the company reminds those present that certain statements which are made express management's expectations or estimates of future performance and thereby constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Management's formal comments and responses to any questions you might ask may include forward-looking information. Therefore, the company cautions today's participants that such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the company's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not guarantee future performance. The company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

In addition, our presentation today includes references to a number of financial measures which do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.