Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 08, 2023 4:09 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.13K Followers

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call March 8, 2023 12:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Ruth Porat - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the next keynote fireside chat here at the 2023 Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. We're thrilled to have Ruth Porat with us, the CFO of Alphabet. Ruth, thank you so much for joining us again.

Ruth Porat

It's great to be here. Great to see everyone.

Unidentified Analyst

Let me do the safe harbor and all the important disclosures. Please note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. They're also available at the registration desk.

Some of the statements that Ms. Porat may make today could be considered forward-looking. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statements that Ms. Porat makes are based on assumptions as of today, and Alphabet undertakes no obligation to update them. Please refer to Alphabet's Form 10-K for a discussion of the risk factors that may impact actual results.

I will forego your impressive bio and background. If anybody wants to know who Ruth is, you can Google her. It's a very extensive background, including a Morgan Stanley alum. So, it's great to see you.

Ruth Porat

Great. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

There is a lot to talk about from a macro and micro perspective. Maybe let's talk about sort of top priorities for 2023 for Alphabet. And just sort of to really tackle it right away, top priorities? And how does AI fit into the company's top priorities?

Ruth Porat

So, the top priorities are, first, to invest for long-term growth, and then

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.