Welcome everybody. Before we get started, I'll read some research disclosures for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions please reach out to your Morgan family sales representative. For those who don't know me, I'm Meta Marshall, I lead up the networking coverage here at Morgan Stanley. We're delighted today to have Cisco and Jonathan Davidson, which I was saying, always has a new title, that's grander and grandeur, but now we have as EVP and GM of Cisco's networking business.

A - Jonathan Davidson

Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Meta Marshall

Perfect. So, Cisco is coming off of a very strong quarter. You've guided to double-digit growth for the year in light of macro headwinds, understanding those backlog release as part of that, but what is the biggest pain point for your enterprise customers today? And what is kind of causing that continued investment in Cisco?

Jonathan Davidson

There was a lot of different transitions that are happening. First of all, continued digitalization of our customers' businesses and the need to really change how they're interacting with their customers is driving significant transformation. If you look inside of a new factory for cars, I had a tour of one, just a few weeks ago, and the amount of equipment every 10 feet to make sure that all of that equipment is networked is critically important.

Of course, security is top-of-mind for all of our customers and how security and networking are coming together to create a seamless experience for users and applications and things. There's so many fundamental areas where connectivity is just pervasive in all of our lives and that's really driving a lot of that.

Meta Marshall

Okay. In your Analyst Day in 2021, you noted 5% to 7% growth CAGR, which was above the traditional growth rate Cisco had seen. Is it just this connectivity that's causing the increasing of networking as a percentage of the IT budget or just what is causing that to be maybe less macro sensitive than in the past?

Jonathan Davidson

Well, I think if you look at the areas in which we play, it's really important to look at how all these businesses are continuing to transform, I mentioned the digitalization. But if you look at businesses that maybe you people aren't aware that we're even in. For example, our cloud – our Connectivity Management platform, we acquired a company called Jasper seven years ago. We are now the number one connectivity platform with 60 service providers around the world. We have over 200 million mobile connected things. We're the number one connected car player in the world.

So connectivity is certainly there, but also as you look at how companies are either trying to incentivize people to come into the workplace, instead of mandating it, how the workplace is being used is changing. Even in our corporate campus, we have taken certain buildings that used to house people and we've converted it so that you could go and have really large off sites, and so instead of going and having an offset. You have an offset on-site and we've actually blanketed it with more connectivity, because you could have a room full of 100 people instead of a room full of 50 people. So we think that how you're using the connectivity changes.

Our Penn 1 building in New York, for example, has power over Ethernet-based lighting. You can save 50% on your cost by moving down that path. And so, when you look at how all these things are tied together, including, of course, sustainability, especially in Western Europe. These are really driving a lot of additional need, not to mention, other tailwinds like the fact that governments around the world are putting 10s of billions of dollars into infrastructure to drive connectivity into homes and the need for broadband everywhere to close that digital divide.

Meta Marshall

Got it. In Mobile World Congress last week, the 80 million connected cars at this point kind of powered by Cisco, it's a big number. All right. So where do you see the greatest opportunities for Cisco to evolve the portfolio to kind of address these pain points? Is that more integrated security? More subscription sales? More analytics? Like, what do customers need more of from you guys?

Jonathan Davidson

I say yes. They did all of those things. What customers really want from Cisco is outcomes. They're really looking for us to help them transition from current state to future state and there's a lot of areas in which we can help them do that. So if you have an on-premise data center and you need to move to the cloud.

Okay, well, how do I get connectivity to the cloud? How do I ensure security to the cloud? How do I connect from cloud-to-cloud? How do I know that my employees when their on-premise or when they're working from home or having a great user experience? And this is where things like full stack observability come into play. And so, helping you understand what's happening with the applications because most enterprises are digital now. Pizza company are digital company. How do we help them understand their users' experience, whether that's their employees or their consumers and we're one of the few people on the planet, if not the only company on the planet that actually can help you understand your employees experienced and your customers experience in real-time across public cloud, private cloud, Internet, we have more data points and more just straight analytics than anyone.

