Agree Realty Corporation: Valuation Premium Not Justified Due To Growing Retail Risks

Mar. 08, 2023 5:59 PM ETAgree Realty Corporation (ADC)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.61K Followers

Summary

  • The retail sector bifurcation has accelerated as skyrocketing theft rates and stagnant retail spending cause store closures.
  • Agree Realty's portfolio is less risky than retail properties but not recession-proof.
  • Agree may not continue to increase its dividend due to falling coverage ratios and growing interest costs.
  • The REIT's effort to pursue rapid acquisitions during a rising rate environment increases its exposure to a likely rise in capitalization rates.
  • Overall, ADC appears significantly overvalued compared to its estimated net asset value and most REIT valuations.
Strip Mall

Arthurpreston/iStock via Getty Images

The "big box" retail sector is transforming today after tremendous growth over recent decades. In general, the construction and development of large retail spaces have slowed, causing vacancy rates to decline for many retail properties. However, at the same time, lower-quality retail spaces

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.61K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.