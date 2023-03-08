Brookfield Renewable: Clean Energy Boom Makes It A Smart Investment With A 4.8% Yield

Stefan Redlich profile picture
Stefan Redlich
23.74K Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield Renewable is a leader in the renewable energy industry and is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for clean energy, making it an attractive long-term investment opportunity.
  • Brookfield Renewable made record investments in 2022 and has already secured 50% of its 5-year targeted FFO growth.
  • The company has a long-term dividend growth policy and strong cash flow to support future dividend increases, while the stock is yielding 4.2% today.
  • The megatrend towards renewable energy is intact and virtually unstoppable, with Brookfield Renewable extremely well-positioned to benefit from it.
Water rushes through hydroelectric dam

AscentXmedia

As the Q4/2022 earnings season draws to a close, I am reassessing my positions and screening for stocks with strong earnings, solid dividend yields, and attractive stock prices.

One of those is Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) and its twin

This article was written by

Stefan Redlich profile picture
Stefan Redlich
23.74K Followers
I am working as a Business Analyst and Data Engineer in Germany and have started to build up a portfolio focused on Dividend Growth, both on the high and low-end yield spectrum. Primary focus is on Blue Chips with long-reaching dividend track records. I have been investing for 2 years and have been standing on the sidelines for way too long before. I love developing spreadsheets in Google and Excel to analyze financial performance and integrate these two sources with each other!Happy to connect on the various channels!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BEP, BEPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.