But on top of all that, that sounds really complex, the way I just described it. They want it delivered to them in a simple way and this is where we have been putting in just a tremendous amount of effort is to unify the experience of Cisco so that it is simple for them to digest all of this technology.

Meta Marshall

So more Meraki like experience across the portfolio?

Jonathan Davidson

Right. We have different feelings about that, but -- so if you want to make it a verb, Merakification of the large part of our portfolio. We started talking about this last June at Cisco Live, where we were taking our existing very large on-premise portfolio and enabling the monitoring of that portfolio, which the adoption has been great for that and then expanding that into management of that portfolio as well to really create a seamless path for that huge, huge installed-base. So that they can start to step into cloud and obviously we've got Meraki. Meraki is a very large business. So if you want to go all in on cloud, you can do that today.

Meta Marshall

Yeah. Okay, got it. So -- you just spoke a little bit about kind of the outcomes that people want. Well, really the outcome for enterprises is that we're moving towards a hybrid future. And so, is there a better way of helping them manage these environments, either, I mean, I guess better security or at home connectivity or just what does the hybrid environment require that is more Cisco intensive?

Jonathan Davidson

Yeah. So there's a few things, one, I think it's important to call out that there are different hybrid environments that exists. There especially if you look at governments around the world, especially in the US, you need to make sure that you are certified in FedRAMP, you're SOC II compliant, all those types of things. And this is where we put a tremendous amount of effort and that in fact, just last week our SD-WAN portfolio was FedRAMP moderate certified.

So we continue to invest. So if you need to have a cloud experience, but you're in the government you can go and use our -- the number one SD-WAN technology out in the market today. So we're really excited that. And we're going to continue to do that. When you start thinking about what's happening in the cloud. Of course, there are private data centers that are going to exist forever, right? The mantra of private data centers going away, few years ago you heard that. The pendulum from a marketing message swings both ways, but it usually settles right in the middle from reality and we're continuing to see how we can help customers migrate to the cloud, but really it's about how we can help them really understand what workloads makes sense on-premise, what workloads makes sense in the cloud and then how do you have seamless policy and connectivity and security between all of those.

So, if I'm a user and I want to get access to an application that you shouldn't have to log in two different times if it's in the cloud versus if it's on-premise and this is where our security approach of enabling that consistent policy from the campus, from the data center, from the public cloud is so important. Because that drives simplicity and it enables customers to just worried about the outcome, instead of having to worry about the swivel chair management, having to my user instance in multiple places.

Meta Marshall

I mean, you can provide the outcome, but where do you think customers are on that? You've mentioned the pendulum swings on what investors banks or what the market banks, but like where our company is on thinking about what that hybrid footprint looks like do you think?

Jonathan Davidson

We have a few different ways of segmenting out the customer base. From an -- this is from an internal perspective, I don't go -- I don't walk up to customers and ask them this. But we -- say, look, there are customers that are cloud-averse and I'll give you a simple example. Cloud-averse customer could be a DoD. Basically, where do you want your management orchestration for your infrastructure to exist. And it's probably good for all of us that the DoD wants that firewall from the Internet.

And then you've got the smaller enterprises who are all in on cloud first. So you've got cloud-averse, you got cloud-first, and then you've got cloud hybrid-type customers. And this is not only how they want to manage an orchestrated infrastructure but how they view where should their workloads reside as well. And we have products and that's the beauty of this. We have products that can help our customers. And it doesn't matter whether they are cloud-first, cloud-averse or cloud-hybrid we have a very broad portfolio that enables you to be on that entire spectrum.

Meta Marshall

So maybe ignoring cloud-first and ignoring on-premise first. I guess, where in this period of cloud rationalization, where in this period where maybe people are reevaluating what hybrid means to their organization. I guess, I'm just -- you guys -- you may not ask them where you are in your hybrid journey, but just you're having a lot of customer conversations. I guess, I'm just looking to see if there's any way to kind of determine where people are and figuring out what hybrid means to them, maybe post this kind of digestion period?

