Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 8, 2023 11:35 AM ET

Michael Cavanagh - President

Benjamin Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Benjamin Swinburne

I'm Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley's media analyst. And really excited to welcome to the conference, I think speaking for the first time, I believe, Mike Cavanagh, now President of Comcast Corporation. Mike, thanks for being here.

Michael Cavanagh

Thank you. Thank you. It's definitely not the first time, but maybe in this role. Maybe at this company. I'm not sure, but I've been here before. But thanks for having me.

Benjamin Swinburne

First time as President. I think it's probably fair.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Benjamin Swinburne

So let's talk a little bit about the growth drivers for Comcast as you look forward. I think if we look at consensus estimates today, there's not an expectation of much financial growth in '23. When you look out over the next 2 to 3 years, can the business return to healthy growth? And if it can, what are the drivers in your mind?

Michael Cavanagh

Sure. Well, I think it's a great question to start with. It's probably the most important question we'll hit. So I'll get to the specifics. But if you don't mind, I'll just back it up a little bit and give you my perspective. Because I've been saying for a long time that, I think, we've got the capacity, and I like the way you asked, look out several years because we don't manage the place 1 year at a time. We manage with a very long-term view.

