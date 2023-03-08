Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 08, 2023 4:29 PM ET
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Davidson - EVP and General Manager

Conference Call Participants

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Meta Marshall

Welcome everybody. Before we get started, I'll read some research disclosures for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions please reach out to your Morgan family sales representative. For those who don't know me, I'm Meta Marshall, I lead up the networking coverage here at Morgan Stanley. We're delighted today to have Cisco and Jonathan Davidson, which I was saying, always has a new title, that's grander and grandeur, but now we have as EVP and GM of Cisco's networking business.

A - Jonathan Davidson

Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Meta Marshall

Perfect. So, Cisco is coming off of a very strong quarter. You've guided to double-digit growth for the year in light of macro headwinds, understanding those backlog release as part of that, but what is the biggest pain point for your enterprise customers today? And what is kind of causing that continued investment in Cisco?

Jonathan Davidson

There was a lot of different transitions that are happening. First of all, continued digitalization of our customers' businesses and the need to really change how they're interacting with their customers is driving significant transformation. If you look inside of a new factory for cars, I had a tour of one, just a few weeks ago, and the amount of equipment every 10 feet to make sure that all of that equipment is networked is critically important.

Of course, security is top-of-mind for all of our customers and how security and networking are coming together to create a seamless experience for users and