Jonathan Davidson

Right, right. So, first I just want to make sure -- in terms of -- I'm going to describe the two different things. One, if we say customers want to have a hybrid-cloud environment. That's for their workloads. If customers are looking at how they want to orchestrate and manage and they're in a hybrid management orchestration perspective from the networking infrastructure. The beauty of it, I'll give you one really large customer in the US where for their very large campus locations they're on-prem, they're comfortable with that.

For all of their massive amounts of thousands of retail locations, it's cloud-first. But they want to have a console capability so that they can manage both in parallel. In fact, for their remote operators they give them the cloud-first login and they can go and turn a port on and off, and it's a -- but it's a seamless experience for the central team that manages the whole thing. And this is something that we're giving them today and they're using today.

So we see, it's not just, hey, this customer only want it this way, it's like what's the use case, what problem are you trying to solve, and how can we help you go and do that and that seamless automation and management experience which only we can deliver is really resonating with both very large and very small customers.

Meta Marshall

Got it. A big conversation we have with investors is just around the campus portfolio. You guys have been dominant here. It's one of your most profitable markets. But there's a lot of people at this conference sort of spoken about kind of attempts to chip away kind of your position there. And so what steps can you take for kind of defense some of the positioning that you have here?

Jonathan Davidson

Yeah. So, I think there's a few things. One, I always welcome competition. Competition keeps us on our toes. I think that's a great thing. And what we've seen is that we need to be more clear about innovation we have inside of our portfolio. And so, I'm certainly we see marketing messages from our competitors and what we speak usually is like we've had the capability for two years and they're announcing it, and people are getting excited. We need to do a better job of explaining the capabilities that we have in our existing portfolio that's been out and available to our customers. So that's kind of one. We need to do a better job of messaging that and you're going to see more and more of how we're able to use AI and ML and this isn't new for us. This is something we've had for years. We've been chipping it for years.

The other thing that we've seen is that our competitors like to go and compare especially on the on-premise side, something that is on-premise, where the customer may not have upgraded for three or four years, although we do -- we pushed the code to our on-premise capabilities and we say, hey, you need to upgrade just click this button and magic will happen and you'll get the upgrade. But there are some customers who haven't click to button, and that's their decision. And then we have competitors who compare what they have right now to our on-premises offering from three years, four years ago.

And so what we do when we get into those sales scenarios, as we say, hey, that's not apples-to-apples, let us show you what we have right now that you've been missing out on that, you already have rights to. So we need to do a better job of making sure our customers are moving to the latest and greatest. And also we've been -- actually I have been surprised at how rapidly people are willing to accept cloud management and I'm not talking about small commercial customers. I'm talking about large customers. And I'd say go back 10 years, it's kind of how fast the banks were willing to move their workloads to the cloud. It went from we're never doing it to, it's one of our top priorities over a period of two years like 10 years, eight years ago, and it feels like we're in that same kind of space. And the good news is, we have the largest cloud networking portfolio from a networking infrastructure perspective than anyone on the planet.

Meta Marshall

All right. So some self-affirmation, some good marketing and we can -- we'll go a long way. I don't think that there's any headlines all the time about campus footprint shrinking less office space, and you guys have rationalized some of your office space. And so, are there enough kind of opportunities to expand products into this market to keep it as attractive as it's been?

Meta Marshall

I think when you -- the conversations that we're having with our customers are very different than they were. And for those of you who've been around for a while, if you remember when we move campus switching to power over Ethernet. All the ports became power over Ethernet, even though only the phones and then eventually the APs were power over Ethernet. We see that there is a densification happening inside of that remaining office space and also it's a full spectrum.

There are certainly companies that mandate that you come into the office. I think you might have had one of the speakers earlier this week who came in and he is one of the people who like to mandate people to come into the office every day, but there are companies who are on that end of the spectrum. And then there are companies at the other side of the spectrum, like hey come in when you need to do things where you need to collaborate face to face. The power of drawing on a whiteboard is real. And we're an innovation company.

And so, from an engineering perspective, our engineers we heavily encourage them to come in anywhere between two to four times a week. In some teams, we have people that we encourage them to come in more than four days a week and that's more on the hardware side because innovation and hardware required you to really be in person. But it's really for team kick-offs, for brainstorming, for solving really intense problems all of that comes down to we see that there is a way that the campus network is being used differently.

