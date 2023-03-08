Stella-Jones, Inc. (STLJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Stella-Jones, Inc. (OTCPK:STLJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Vachon - CEO, President & Director

Silvana Travaglini - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

James McGarragle - RBC Capital Markets

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Securities

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Stella-Jones Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Please note that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information, and this information, by its nature, is subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For future information on these risks and uncertainties, please consult the company's relevant filings on SEDAR. These documents are also available in the Investor Relations section of Stella-Jones website at www.stella-jones.com. We have also prepared our corresponding presentation, which we encourage you to follow along with during this call.

I will now pass the call over to Eric Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stella-Jones. Eric?

Eric Vachon

Thank you, Julie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm here with Silvana Travaglini, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Stella-Jones, and we thank you for joining us for this discussion of the financial and operating results for Stella-Jones' Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Earlier this morning, we issued our press release reporting 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results. Along with our MD&A, it can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.stella-jones.com and will be posted on SEDAR today as well. As a reminder, all figures expressed on today's call are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

