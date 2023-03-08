AscentXmedia

As the Q4/2022 earnings season draws to a close, I am reassessing my positions and screening for stocks with strong earnings, solid dividend yields, and attractive stock prices.

One of those is Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) and its twin Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP), star performers during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and then losing their mojo as a rising interest rate environment made investors switch to other stocks or government bonds.

Despite the dampened enthusiasm about the stock, BEP is currently yielding just shy of 5%, while BEPC, trading at a premium, still yields 4.5%.

Even though the bottom is seemingly in, today's price provides a very attractive long-term buying opportunity, and the case can be made for a generational buying opportunity.

What is going on at Brookfield Renewable?

Brookfield's latest earnings were reported in February 2023 for the fourth quarter of 2022, which showed solid FFO growth of about 6% and full-year FFO growth of 8% as FFO climbed from $1.45 per unit to $1.56.

Quarterly highlights include:

Completing or advancing up to $4.6 billion of asset recycling activities.

Securing contracts for over 11,000 gigawatts

Commissioning approximately 3,500 megawatts of new projects, including commencing the commissioning of a 1,200-megawatt solar facility in Brazil.

Executing on a 19,000-megawatt under-construction and advanced-stage pipeline, which is expected to contribute approximately $235 million of FFO annually.

On a full-year basis Brookfield Renewable's solar segment was the biggest FFO growth driver with FFO growing 37% annually, followed by the "Distributed energy & sustainable solutions" segment of approximately 16%.

The "Hydroelectric" segment was basically flat whereas FFO from the "Wind" segment shrank by almost 18%. The reasons for these very different developments are both organic (asset sales and investments/acquisitions) as well as nature-driven.

Solar rose strongly due to various acquisitions in the past as well as several newly completed facilities whereas Wind dropped significantly due to several asset sales towards the end of 2021.

This should come as no surprise to investors as all as although Brookfield is widely diversified across all the major decarbonization asset classes (wind, solar, nuclear, battery storage and transition) the big focus for the future will very likely be on solar as managed regards solar...

... as the fastest growing technology in terms of megawatts that will be added to the grid on a global basis, because it is the cheapest form of bulk electricity production in most markets. And it is on a relative basis, less operationally intensive to one, build and two, maintain. So today, I would say that, as we look at grids in major markets around the world, we would probably expect solar to be the fastest growing renewable technology.

Source: Brookfield Renewables Q4/2022 Earnings Call

This, together with nuclear power, should power the company's growth during the 2020s.

Speaking in terms of nuclear power, Brookfield teamed up with nuclear fuel supplier Cameco. As for Brookfield it is basically an intra-party deal with Brookfield Business Partners which acquired Westinghouse out of bankruptcy in 2018 and is now expected to earn a 60% IRR and $4.5B of total profit if the deal goes through. For Brookfield Renewables it is a big bet on a prosperous nuclear future and even though a few ignorant countries like Germany (my home country) are phasing out nuclear energy, worldwide, nuclear energy is on the rise and I am a firm believer in that energy source. Westinghouse is one the world's largest players in the nuclear service business and as that $8B transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, Brookfield is already seeing benefits from that as nuclear is becoming increasingly recognized as a sustainable and clean means for baseload power generation.

Countries smarter than Germany, like Poland for instance, are increasingly investing into nuclear energy and just recently Westinghouse was able to secure a sizable deal with the Polish government:

The Polish government announced that it has selected Westinghouse’s AP1000 technology for the build-out of the first three of its planned large scale nuclear reactors. This is the key step towards the country achieving its decarbonization targets and greater energy independence

Source: Brookfield Renewables Q4/2022 Earnings Call

Brookfield Renewables is a true growth story and in 2022 the partnership secured new investments worth up to $12B over the next five years. What this means is that already half of its growth target during that period has been basically secured and will fuel growth accordingly.

Brookfield Renewable Growth Levers (Investor Relations)

Overall, these growth levers coupled with previously mentioned M&A activities should drive annual FFO per share growth in excess of 10% and thereby add another successful chapter to the stock's long-term track record of strong performance. Management already confirmed that it had locked in at least 8% annual FFO per share growth, and thus with increasing confidence, investors can bank on double-digit FFO growth into the year 2027.

Brookfield Renewables: A Global Leader in Decarbonization (Investor Relations)

Brookfield's global development pipeline now stands at almost 110,000 megawatts and as this slide above shows that is equivalent to all of Poland's annual emissions. Of that 110 GW in development assets around 19GW are under construction and compared to the last quarter the partnership expanded its pipeline by a whopping 8GW.

Whatever way you look at it, Brookfield is positioned for multi-year and potentially multi-decade double-digit FFO growth and additional organic growth drivers coupled with new acquisitions which Brookfield is actively seeking will further add to its growth potential.

One of the initiatives is for instance the recently announced partnership with the world's largest chemical company BASF in China. As BASF is slowly transitioning away from its German home base due to reckless energy policies, high taxes and an unprofitable investment climate, Asia and especially China is the place to be. BASF will build a massive facility in that region and has selected Brookfield Renewables to make that facility green which translates into several GW of power production.

Thanks to Brookfield Renewable's unrivaled balance sheet and financial position even today's hawkish interest rate environment is not a disadvantage - if anything it is a competitive advantage as other players cannot boast such strong financial health and resilience as more than 90% of its borrowings are fixed-rate debt.

We are still seeing attractive value entry points there and hope to execute some of those transactions in the near-term. If that’s point one, the other thing that we would highlight is with the rise in rates in some of the market uncertainty and perhaps capital scarcity in the market, we do believe that we are going to see more opportunities in 2023 to buy operating assets than perhaps we saw in last year or the year before that.

Source: Brookfield Renewables Q4/2022 Earnings Call

What's in it for Dividend Investors

Brookfield Renewable features an impressive dividend track record with a long streak of consecutive dividend increases. Over the last couple of years, the distribution has been growing at a 6% clip and this sort of pace is expected to continue as Brookfield is working towards its goal of achieving a 70% FFO-based payout ratio.

Brookfield Renewables Dividend Raise (SeekingAlpha)

The latest hike to the distribution came in February 2023 when the company announced another 5.5% Y/Y increase. These 5% hikes have become the norm over the last couple of years.

Overall, over the next five years, Brookfield Renewable has strong visibility on double-digit FFO per-unit growth, which ultimately leaves no doubt that this streak of at least 5% annual distribution raises will easily continue. The company itself is targeting to grow its distributions by 5% to 9% annually. Given that it has already secured basically 8% FFO growth over the next five years this target is very achievable while at the same time lowering its payout ratio which currently stands at around 86%.

Investor Takeaway

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a leading global renewable energy company with a diverse portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, and solar assets. As concern about climate change and the need to transition to cleaner sources of energy increases, demand for renewable energy is expected to continue growing. This presents a strong growth opportunity for companies like Brookfield Renewable Partners.

A lot of that growth over the next five years has already been secured and thanks to the partnership's strong financial position I have full confidence management will continue to find additional attractively valued growth opportunities and continue its 12-year dividend growth streak.

Shares have been under unwarranted pressure and with the stock yielding close to 5% I believe the it offers a great buying opportunity today.