And I'll give you an example of spaces. If you were to go into our San Francisco office just down the street here, what you would see when you walk in, is a very large Webex screen. They will have a 3D model of the floor plan of the building, they will tell you which conference rooms are available, just by glancing out at it. It will tell you the temperature of every room, the humidity of every room. You can book a conference room right when you walk into the building, it tells you how many people are on that floor and it gives you a view of what's happening.

And so, I sit out in the open in that building and I can see people come in, they look at it, they book, it's heavily used. And so how we're using office space fundamentally changing and the whole point here is we've got cloud based technology like Spaces, like Meraki that give you the visibility and analytics and Spaces is one of our fastest-growing SaaS applications, where we're integrated with over 100 different partners that have sensors, not just simple sensors but sensors that are connecting into it, where we can give you that broad visibility of what's happening inside of infrastructure. The Webex screens are sensors they can count the number of people in the room and report that out, so you can see whether the rooms are utilized or not utilized, which is great for facilities teams which we're seeing more and more moved underneath the HR function.

So you need to think about your people, you think about your spaces cohesively and together. And those are the kinds of conversations that we need to have with our customers. It's not just about how many POE ports do you want [indiscernible]. What kind of experience do you want to drive and we're primarily positioned for how to do that, not to mention, of course, all the great technology around. We've got the best APs in the planet, Wifi-6 is great, the automation orchestration is phenomenal, common policy and assurance, all those other things are great, but the conversations are uniquely capable with Cisco.

Meta Marshall

[indiscernible] book a room by temperature blows my mind as a person who is always cold. All right. So maybe moving onto the cloud portfolio, you guys have made inroads with these customers over the past few years, some of that with the acquisition of Acacia, but just where have you found the greatest needs that you guys have been more uniquely able to address?

Jonathan Davidson

I think this really started to 7.5 years ago when Chuck became CEO, he made infrastructure, a top priority. He enabled the acquisition of Leaba, the silicon company out of Israel and that team is the best silicon team I've ever worked with, and I've been doing this a really long time. It started there, but it really went to us going and engaging with the hyperscalers and the web accounts understanding what they needed from us and then we had to build the products that they need from the silicon up, and we have continued to gain share.

Chuck and Scott talk a lot -- about it a lot and in the earnings calls, so you've heard over the last many quarters, right, that we continue to see great growth in that area. And so it has been, where we first penetrated was mostly in the wide area network, but we are in the data center proper across several of these hyperscalers, we are definitely taking share and I know this, everybody says they're taking share. But fundamentally, we are very excited not only about what we've achieved so far. But what is additionally as possible because we're the only company out there that can sell silicon to the hyperscalers. We can sell systems with no software. We can go and sell fully integrated systems and if they need any other type of assistance. So if they want to put our software on their, they can do that.

We have embraced this disaggregated approach. There's no one else who has all of those things to offer and that really resonates be able to have one common piece of silicon, they can buy multiple different ways and have a common operational framework from their top-of-rack switch through the data center, through the wide area because operations is painful at scale and having each different box inside the infrastructure at the same way is really important.

Big Silicon competitors they have three different they switching port, or silicon portfolios to get there. And the largest hyperscalers are moving towards open OS either one, they run themselves or Sonic. We have our own Sonic distribution. We are all-in on enabling Sonic. And so for my competitors, we don't sell silicon, don't have we have long-term differentiation items I'm concerned from what that's going to mean for them.

Meta Marshall

I mean the topic of the conference has been AI. You know when we try we put out a note last week that looked at the AI opportunity for networking. I guess, just I mean clearly cloud customers have been at the forefront of this, but just as you look at kind of what the data center networking needs are for these AI workloads? Are you -- what can Cisco do that kind of help us address or take advantage of that opportunity?

Jonathan Davidson

So on the, I would say just two things on AI specific to infrastructure. The hyperscalers have an extremely large networks and they're only going to get bigger and they have unique requirements for how the traffic flows through those AI networks and we've been working closely with them for years to do modeling, to understand how our silicon needs to change, understand how our software needs to change to make sure the traffic is flowing across those AI networks exactly the way they need to.

