Paramount Global (PARA) Presents at 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Bakish - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Ben Swinburne

All right. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Day 3 of Morgan Stanley's TMT Conference. I'm Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley's media analyst. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website. If you have any questions, reach out to your salesperson. Really excited to kick off today with Bob Bakish, President and CEO of Paramount Global. Bob, thank you so much for being here.

Bob Bakish

Great to be here, Ben.

Ben Swinburne

Absolutely. So I want to organize our conversation around sort of four main topics with you. The first is around direct-to-consumer and in particular, the momentum around Paramount+. Second, content spending and sort of the path to direct-to-consumer profitability over time. Third is the ad market and then lastly, wrap up with sort of the balance sheet and some capital allocation.

So let's start with Paramount+. You guys just wrapped up 2022, surpassing 55 million subscribers and your total direct-to-consumer revenues were up 50% year-on-year, nearly - to nearly $5 billion. So as you sit here today, how do you think about the long-term opportunity in direct-to-consumer, particularly relative to the vision you laid out at your Investor Day?

Bob Bakish

Yes, sure. So we're super happy with what's going on in streaming in our company and Paramount+ in particular. We continue to see the total addressable market here as huge, particularly on a global basis and an enormous share capture opportunity and you see us capturing share clearly in the fourth quarter where we led the industry in net sub ads. And it really, since we did Paramount+, where we've added more subs than anyone else.