So we are in a great position, because they're working with us and collaborating with us. So we know which kind of products. To me that's the most precious thing. They stopped working with you, you don't know what to build and if you don't do the right thing they are not going to buy it.

So they continue and they have been working with us. So we have the intellectual property to change our silicon, to change our software that change our systems to enable these very large AI networks. We're uniquely positioned in that space. And we see that there's definite continued upside for how large those networks are going to be. That knowledge can be taken into the enterprises.

We have a lot of enterprise type of accounts who are going and building their companies around AI, who have similar types of requirements, not necessarily same size and scale, but this is an area where you're going to hear more from us over time about how we're taking our intellectual property and moving that into AI-based networks for companies that are focused on, company is doing a little bit AI go use the public cloud.

But if you're basing your company around AI that means you've got large amounts of AI, it's actually more cost effective to do it on-premise and we want to make sure that we're able to help them and that we've already been doing that for years, as customers have been building their AI networks on top of our products for a long time, but there is more opportunity there.

Meta Marshall

Got it. Moving onto the service provider portfolio. So these guys have always been maybe laggards in architectural changes. But this kind of a Acacia routing portfolio has gained a lot of traction. Just, can you maybe contextualize for people like what that opportunity is? And why it's so kind of transformational for carriers?

Jonathan Davidson

Yeah. So two things. One, the traditional optical model has been, I'm going to sell you a hardware shelf, but pretty much no margin is being made and then I'm going to sell you transponders that slide into them and those transponders are where I make on my profit or if you're in the optical-only business. As for traditional razor-razorblade model. But what if I would have taken that transponder and put it in a pluggable, you don't have to buy that shelf anymore. So if you don't buy the shelf, there's no lock-in anymore because if I buy a transponder on one side from vendor A, I have to buy the transponder on the other side some vendor A.

So we're breaking two models with Acacia and ZR optics. One is you don't have to buy the shelf anymore, that's number one. Number two ZR as a standard. So you can get a ZR pluggable transponder from -- you can get it from another vendor and they will work with each other. So finally, optical has options and open interfaces and that's the first part of it. Second part of what you called out as its routed optical network architecture. If you go back to the 90s, all of the Internet ran over TDM networks. Now TDM runs over IP networks. We're moving to the point with the cost per bit of silicon for routing, where this is a really important point the cost per bit for routing is so low that you actually makes more sense to put optical on top of the routing.

So I know that kind of mixture head explode, but being able to put that and we have shipping today, being able to go and put wavelengths over IP is real, it's available and we think that's the future from a cost perspective it makes sense anywhere between 30% and 50% savings.

Meta Marshall

Got it. Maybe just last question for you. Subscription Software has become a bigger part of Cisco, but there's room to go and so, just where are we on kind of as more products being available via subscription, more ELAs, like kind of where do you think Cisco is? And where do you think customers are kind of accepting that transition?

Jonathan Davidson

So it's a great question so across the board, if you look at the traditional infrastructure business, when we first started migrating towards, hey, the majority of my engineers have always been software even though even on the hardware side of the business, but we're not charging for the value of the software that's been created. So we started having different conversations with our customers, six plus years ago we migrated the model, where instead of saying we're going to charge you $2 out of every 100 for software we're going to charge you $40 at every 100 for software. And about half of that's going to be renewable. Like you're going to have to, its term-based license. You have to renew it at one, two, three, five years, whatever you decide to buy in after the first part. So that is happening.

Back to the cloud conversation, we have -- when you look at all of our unified cloud experiences, the potential for knowing that you have a platform is when other companies are building their software platforms on top of your software platform. We have over 200 software companies who are building their companies on top of our unified software client experience. This is across Meraki, Spaces and things of that nature. All of that is driving subscription. All of that is driving software. Of course, 1000 Full Stack Observability with FD and of course the collaboration and security, all of those are critically important, but these new consumption models are important as well.

Meta Marshall

Got it. Well with that, we're at time. So Jonathan, thank you so much for being here today.

Jonathan Davidson

Thank you, Meta. Appreciate it.